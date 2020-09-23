Release the weirdos because the internet has unleashed Hocus Pocus drinks on Starbucks' secret menu. They're sweet! They're spooky! They'll summon your coffee-loving spirit to the drive-thru!

These Sanderson Sisters-inspired drinks come courtesy of Totally The Bomb. (Baristas, you can thank/curse them accordingly.) Each of Frappuccinos pays homage to one of the three Sanderson sisters, pulling inspiration from their outfits and overall demeanor. No life potion required.

If glorious mornings make you sick, perhaps one of these three drinks will kickstart your day with the appropriate doom and gloom. Here's how to order the three Sanderson Sister secret menu drinks at Starbucks.

The Winifred

If you're feeling like the HBIC, the Winifred Frapp is what you seek. Start by ordering a Green Tea Frappuccino. Then, ask for one pump of white mocha and one pump of peppermint syrup. Finally, top it off with whipped cream and strawberry inclusions. Your drink will be a bright green with flecks of white and red, a nod to this Sanderson sister's hair.

The Mary

Start by hopping on your vacuum cleaner and heading to the drive-thru. (If you aren't able to acquire a flying vacuum, a car will do.) The Mary drink starts with a Strawberries and Creme Frappuccino. Sub out the usual sweetner for white mocha syrup and add additional strawberry inclusions. Top it off with a mocha drizzle and a strawberry puree. If you really want to up the flavor, ask for the strawberry puree and mocha drizzle on the bottom of the cup as well. The result is like a chocolated-covered strawberry you can drink.

The Sarah

Last but certainly not least, the Sarah Frapp is perhaps the most aesthetically pleasing of the bunch. (Much like Sarah herself, as she would likely argue.) Start by ordering a violet drink with extra berries. Sub in coconut milk for the usual soy milk. If you want an extra smooth texture, ask for the drink to be double-blended. To finish it off, ask for whipped cream with a sprinkle of ginger powder on top.

The list of Starbucks secret menu drinks is long and filled with pop culture-inspired coffee drinks. These aren't even the first drinks inspired by Halloween movies. There's the Jack Skellington Frappucino. There the IT Frappuccino. There's even a Great Pumpkin latte as an ode to the Charlie Brown classic. There is a secret menu Frappuccino for any and all spooky occasions.

As you sip on your Sanderson Sister Frappuccino, awaiting the Hocus Pocus sequel that's reportedly still in the works, you can check out the Hocus Pocus merch across the internet. Spirit Halloween updated their Hocus Pocus collection last year. Hot Topic's Hocus Pocus line is the stuff angsty teen dreams are made of. Basically, you will not be lack for choice when it comes to showing your Hocus Pocus love. Let your wallet run amuck, amuck, amuck!