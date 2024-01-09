3 Zodiac Signs Could Manifest Their Dreams During January's New Moon

Welcome to first new moon of the year! It arrives on Jan. 11, 2024 at 6:57 a.m. ET (3:57 a.m. PT) in responsible Capricorn, giving everyone the chance to get back into the swing of things. A few zodiac signs will be least affected by the January new moon, meaning they’ll feel supported by the people around them as they manifest their goals.

Both the full and new moon phases hold strong energy, astrologically speaking. New moons deliver a reminder to pause, and an opportunity for change. That’s especially true for this lunation, since it arrives on 1/11, AKA the 111 portal in numerology, which signals a fresh start.

The new moon’s natural rejuvenation isn’t the only reset in play right now. “The sun and moon make a square to the north node in Aries, so blessings will require action on our part,” says astrologer Tamerri Ater. In order to reap cosmic rewards, you’ll need to put in the work.

The zodiac signs least affected by January’s new moon should lean on others. “Venus in Sagittarius makes a positive aspect to the moon’s node and chiron, helping us heal and align with the right people,” she says.

If you’re one of these signs, here’s how to channel Capricorn energy to your benefit.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, turn your attention toward the people in your life. The new moon on Jan. 11 gives you the clarity to make practical decisions about your social life, even in the face of conflict.

This new moon is in career-oriented Capricorn, so it’s a good time to strengthen your relationships with your colleagues. “With the sun and moon squaring the north node in your 11th house of friends, think twice about your business partnerships with people you haven’t done due diligence on,” Ater says. “Just because you’re friends doesn’t mean you would be good in business together.”

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

The holidays may be over, but you can luxuriate in the simple pleasures for a little longer, Virgo. Whether you’ve been indulging in budget-breaking shopping or midday naps, you won’t struggle to return to your regular routines. “The new moon energy brings the chance to press reset,” Ater says.

This is a great time to start a new artistic project. “Get creative in how to bring a sense of child-like wonder in your life,” Ater says. “You like plans, so if you have to make one, even for recreation, do so.”

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You’ve got a lot on your mind, Aquarius. “It's time to assess what you need to let go before your birthday season begins. This could be friends or relationships that are no longer working,” Ater says.

Solo time doesn’t have to be boring or draining, either. An enjoyable self-care routine can spring you into Aquarius season with fresh eyes and an open heart.

Sources:

Tamerri Ater, astrologer and founder of Gift of the Nile