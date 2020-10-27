On Saturday, October 31, there's a rare full blue moon on Halloween, making it an extra special cosmic event. Hopefully you already know your Halloween full moon horoscope ahead of this weekend's festivities, but it's time to get into the witchy spirit of this especially spooky occasion by checking out the Halloween full moon tarot reading for your zodiac sign, which will give you some deep, mystical insight into the powerful full moon vibes that lay ahead.

Full moons in astrology are already a supercharged time in the lunar cycle. But the upcoming lunation on October 31 is even more auspicious since it takes place on Samhain, the pagan holiday that's also known as the "Witches' New Year." During Samhain, it's believed that the "veil" between the world of the living and the dead is thinning, meaning we have easier access to other realms — which could make practicing mystical divination arts like tarot even more powerful.

If you're not experienced with tarot cards, there are plenty of books, sites, and apps that can help you interpret a tarot reading. According to tarot practitioner and actress Rachel True, creator of the True Heart Intuitive Tarot Guidebook and Deck, you should also try reading cards by simply going with your intuition. "After you get a visceral reaction to the card, then it’s great to look up the card interpretations and see just how quickly you picked up the cards innate meanings," True tells Bustle. Try vibing on the energy of each card you pull and making some notes about it before looking up the meaning elsewhere — it'll help you develop your own style of reading tarot, strengthen your intuitive senses, and make it even more fun.

If you want your own personal Halloween full moon tarot-scope, find your zodiac sign below so you know the vibe.

Aries: The World

Rachel True/True Heart Intuitive Tarot

About this card: This card is part of the tarot's major arcana, which represent larger points and themes in our lives. The World is about fulfillment and the culmination of one's journey. It can also refer to celebrating the closing and completion of a cycle — and the subsequent new beginning.

What it means for your Halloween full moon: Allow yourself to bask in the glow of your achievements before rushing onto the next big thing under this full moon, Aries. Make this weekend about pride, celebration, and satisfaction.

Taurus: Justice

Rachel True/True Heart Intuitive Tarot

About this card: Justice, which is also part of the major arcana, is all about karma, fairness, and cause and effect. "The Justice card can [also] represent how we feel about current circumstances," True says.

What it means for your Halloween full moon: Full moons tend to illuminate matters (especially this one, since it's in your sign!), so if there are imbalances in your life, prepare to see them clearly. "If things are great, carry on," True says. "If things feel unfair, get real or truthful about which choices may not have helped to advance things." You have the power to restore justice and order in your life, Taurus.

Gemini: Seven Of Wands

Rachel True/True Heart Intuitive Tarot

About this card: The suit of wands represent our desires, our passion, and our motivation in the tarot. The seven of wands indicates a need to defend yourself and persevere against upcoming challenges or anyone trying to minimize your successes and undermine your ideas.

What it means for your Halloween full moon: This full moon might bring some challenges, Gemini, especially considering your ruling planet Mercury is retrograde. But standing up for yourself doesn't have to be a negative thing. "Defending one's self, thoughts, ideas, and actions can be noble and open others up to new ways of thinking — if delivered in a way that's not designed to decimate others," True says.

Cancer: Strength

Rachel True/True Heart Intuitive Tarot

About this card: Strength, which is part of the major arcana, is about being brave and powerful while also having a deep sense of compassion and self-understanding.

What it means for your Halloween full moon: "This card is a reminder that you are equipped to control baser desires for the good of your higher self," True says. Letting go can take a lot of courage, but find it within yourself to be free of any toxic baggage that's weighing on you.

Leo: Three Of Discs

Rachel True/True Heart Intuitive Tarot

About this card: The suit of discs (aka pentacles in some decks), represent material possessions, wealth, and earthly matters in the tarot. The three of discs reminds us that our tangible plans are flourishing, especially if we continue to collaborate with others and work together.

What it means for your Halloween full moon: Don't be afraid to ask others for help when it comes to making the most of your full moon inspiration this weekend, Leo. "There may be opportunities around," True says. "But taking it from concept to actuality requires planning, ingenuity, and follow-through." Make a practical plan for your goals and bounce ideas off others to gain perspective.

Virgo: Queen of Discs

Rachel True/True Heart Intuitive Tarot

About this card: This card indicates being materially and financially comfortable and successful, but also being generous and nurturing to others with your bounty.

What it means for your Halloween full moon: You'll be able to sit back and enjoy yourself during this full moon, Virgo. And the fruits of your labor will continue to pay off, so long as you maintain a generous attitude and pragmatic mindset. "Creative thinking and practical planning have led you to a comfortable position," True says, "Don’t blow the advantage now — slow and steady wins the race."

Libra: Prince Of Wands

Rachel True/True Heart Intuitive Tarot

About this card: The Prince of Wands (which corresponds to the Knight, in some tarot decks) highlights a passionate desire to take brisk and courageous action and seek adventure — even if it's impulsive or unrealistic.

What it means for your Halloween full moon: The full moon will light up your sense of adventure, Libra, but don't get too caught up in a fleeting moment. "A mercurial energy can swoop in with a brilliant idea to explore, or to simply to shake up the status quo," True says. "If you’re up for adventure, this archetype provides excitement — but may disappear as quickly as it entered."

Scorpio: Ace of Cups

Rachel True/True Heart Intuitive Tarot

About this card: In the tarot, the suit of cups represent our feelings and emotions — which often includes romance, too! The ace of cups is an exciting card that offers up cosmic opportunities for love and emotional fresh-starts.

What it means for your Halloween full moon: This is the full moon of your season, Scorpio, so you can bet it's going to be emotional — but it's also brimming with opportunity. "Aces contain the infinite possibility of an entire suit, in this case cups, which represent our emotional inner life," True says. "This may be a rollercoaster of a time, with the possibility of real love or of attaining a much desired goal."

Sagittarius: King of Swords

Rachel True/True Heart Intuitive Tarot

About this card: The suit of swords in the tarot represents thoughts, ideas, and mental energy. The King of Swords is the ultimate cards of cool, calm, and collected wisdom, which denotes the ability to make logical and intelligent choices.

What it means for your Halloween full moon: Full moon emotions are real, Sagittarius, but you should lead with your smarts instead of your heart under this Halloween lunation. "Make choices based on facts, not emotions, to get ahead," True says. Using logic instead of acting on impulse will guide you down the right paths.

Capricorn: Nine Of Wands

Rachel True/True Heart Intuitive Tarot

About this card: This card highlights having battled a long and exhausting road, and requiring extra perseverance and resilience to make it through the final stretch and reach your goals.

What it means for your Halloween full moon: You're so close to reaching your goals, Capricorn — but is it still something that's worth fighting for? "Sometimes it’s darkest right before we get the things we’ve desired for so very long, [so perhaps] 'keep going' is the message," True says. "But for others, it may just be time to throw in the towel on a dream that your passion for has died." This full moon will help you see the truth.

Aquarius: Queen of Swords

Rachel True/True Heart Intuitive Tarot

About this card: The Queen of Swords is clever, composed, and always logical, combining wisdom with truth. It can indicate a need to exert your opinion, but remember to do so with love.

What it means for your Halloween full moon: Your ruling planet, Uranus, is aligning with the Halloween full moon, making you even more quick-witted and sharp-tongued than ever. However, think and feel things through before speaking your mind. "Temper decision-making with clarity and a dash of compassion to come out on top," True says.

Pisces: Seven Of Swords

Rachel True/True Heart Intuitive Tarot

About this card: This card is about deception. Whether you've felt pressured to hide the truth or intentionally been dishonest, this card is a warning to start untangling that web of lives.

What it means for your Halloween full moon: There's no need to hold it all in anymore, Pisces — allow this full moon to inspire you to get real with yourself and others. "Are you being clever like a fox in planning for the future, or are you afraid to look at what’s really going on?" True says. "Is that slight unease because... you're not quite telling the truth these days?" Honesty is usually the best policy.