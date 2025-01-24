The first month of 2025 is coming to a close. Still, the refreshing vibe of the new year is as potent as ever, thanks to the chain-breaking and free-thinking new moon in Aquarius that arrives on Jan. 29. This is the darkest moon phase of the month. Still, it’ll light up all sorts of new opportunities in people’s lives — as it’s the first new moon of the year and the date of the Lunar New Year, which kicks off the Year of the Snake. Everyone will feel the energy of this lucky lunation, but for a few zodiac signs, it could be one of the most impactful cosmic moments of 2025.

This new moon peaks in the forward-thinking and innovative sign of Aquarius, potentially inspiring some of your brightest and most out-of-the-box ideas about the future — both personally and collectively. This is a great time to consider what you’d like to build in your life over the year ahead without limiting yourself to small-minded thinking. How can you break free from the weight of the status quo to connect with your authentic wants and needs? How can you summon up the courage to stand out from the crowd and dare to be different? Marching to the beat of your own drum is a must under this new moon, so try to set intentions without being influenced by what other people consider the norm.

Luck is on everyone’s side during this lunation too, as the sun and moon in Aquarius will make a gorgeous trine aspect to abundant planet Jupiter, which is currently retrograding through fellow air sign Gemini. This fortune-filled aspect makes this one of the most auspicious and magical new moons of the year, and its lunar energy will infuse your hopes and wishes with good luck, abundance, and far-reaching power. If you haven’t already done some manifestations for your 2025 goals, now’s the time to get on it.

Everyone should enjoy the vibes of this lush lunar reset, but the zodiac signs most affected by the Jan. 29 new moon will have even greater opportunities to plant seeds for their loftiest goals.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Aquarius season is activating your worldly and mind-expanding ninth house, giving you an insatiable craving for wisdom and higher knowledge. This thirst for new information, experiences, and perspectives knows no limits, nor should it — because under these lunar vibes, you can make strides toward even the sparkliest and most aspirational of your goals. Embrace your adventurous side and take a leap of faith.

The new moon is making a lucky trine aspect to abundant planet Jupiter in your sign, bringing you a magical burst of good luck that’ll help to open doors and bring brighter opportunities. Taking a risk now can pay off in a big way, so let go of your fears about what other people think and start laying out the bricks to a brand-new path forward. You can fully shift your paradigm now if you’re willing to go against the grain and just do you.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Be ready to follow your heart, Libra, because the Jan. 29 new moon is lighting up one of the most passionate and excitement-driven parts of your chart. Now’s a time to pursue your most eccentric and innovative creative goals with abandon, pouring your unique perspective and sense of self-expression into everything you produce. You may feel yourself struck with a thrilling lightning bolt of inspiration now, so take advantage of your cutting-edge vision and start manifesting your brilliant ideas into reality.

There’s also a beautiful potential for romance during this lunation, so if you’re looking for love, you might unexpectedly stumble into something special. It’s a good time to branch out of your usual routine and explore more adventurous options with potential partners. If you’re in a relationship, try something new and wild to add more spice to your connection.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Happy new moon in your sign, Aquarius! The annual lunar reset in your zodiacal zone is one of the most auspicious and magical of this year, so you need to soak up every moment. Now’s a time to tap into your most innovative, unconventional, and one-of-a-kind ideas — because you’re being gifted all sorts of opportunities to bring your visions to life. You know you’ve got a unique perspective to offer the world, so use your new moon intuition to get crystal clarity on what you’d like to manifest. With communicative Mercury and transformational Pluto joining forces in your sign, your words have some serious power now, and you can practically speak your intentions into reality.

The sun and moon in your sign will also blow a big kiss to the lucky planet Jupiter in your passion zone, so it’s important to follow your heart above all things. Doing what lights up your spirit and feeling excited about life is the key to making the most of these lunar blessings. Let your authenticity shine and make a wish.