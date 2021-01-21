The first lunar highpoint of the new year is fast approaching, as the January 2021 full moon rises on January 28 and lights up the end of the month with intensity. This lunation is meeting with a bunch of other planets and stirring the cosmic drama pot in a big way — but the zodiac signs least affected by the January 2021 full moon might be able to fly under the radar.

The first full moon of 2021 takes place in the realm of glam and attention-loving Leo, which inspires us to bring creativity, romance, and all of our full moon feelings into the spotlight. As the zodiac's fixed fire sign ruled by the sun, Leo energy is all about embracing our passions — so this lunation asks us to let go of anything that dims our light. It's time to let your talents and creative self-expression shine.

There are some tough planetary aspects taking place alongside this full moon, and these cosmic quarrels could heighten tensions and challenge our sense of confidence. However, if you're one of the lucky zodiac signs the January 2021 full moon will affect least, you may not have to work as hard to channel the Leonian lunar sparkle. Read on to find out if you're one of them.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

While there may be some drama broiling on the back burner of this lunation, you'll be too busy focusing on the sparkle in your social life to notice, Gemini. This warm full moon lights up the communication sector of your chart, and you feel right at home amidst the hustle and bustle of chatty conversations, creative ideas, and work projects. Now's a great time to connect with the world around you — and it's an especially joyful time for you to speak your mind with others. Take advantage of this illuminating and creative moment of pre-Mercury retrograde mental clarity and express yourself.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

This lunation has potential to be a mentally-stimulating and creatively-inspiring one for you, Virgo — so long as you give yourself the time you need to charge up your personal batteries. Being productive is your jam, but we won't find much joy in our personal lives if we don't spend some downtime nurturing our spirits, too. Let this full moon serve as an excuse to clear your schedule, sleep in, and lean into your fantasy life in order to escape the lunar drama. Right now, it's more important to pay attention to your daydreams than your to-do list. Your responsibilities will still be there tomorrow, but your inner-dream deserves some attention today.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

The current planetary drama is no match for the excitement you'll feel with this full moon lighting up your house of growth and expansion, Sagittarius. As the most adventure-seeking of all the zodiac signs, this lunation will have you proudly bulldozing down any blockages that are keeping your from embarking on new journeys. You've been unusually focused on all of life's minute details (which is exhausting for your naturally broad-thinking self), but this full moon will bring together the little pieces to reveal the big picture. The sky's the limit, so get creative when it comes to making your full moon magic happen.