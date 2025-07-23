Leo season began on July 22, meaning the dog days of mid-summer have officially arrived. While Leo is the singular sign ruled by the sun, its season is kicking off alongside a brand-new lunar cycle, which is being heralded by the new moon on July 24. This lunation challenges all zodiac signs to cultivate the kind of confidence and light that shines from deep within, and understanding the spiritual meaning of July’s new moon will make it all feel even more significant.

New moons are the cardinal phase of the monthly lunar cycle, and they occur when the sun and moon meet at the same point in the zodiac. Just as this lunation marks the start of a new journey for the moon, it’s also thought to be a fertile time for new journeys in an energetic sense — one that’s supportive of setting fresh intentions, beginning projects, or generally going inward to find renewed clarity around your emotions.

This month’s new moon is happening in Leo, and this sign’s vibe is passionate, confident, and deeply driven to express its inner vision to the outside world. However, there’s some cosmic intensity swirling around this lunation, giving Leo’s optimistic sunshine a less saccharine edge and instead emphasizing its ability to set things ablaze. Leo is a showy sign by nature, but the spiritual meaning of July’s new moon is about digging deep into the most hidden parts of yourself and allowing your true authenticity to shine.

If you’re ready to align with this month’s lunar energy, read on for the full scoop on the spiritual meaning of the new moon on July 24.

New Moon In Leo’s Spiritual Meaning

Leo zodiac energy is naturally creative, brave-hearted, and enjoys being the center of attention, so this lunation is a reminder to embrace these qualities in your own life, too. Let yourself connect with everything that makes you feel that special spark of excitement — whether that’s a passion project, a new crush, or a hobby you love. Follow your heart and be the star that you are! However, the real spiritual meaning of July’s new moon is less about basking in the spotlight of other people’s gaze and more about channeling your darkness into light. It’s those vulnerable and imperfect pieces of you that will inspire the rest of the world when you show them.

Focusing on your own intuition is probably the best way to handle the vibe.

While this new moon finds the two luminaries in the bright and fiery sign of the sun, it’ll be directly facing off with Pluto, the dark planetary lord of the underworld. The dichotomy between Leo’s love of the spotlight and Pluto’s desire for secrecy may feel contradictory, but it’s actually the perfect combination of energies for digging deep into your psyche and connecting with your truest authenticity. Leo is naturally sanguine and self-assured, but it can sometimes project the illusion of confidence without truly feeling it because being authentic means embracing the dark, shameful, and ugly parts of yourself just as much as the polished and sparkly ones. Owning that is an important part of making the most of this lunation.

In addition to its tight aspect to distant but mighty Pluto, the new moon is also making strong connections to mystical Neptune, unpredictable Uranus, and standing-on-business Saturn. Collectively, these are the four most faraway planets in the solar system, which highlights this lunation’s far-reaching power. The deeply-buried revelations that are coming to light might be collective as well as personal, but focusing on your own intuition is probably the best way to handle the vibe.

How To Work With July’s New Moon Energy

Leo season is pulling the self-assured and starry-eyed energy out of all zodiac signs, so if you’re late to an appointment because you were admiring the beauty of your own reflection, you can blame it on the solar and lunar energy (and the current Mercury retrograde, of course). But during this new moon, don’t be afraid to hold up a mirror to your inner self, too. Instead of running from the stuff that’s been slowly coming to a boil beneath the surface, face it head-on. New moons are inherently useful for introspection, so dial down the distractions and give yourself space to explore what your heart, body, and spirit are trying to tell you.