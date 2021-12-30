Astrology
3 Signs Least Affected By The January New Moon
And that’s on new beginnings.
Fresh vibes and reinvention are underway as the first new moon of the year signals colossal change when it comes to finances, work, and self-control. And there’s no better time to set your sights on ambitious goals for the new year, because the January 2022 new moon, which graces the cosmos on Jan. 2, is set to make major moves in the diligent and hard-working sign of Capricorn. For the zodiac signs least affected by the January 2022 new moon, this lunation should be a boost of motivation to boss up and conquer our biggest objectives.
According to astrology, new moons represent a clean slate and a chance to reset the clock on life — making this lunar phase, occurring just after the New Year, the perfect time to set intentions and devise a game plan. And since this lunation occurs in the ever-so-steady sign of Capricorn, you can expect to feel especially motivated to put your financial goals and professional life at the forefront of your mind. This cardinal earth sign values being objective and practical in our decision-making — to be expected when your ruling planet is stern Saturn — so this lunation is all about taking action on our projects and focusing on our critical responsibilities.
Will you feel inspired by the ambitious energy of the new moon? Read on to see if you’re one of the zodiac signs least affected by the January 2022 new moon and find out how to use this powerful energy to your advantage.