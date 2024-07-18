There’s a big cosmic weekend coming up, thanks to the full moon on July 21 rising in the industrious and goal-oriented sign of Capricorn. This lunation is lighting up the skies on the last day of Cancer season, allowing you to push forward on your most ambitious plans and sprinkle seeds for success that’ll continue to flourish for the rest of the year. This lunar climax is traditionally known as the Buck Moon, and it’s also an astrological “blue moon,” as it’s the second full moon in a row that’s taking place in Capricorn.

Last month’s full moon in Capricorn was making some challenging planetary aspects that could have cast doubt and confusion over your plans and put your heart’s desires to the test. This time around, however, you’ll probably feel more prepared to take decisive action and capitalize on the sudden opportunities that are materializing in front of you. July’s full moon aligns with power-hungry Pluto, so all zodiac signs will feel some intensity and be asked to face some demons.

However, the moon will also be beautifully supported by both motivating Mars and wild-child Uranus, granting you loads of stamina and bringing the potential for exciting surprises. Additionally, it’s vibing out with dreamy Neptune, softening any cutthroat goals with a sweet sense of idealism.

July’s full moon is making some strong connections to a whole slew of other planets, activating energy all through the zodiac — but a couple of signs will be spared from any major intensity. Here are the zodiac signs least affected by the July 21 full moon.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

July’s full moon is rising in fellow earth sign territory, highlighting your ability to get productive and make progress on your material goals. And while Capricorn zodiac energy can be a little serious and stern, this lunation happens to hit one of the most fun and lighthearted parts of your chart — which means capitalizing on the lunar energy will feel less like work and more like play. You’re a dutiful person by nature, but right now is a time to set some of your more mundane responsibilities aside and get a little more serious about the things that bring you joy. If you let your excitement lead the way, you might find yourself walking through some very exciting doors of opportunity.

So shake off your stresses and tune into your heart: Is there a passion project that needs a push to reach its next stages? Do you have a flirtation brewing that could use a little boost of passion to get revved up? Is there a creative hobby of yours that you’re seeking inspiration around? This is a fabulous time to gather up your resources, step up your confidence, and take the lead when pursuing your pleasures.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

July’s full moon is closely aligned with your cosmic ruler Pluto, giving the lunation a transformational edge that can pull people deep into their psyche and reveal their inner truths. But thankfully for you, Scorpio, this kind of intensity is nothing out of the ordinary. You’re no stranger to dissecting your innermost desires and facing your fears, so unlike some signs, you’ll most likely move through this weekend’s energy with ease.

The full moon will be hitting your chart’s communication zone, so it’s a fabulous time to talk through your summer plans with your most trusted crew or do some solo brainstorming for some ambitious new goals. This can also be a really cathartic cosmic moment for you, as you’ll feel more inspired to open up and share your ideas with others. You typically like to play your cards close to your chest, but right now, connecting with the world around you more socially can spawn new inspiration and give you the motivation necessary to start expressing your truths more tangibly.