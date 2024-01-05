Now that it’s officially 2024, it’s time to kick off the season of new beginnings with the first lunation of the year. The new moon arrives on Jan. 11 at 6:57 a.m. ET in the hardworking sign of Capricorn, so if you haven’t decided which aspects of your life you want to upgrade this year (career, finances, romance), don’t be surprised if you have a cosmic epiphany during this period.

Much like how everyone’s resolutions will vary, this lunation is also expected to affect each zodiac sign differently. The Jan. 11 new moon will set the tone for the rest of the year, so keep reading to get an idea of what your 2024 era has in store for you.

If watching the ball drop on Dec. 31 didn’t make you introspective, the upcoming new moon sure will. This phase of the lunar cycle is often associated with reflecting inward and making plans for the future, and since January is ripe with fresh starts and breaking old patterns, there’s never been a better time to establish your goals and create a game plan for how to achieve them. This horoscope can help point you in the right direction, but to effectively harness la luna’s power, you’ll need to know your rising sign.

Your rising sign, also known as your Ascendant, influences the way you present yourself to the world. If you’re unsure what your rising sign is, you can calculate yours on Cafe Astrology — you’ll just need to know your birth time and place.

Ahead, astrologer Brilla Samay shares how the Capricorn new moon will affect your Ascendant, so you can tackle the first lunation of the year with ease.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) VioletaStoimenova/E+/Getty Images As a self-starting cardinal sign, Aries risings will be happy to hear that their new moon horoscope is all about their career. Now that we’re out of Mercury retrograde, there’s never been a better time to seize this cosmic shift and hone in on what it is you want out of your professional life. “Your go-getter spirit ensures these plans pack a punch, setting the stage for major success,” says Samay.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Adventure is calling out to Taurus risings this lunation, and per Samay, folks with the earth sign in their birth chart can nurture this desire either through travel or learning. “Your steady nature crafts plans as solid as bedrock, expanding your mind and your passport stamps,” the expert says.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) With Capricorn in Gemini risings’ eighth house, it’s time for people with this placement to dig deep within themselves and reassess their emotional connections. After all, new moons are all about reflection, and this lunation is no different. “Post-retrograde, reconsider and express your needs in partnerships for smoother sailing,” says Samay. “Your adaptable spirit charts plans that unlock financial stability and deeper bonds.”

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) bymuratdeniz/E+/Getty Images The January new moon is about to put a spotlight on partnerships and relationships for Cancer risings, which is why Samay recommends using this time to “recalibrate and nurture those personal or professional bonds.” But as the matriarch sign of the zodiac, you’ve probably already got that covered.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Capricorn will be in the sixth house of wellness for Leo risings, so if you have this fire sign in your chart, prepare to focus on your routines this lunation. What’s working? What needs to be changed? “Revamp and organize those daily habits,” says Samay. “Your natural flair designs plans that not only boost well-being but also elevate your efficiency.”

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images Love is in the air for Virgo risings on Jan. 11, and according to Samay, infusing creativity into your life can help deepen those emotional connections. Try journaling about your dream partner, or painting a picture of your ideal date to channel those feelings.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Capricorn is in your fourth house of home and family, Libra risings, so you might want to spend some time making room for your loved ones, and ridding yourself of any baggage that may be standing in your way. Samay calls this “redecorating your emotional space,” and all you need to do to make this renovation run smoothly is “tweak the cozy corners of your life and embrace the warm fuzzies.”

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22) Hirurg/E+/Getty Images This lunation will illuminate Scorpio risings’ third house of thoughts and perception, so folks with the water sign placement should plan on rebooting their communication skills. “Get those gears turning in your mind's workshop,” says Samay. “Your deep thoughts and focused intensity will ensure your message is heard loud and clear!”

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Sagittarius risings better start making room in their wallets, because this lunation is going to bring in financial abundance for the fire sign placement. “The new moon has its spotlight on your money mansion,” says Samay. “Your optimistic outlook ensures this fiscal plan rolls in like a golden arrow!” Looks like the luckiest zodiac sign just got a little luckier.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) MilosStankovic/E+/Getty Images Capricorn risings are going to glow up this new moon, and it’s all thanks to the first house of self. Samay recommends using this time as a “personal rebranding moment,” and don’t be afraid to give yourself a makeover that’s as ambitious as you are. “Your determination ensures this reboot sets the tone for your success story,” says the expert.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) La luna will be highlighting your twelfth house of the unconscious, Aquarius risings, but don’t worry — there’s nothing to be afraid of. As you use this time to do some serious soul-searching, allow your “visionary mind [to] unravel mysteries and ignite your humanitarian spirit,” per Samay. Maybe daydreaming isn’t so bad, after all.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) FG Trade Latin/E+/Getty Images Pisces risings’ eleventh house of social networks will be the focus this lunation, which means now is the perfect time to polish off your friend-making skills and put yourself out there — in a platonic way, of course. “Your compassionate vibes and imaginative flair guarantee a gathering that’s both dreamy and impactful,” says Samay.

Source:

Brilla Samay, astrologer, mentor, and spiritual advisor