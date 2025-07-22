July 24’s New Moon Will Be Chill For These 3 Zodiac Signs

Leo season has arrived, and the sparkly solar reign of this fire sign is highlighting everyone’s desire to shine. The first major moment of the season comes on July 24, which is when the sun and moon meet in Leo’s territory for this month’s new moon. This lunation brings just as much self-reflection as it does action — but for the zodiac signs least affected by July’s new moon, it’ll be a little easier to work with.

Leo zodiac energy is bold, gregarious, and optimistic. That’s why midsummer is such a great time for embracing leisure time and doing things for the sheer joy of it. This fixed fire sign is fueled by passion and ruled by the life-giving rays of the sun, so pursuing whatever makes you feel bold and alive is super important — especially with both luminaries joining together in Leo for July’s new moon. This is a time for connecting with your heart and allowing your excitement to come to the surface. Even if you’re not usually the showy type, there’s always something that’ll coax you into the spotlight, and this new moon is a time to get in touch with whatever that is.

During this lunation, the sun and moon will be locked in a tight opposition with intensity-seeking Pluto, the planet that rules extremes and deep transformations. This brings an incisive edge to Leo’s sunny disposition, making this new moon particularly introspective. Shallow attention-seeking behavior or disingenuous confidence isn’t fooling anyone now, so all zodiac signs will need to dive into their psyches and face their emotional baggage to move forward with true authenticity. Anything else just won’t feel right.

Everyone will learn to look at themselves in a new light under the transformational vibes of this lunation, but it’ll be a little more chill for the signs least affected by July’s new moon. Read on to find out if you’re one of them.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) There’s probably been a lot of action in your life lately, as high-octane planet Mars has been touring your sign since last month, and your ruling planet Mercury just began retrograding last week. But thankfully, the effects of both the retrograde and this new moon will be a little less dramatic than usual, as they’re both hitting in the sleepy and solitary twelfth house of your birth chart. While this lunation may not have many tangible effects, you will probably feel the introspective energy pulling your focus toward your heart and spirit, prompting you to look at yourself from an energetic standpoint. Give yourself the space necessary to quiet the outside distractions so you can hear your intuitive whispers more clearly.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) Sagittarians are usually willing to embrace new ways of thinking, and that quality is being put to the test now, as this new moon is gently pushing you to approach life a little bit differently. If you’ve worn deep grooves into your current philosophies and dogmas, it might be time to open your ears, eyes, and heart to some alternative perspectives. Are you really following your heart when you make decisions, or are you following the script that was written by a past version of yourself? Dig deep into your current worldview and realign it to match up with your inner truth. You shouldn’t be following anyone’s compass but your own.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) This new moon is a quiet one for your sign, as it’s not making any major aspects to your sign, so you may not feel it as viscerally as some signs will. That said, it’s still a helpful time to do some soul-searching and get clearer on the things you’re passionate about. Are the little details of your days properly reflecting what brings you joy? Everyone has responsibilities, but that doesn’t mean you need to forego happiness to fulfill them. Carve some time out to meditate on your heart’s desires and consider the small ways you can build more of that into your schedule. You can use this lunation as a powerful excuse to kick off some new daily routines that generate more creativity and positivity in your life.

For more, check out your tarot reading.