Your January Love Horoscope

Maybe you’re ringing in your 2025 with a New Year’s kiss with someone special, or perhaps you’re kicking it off by being intentionally single and ready to mingle. Either way, the astrology of January sets the stage for a year full of romance, relationship shifts, and so much more — and the January love horoscope for each zodiac sign reflects that.

Capricorn season reigns supreme during the first few weeks of the month, making everyone feel more serious about love and what they want. Additionally, the first week of January brings major shifts for love and sex planets, Venus and Mars. Amorous Venus enters the dreamy water sign Pisces on Jan. 2, its sign of “exaltation” — meaning this cosmic lover is especially sparkly and irresistible here. Get ready for many rose-colored fantasies, heart-fluttery crushes, and sticky-sweet romantic gestures over the month ahead. Four days later, the lusty planet Mars enters the tender-hearted water sign Cancer. Unlike the currently-exalted Venus, Mars has a harder time being its passion-fueled and direct self in this soft and sensitive part of the zodiac, so you’ll want to be wary of acting from a passive-aggressive place or bottling up your feelings.

Jan. 13 brings a bountiful full moon in Cancer, which can open your heart and bring a blast of emotional strength and resiliency to you and your relationships. The moon will align with passionate Mars, inspiring you to own your truth and stand up for your needs. Alongside the moon, romantic Venus will square off with the abundant planet Jupiter, so there’s also a strong desire for pleasure and indulgence. Give in to good vibes, but try not to go overboard!

Aquarius season begins on Jan. 19, infusing relationships with a fun, forward-thinking, and unconventional flair. This is a fabulous time to try new things — whether that means experimenting with a different relationship format or saying yes to a potential suitor who isn’t your usual type. No one defines the rules of love in your life except for you, so don’t be afraid to stray from the beaten path.

The month wraps up with some sweet and sexy vibes thanks to a gorgeous trine aspect between sweet Venus and salacious Mars on Jan. 25. This is an ideal week for a date night! An auspicious new moon in Aquarius on Jan. 29 will inspire exciting emotional growth experiences, so get out there and be your weird, wonderful self.

Read on for your January love horoscopes.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Your career is keeping you busy as you kick off the year. But the first week of the month is a good time to check in with yourself about the romantic affairs and flings that feel most aligned with your highest self — as your lustful ruling planet Mars will continue retrograding through your sex and dating zone until Jan. 6, making a lucky trine to the North Node of Destiny in your sign. Speaking of the Lunar Nodes, the release-oriented South Node leaves your partnership zone on Jan. 11, completing a powerful period of clearing stagnant energy in your closest relationships over the past two years. Once Aquarius season starts, you’ll have more energy for mingling and socializing, so plan some group dates or get out and flirt — especially under the new moon on Jan. 29.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) This year begins with an exciting sense of adventure and open-mindedness in love, and you’ll be feeling especially social and flirty once your amorous cosmic ruler Venus hits your house of community on Jan. 2. On Jan. 11, the release-oriented South Node of Destiny enters your sex and dating zone, pushing you to let go of negative habits in your love life and clear your emotional cache so you can reconnect with the things you’re truly passionate about in romance. Has a relationship frustration or secret desire been brewing under the surface? The full moon on Jan. 13 is a great time to say what you need to say to your lovers. You’ll find them pleasantly receptive to your honesty. Your career life may steal some of your attention once Aquarius season starts, but make time for flirtations or group dates during the last week of the month.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Emotions are running deep this month, and it’ll behoove you to start the year by setting some healthy boundaries in love. Right now, that’s your key to long-lasting, intimate, and positive relationships! You’ll be wading through lots of feelings, but the full moon on Jan. 13 is a great time to immerse yourself in the pleasure of sensuality instead. Turn down the mental chatter and enjoy some sexy time solo or with a partner, as you deserve to indulge. A much more free-spirited lightness comes over you once Aquarius season starts, so use the last third of the month to try some adventurous new things and be a bit more open-minded about what’s possible in your romantic relationships. Experimentation is a good thing, and you don’t always have to follow the status quo.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) There’s a lot of energy flowing into your relationships right now, and you’ll feel a bit more open to trying new things in love once amorous planet Venus enters your adventure zone on Jan. 2. Thanks to passionate planet Mars retrograding into your sign on Jan. 6, you’ll also be doing a lot of reevaluation when it comes to how you show up and take initiative in your romantic life. You might feel passive-aggressive with your partners through the first half of the month, but the full moon in your sign on Jan. 13 is a positive time to express your feelings openly and thoughtfully. You’ll be craving deeper intimacy and connection once Aquarius season starts, and you’ll find lots of exciting ways to explore those desires as lover Venus makes a lucky trine to lusty Mars in your sign on Jan. 25.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Passionate planet Mars is still retrograding through your sign for the first week of January, pushing you to reflect on how you want to show up and take charge of your relationships. Things may feel quite intense this week, as romantic Venus enters your ultra-intimate eighth house, while lustful Mars faces off with power-hungry Pluto in your partnerships sector. Focus on being fully authentic instead of playing any games in love. Mid-month is a good time to focus on setting emotional boundaries — allowing you to be more real and vulnerable with your lovers! By the time Aquarius season begins on Jan. 19, you’ll feel more confident about romantic relationships and it’ll be easier to embrace the one-of-a-kind ways you want to be loved. The new moon on Jan. 30 is an incredibly lucky time for romance, so enjoy.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Your year is off to an incredibly romantic start, as Capricorn season lights up your flirtatious and fun-loving fifth house, while amorous planet Venus flutters into your relationship zone on Jan. 2. Whether you’re dating, hooking up, or in a committed relationship, you’ll have many opportunities to indulge in the pleasures of love while also strengthening your connections. The North Node of Destiny hits your commitment-oriented seventh house on Jan. 11, kicking off a multi-year-long journey that’ll bring you greater alignment, purpose, and meaning when it comes to love. During the second half of the month, you may be inclined to set some stronger boundaries in relationships or take things to a greater level of commitment with someone you’ve been seeing. Open your heart and speak up for what you want.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Responsibilities at home and work have your schedule packed this month, so you’ll need to be more intentional about making space for love. Be extra communicative about your restrictions with timing if you’re dating or making plans with a partner. On Jan. 11, the North Node of Destiny leaves your partnerships sector after a year and a half of transformation, completing a spiritual period of growth, expansion, and realignment in love. What have you learned about relationships over the past couple of years? Once Aquarius season starts, you’ll feel ready to invite romance into your life. The end of the month is a great time for dating new people or bringing more fun and passion to an existing partnership. The new moon on Jan. 29 is especially lucky for love, so keep an open mind and let your heart take you on an adventure.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) Whether you’re casually seeing some people, deeply in love, or super single, this year has opportunities to infuse your love life with passion, fun, and flirtiness. Thanks to amorous Venus entering your sex and dating zone on Jan. 2, it’s easy to attract romance. On Jan. 11, the North Node of Destiny enters that same part of your chart, kicking off a multi-year journey that’ll help you open your heart to pleasure and bring a more aligned romantic connection into your life. The full moon on Jan. 13 is all about adventure, so try something new in the bedroom or express a unique desire to your lovers. You’ll feel even more open to experimentation during the last week of the month, as romantic Venus blows a kiss to wild-hearted Uranus in your relationship zone, inspiring you to embrace the unexpected in love.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Sometimes pleasure is all you need, so this month, you should indulge in sensual delights as much as you can — whether alone or with a partner. Cozy nights at home with a lover will feel ideal too, as amorous Venus enters your comfort-loving fourth house on Jan. 2. The full moon on Jan. 13 lights up all the hidden feelings that you’ve been burying beneath the surface and gives you a chance to express them openly and with kindness. Sweet Venus also connects with lucky Jupiter in your relationship zone mid-month, so indulge in the positive feeling of opening your heart. Aquarius season brings fun and social energy, inspiring you to be even more communicative in love than usual. Don’t be afraid to get real and show your unique, true self in your relationships.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) It’s your season to shine, and you’ll find that you have plenty of opportunities to flirt and otherwise connect with your lovers thanks to amorous Venus hitting your communication zone on Jan. 2. Your words are being received with open-heartedness, so be honest with potential or official partners and share what’s on your mind. The full moon on Jan. 13 shifts your focus onto relationships, bringing you the emotional resilience and motivation to take charge of what you want in love. Sensual pleasure takes center stage during the last third of the month, especially once Venus makes a lucky trine to lusty Mars in your relationship sector. It’s a good time to communicate your needs and enjoy the feeling of freedom that comes with having clear boundaries.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Give into pleasure as the month begins, as sweet Venus is hitting your sensual second house, making it easy to attract some sexy and decadent vibes into your life. You might even look forward to some fancy early birthday gifts from someone special! Ask and you shall likely receive. You may be a little low energy before Aquarius season begins, so this is also a good time to explore your fantasies solo and try reconnecting with the things that turn you on. You’ll be much more revved up and ready for action once your birthday season starts on Jan. 19, and your seductive powers will be virtually irresistible. The new moon in your sign on Jan. 29 is full of luck and abundance, so use it to manifest all your hopes and wishes in love, romance, and beyond.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) Get ready for a blast of romantic energy, as you’re kicking off the year with the amorous planet Venus in your sign starting Jan. 2. This showers your aura with an irresistible sparkle and seductiveness, making it easy to attract exactly what and who you want in love. A few days later, carnal planet Mars backspins into your sex and dating zone, so expect to spend some time reevaluating what turns you on and reconnecting with the things that make you feel romantic and playful. The full moon on Jan. 13 is the perfect time to express and explore those desires more openly. Aquarius season can be a quieter time for you, inspiring you to tap into your private fantasies without the influence of a partner. Protect your space and set boundaries if needed! A gorgeous sense of passion reigns supreme come Jan. 25, when sweet Venus in your sign makes a lucky trine to lusty Mars. Plan a date night.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.