19 Frappuccinos You Can Order Off Starbucks' Secret Menu

There is a secret menu Frappuccino for most every occasion. Feeling spooky? Try the Starbucks IT Frappuccino, inspired by the nightmare fuel that is Pennywise. In the mood to dine like a Disney villain? Perhaps the Maleficent Frappuccino is more your style. Want to get caffeinated while repping your love for Friends? Yes, there is even a Friends Frappuccino for you. If you’re looking to switch up your order, a Starbucks secret menu Frappuccino is a great place to start.

As you may have gleaned from the first three examples, many of these secret menu items are inspired by fandoms across the pop culture spectrum. There is both a Jack Skellington Frappuccino and a Frappuccino inspired by Sally from Nightmare Before Christmas. When Pokemon Go was taking over our lives in 2016, it also took over our drink orders with a Pokemon Go Frappuccino. There’s even a Winnie The Pooh Frappuccino thanks to @CoffeeFanatics on TikTok.

So long as you’re willing to shell out a little extra for add-ons and bold enough to look another person in the eye and say, “I’d like a Pooh Bear Frappuccino please, thanks” the Starbucks drive-thru line is your caffeinated oyster. Here are 19 secret menu Frappuccinos worth your time at Starbucks. If you want a more extensive list, check out the non-official Starbucks Secret Menu website.

1 Honeycomb Frappuccino Shutterstock The Honeycomb Frappuccino is among the easier secret menu drinks to order. A starter secret menu drink, if you will. Just order a Creme base White Mocha Frappuccino and add for a couple of honey packets. Mix one in and drizzle another on top.

2 Twix Frappuccino The only thing that would make this Twix-inspired Frappuccino better is if it was topped with an actual Twix. Start with a Caramel Frappuccino. Ask for a pump of hazelnut syrup, java chips, and whipped cream blended in. Top with caramel sauce and mocha drizzle.

3 Raspberry Cheesecake Frappuccino This Raspberry Cheesecake Frappuccino may not have the same components of a cheesecake, but it's equally as delicious. Ask for a White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino with a pump or two of raspberry syrup.

4 Blackberry Cobbler Frappuccino This Blackberry Cobbler Frappuccino is a diner dessert as a drink. Start with a Vanilla Bean Frappuccino, ask for a pump of white mocha syrup, and a scoop of freeze-dried blackberries.

5 Butter Beer Frappuccino The Harry Potter Butter Beer Frappuccino is as magical as it sounds. Ask for a Crème Frappuccino base. If you can do dairy milk, whole milk will get you the best consistency. Then, ask for a few pumps of caramel syrup and toffee nut syrup. Finally, top it off with caramel drizzle.

6 Apple Pie Frappuccino Shutterstock Save for blending a slice of apple pie into a milkshake, an apple pie Frappuccino is the drink homage the classic dessert deserves. Start with a creme base and apple juice. Then, ask for a pump of cinnamon dolce syrup and a pump caramel syrup. To finish it off, you can top it with whipped cream caramel drizzle, and some crumbled biscotti.

7 Nutella Frappuccino Sometimes called a Ferrero Rocher, the Nutella Frappuccino is like adding a scoop of your favorite chocolate-hazelnut spread to a frapp. To a regular coffee frappuccino, ask for a pump of mocha syrup, a pump of hazelnut syrup, and whipped cream blended in.

8 Cap'n Crunch Frappuccino Your favorite childhood cereal in a cup! The Cap'n Crunch Frappuccino starts with a Strawberries and Creme Frappuccino and blends in caramel syrup, toffee syrup, and hazelnut syrup. If you want some extra crunch, try adding in java chips.

9 Cinnamon Roll Frappuccino The Cinnamon Roll Frappuccino is meant to be paired with a cinnamon roll fresh out of the oven. Start with a Vanilla Bean Frappuccino. Ask for a pump of white mocha syrup and a pump of cinnamon dolce syrup. Finally, ask it top be topped off with cinnamon dolce powder.

10 Fruity Pebbles Frappuccino This Fruity Pebbles Frappuccino tastes like you mixed cereal milk into a Frappuccino. To try it yourself, arder a Strawberries & Crème Frappuccino with 2 pumps of vanilla syrup, 1 pump of raspberry syrup, and a splash of orange-mango juice if they've got it.

11 Tiramisu Frappuccino Shutterstock In 2019, Starbucks Japan added a Tiramisu Frappuccino to its menu. Fortunately, you can DIY a dupe anywhere across the world. Start with a coffee Frappuccino. Ask for a single pump of mocha sauce and a half pump each of caramel, vanilla, toffee nut, and hazelnut syrup. Finally, ask to top it off with an affogato-style shot of espresso, something you can add to any Frappuccino.

12 Birthday Cake Frappuccino Though the limited-edition Birthday Cake Frappuccino has long been off the menu, you can still ask for your own version pretty easily. Ask for a Vanilla Bean Crème Frappuccino with a pump or two of hazelnut syrup. If you want the full Birthday Cake effect, ask the barista to add a Birthday Cake Pop into the blender, too.

13 Skittles Frappuccino Second only to adding a handful of candy to a Frapp, the Skittles Frappuccino is the drink your childhood self would order. When you order a Strawberries & Crème Frappuccino, asked for a couple pumps of vanilla syrup instead of the classic syrup. Then ask for an additional pump of raspberry syrup and voila! Skittles you can drink.

14 Strawberry Shortcake Frappuccino If you're a fan of the Strawberry and Creme Frapp, the Strawberry Shortcake Frappuccino will be your new favorite. First, ask the barista to add Strawberry Juice to the first line of the cup and your milk of choice to the next line. Then, have them add a couple scoops of Vanilla Bean Powder, a few pumps of White mocha syrup, and a pump or two of Toffee Nut Syrup into the blender. Finally, add a creme base, ice, and whipped cream and blend.

15 Bananas Foster Frappuccino Like the dessert it's named for, the Bananas Foster Frappuccino combines caramel, vanilla, and, of course, bananas. Order a Vanilla Bean Frappuccino. Then, ask for a couple pumps of caramel syrup and a whole banana to be blended in. If you want to go full out, ask for your cup to be lined with caramel drizzle. Finally, top with whipped cream and more caramel drizzle.

16 Key Lime Pie Frappuccino Shutterstock Key lime pie is among the most underrated desserts. This Key Lime Pie Frappuccino pays it proper homage. Combine Cool Lime juice, whole milk, two pumps each of white mocha sauce and vanilla syrup, one pump of cinnamon dolce syrup, and whipped cream. Then, blend and enjoy!

17 Thin Mint Frappuccino Girl Scout Cookie lovers, assemble! This Thin Mint Frappuccino is a cookie you can drink. To a Tazo Green Tea Creme Frappuccino (mostly for color), add java chips, a pump or two of mocha syrup, and a pump or two of peppermint syrup.

18 Margarita Frappuccino A Margarita Frappuccino is the perfect summer send-off drink. Combine Cool Lime, lemonade, a Grande scoop of ice, two pumps of classic syrup and three pumps of Frappuccino creme base and blend. Tequila unfortunately not included.

The implied final step of each of these drinks is to thank your barista profusely and tip generously. Happy caffeinating!