July 29's Full Buck Moon Will Be A Journey For 3 Zodiac Signs

August will be dominated by the intensity of eclipse season, but the final days of July will give those lunations a run for their money. Rising in the innovative and intellectual sign of Aquarius, the full moon on July 29 is packing a major punch, bringing all zodiac signs an opportunity to challenge their own status quo and create a new set of rules for themselves. This lunar climax is lighting up all sorts of powerful planetary connections that are vibrating through the current astrological atmosphere. Everyone is likely to be impacted in some way, but the few zodiac signs most affected by July’s full moon will feel these collective shifts on a deeply personal level.

It’s currently Leo season, which emphasizes people’s confidence, self-expression, and visibility. At the time of the full moon, the sun will be in a tight conjunction with growth-oriented planet Jupiter — which means the moon across the zodiac in collectivist and unconventional Aquarius is on a cosmic seesaw with both of these celestial bodies. Meanwhile, the moon sits alongside transformational planet Pluto, encouraging more emotional depth, control, and spiritually subterranean exploration. This creates an interesting dynamic that pulls people deep into their innermost feelings and fears, while also challenging them to step into the light and own their authenticity for all to see. Holding up a mirror to your shadow side isn’t easy, nor is taking center stage and offering up your genuine self for everyone to see.

However, the unorthodox and futuristic Aquarian energy of this full moon can help to coax out the rebellious part of your heart, giving you the push you needed to stop caring what anyone else thinks. The moon in Aquarius marches to the beat of its own drum, paying no mind to what’s considered normal or popular, and following no one’s rules but its own. If you want to grow and elevate yourself to the next level of your evolution, you have to be able to stray from the status quo and take the path less traveled. It takes guts to start a revolution, but you’ll find that paving your own way isn’t so lonely. In fact, that radical authenticity is what’s going to draw more of the right people into your orbit, which could eventually create a whole new community.

Read on to find out if you’re one of the zodiac signs most affected by the July 29 full moon and how to approach this powerful lunation if so.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) You’ve got a lot to say, and you’re just beginning an exciting journey toward becoming more comfortable with your voice and expressing yourself openly. But as you start amplifying your ideas, it becomes more important to know exactly what you stand for — and this full moon is asking you to get real with your belief system and quit following dogmas without truly connecting with the concepts. It’s easy to follow along with a crowd ideologically because of social norms, but you’re not going to feel confident in yourself if part of you doesn’t align with the way you’ve labeled yourself. Break out of your box and don’t be afraid of rejecting the status quo.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) It’s Leo season, so of course the cosmic spotlight is on you. Not to detract from your solar reign, but this full moon is rising in your chart’s relationship sector, forcing you to examine the expectations of those around you and how you feel about them. Partnership requires compromise, but that doesn’t mean you should try to be someone you’re not in order to keep someone around. Your closest connections will never be sustainable unless you’re able to show up authentically, so use this lunation to examine how much you feel like you can be yourself with others and practice standing in your truth.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) You’re no stranger to reinvention and innovation, but this lunation is an especially important time to challenge yourself to step into a new and more aligned era. It might feel like the foundational elements of your life are all leveling up at once, pushing you to be a more authoritative communicator, take more creative and romantic risks, and build more collaboration into your close relationships. It’s time to defragment the various pieces of your life and start integrating things so that you feel more whole.

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