‘Tis the season to turn all things festive. Your house? It’s got twinkly lights all up on it. Your dog? Begrudgingly donning a holiday sweater. Your Starbucks order? Well, if you’ve yet to caffeinate in the Christmas spirit, allow me to introduce you to the Santa Claus Frappuccino. Is it a monstrosity? Is it a masterpiece? A little of both?

You can thank/blame pop culture and food blog Totally The Bomb for this holiday drink creation. It’s a combination of strawberry and vanilla, which Totally The Bomb says tastes like a strawberry shortcake. While perhaps not the most traditional of holiday flavors, the final Frappuccino ends up looking like Santa in a cup. (Again, whether that’s appealing or appalling is up to you.)

If you want to baffle your barista, here’s how to order your Santa Claus Frappuccino:

Start by ordering a Vanilla Bean Frappuccino

Next, ask for a layer of strawberry puree on the bottom and in the middle of the cup

Finally, ask for it to be topped with whip and Christmas Sprinkles

Say thank you, tip generously and enjoy

The Santa Claus Frappuccino is the secret menu item your Starbucks 2020 holiday menu seeks. While not technically on the menu — the secret menu is more of a guide to creative concoctions than a list of actual products — this seasonal Frappuccino will help sip away the bah humbug of 2020.

There is, of course, a Starbucks secret menu drink for any and all occasions. Are you firmly in the camp that believes Nightmare Before Christmas is best watched in December? There’s a Jack Skellington Frappuccino calling your name. Looking for a twist on your regular Peppermint Mocha? Try the Thin Mint Frappuccino. Not a fan of coffee? Then, you need significantly more Chai-ders in your life. Feeling bad about making eye contact with the cashier while you order a bunch of extra pumps of peppermint? Order on the Starbucks app. While not a secret menu item, it’ll let you place your buckwild drink orders a little more discreetly.

You can also upgrade your favorite Starbucks holiday drinks with a few simple hacks like adding in Cinnamon Dolce syrup for an extra-festive flavor or making a DIY Gingerbread latte if you miss the OG. Even though it’s been off the menu for a few years, Starbucks diehards have found a way to frankenstein a Gingerbread Latte dupe.

While you’re there, don’t forget to pick up a few Starbucks gifts for the coffee lover in your life. (Note: that coffee lover can absolutely be you.)