How To Make The Very Most Of July's Full Buck Moon

This year’s Cancer season is a special one because it’s ending just as it began — with a powerful full moon. The full moon coming up on July 21 is considered an astrological “blue moon,” as it’s the second consecutive lunar climax taking place during Cancer season. Having two major lunations rising in this industrious and goal-oriented earth sign is bringing all zodiac signs an opportunity to capitalize on their summer intentions and start building toward their long-term visions for success.

Like June’s Strawberry Moon, July’s full moon— nicknamed the Buck Moon in some Native American traditions — is rising in Capricorn, shifting the cosmic focus from Cancerian themes like family and domesticity to matters involving work and ambition. This productive energy can inspire you to work a little harder to actualize your goals and be more disciplined when sticking to your trajectory, so it’s a great time to make some power moves toward your tangible plans.

But unlike the lunation that kicked off the summer last month, this one finds the sun and moon at the very last degree of Cancer and Capricorn, respectively — which is significant, because this degree infuses the full moon vibe with the anticipatory energy of incoming change. If channeled properly, this motivating force can help you make serious progress on yourself and your goals.

Two full moons in the same sign back-to-back is rare, so you’ll want to make the most of this lunar magic. Here are a few do’s and don’ts for July’s full moon that you can follow to maximize the vibes.

DO: Get Productive

Capricorn zodiac energy is all about putting your nose to the grindstone and trucking steadily toward your goals. That’s why this full moon is such a fantastic time to block off some chunks of your calendar for deep work sessions or otherwise embrace productivity. You can hop on the fast train to success if you put in the necessary work now to make your dreams come true, so don’t waste any time sitting around. Be ready to take action and power through your tasks.

DON’T: Wait For The “Perfect” Moment

When it comes to manifesting, it’s important to strike while the iron’s hot — and under this full moon, there’s no choice but to jump into action. There’s never going to be a “perfect” moment to take a leap of faith, but with this lunation being so beautifully supported by both action-oriented Mars and miracle-working Uranus, trust that now may be a good time to jump into your intentions head-first.

DO: Be Real About Your Goals

Because July’s full moon is rising in a pragmatic earth sign like Capricorn, it’s important to stay grounded during this time and be realistic about what you can accomplish. If you try to take on too much, you might wind up overwhelmed — which could discourage you from pursuing your plans at all. Tap into your truth and be honest about what you can accomplish. Once you set your mind to it and start embodying confidence, you’ll be unstoppable.

DON’T: Be Afraid To Take A Risk

The lunation is making a nearly perfect (and very auspicious) trine aspect to the unpredictable planet Uranus, which injects a bit of unexpected excitement into everyone’s full moon experience. Channeling Capricorn’s sensible and practical approach to things now is great, but be willing to push beyond your comfort zone a bit, too. Taking a risk or seizing a surprise opportunity could pay off.

DO: Expect The Best

Being realistic about your full moon goals is good, but thanks to a sweet and supportive lunar connection to the mystical and ethereal planet Neptune, it’s OK to be a little bit idealistic about things. Push yourself to dream a little bit bigger and aim a little bit higher. With so much planetary support on your side, you have every reason to feel optimistic about this lunation and expect good things to happen.

DON’T: Rush The Process

Good things often take time to develop, and under this lunar vibe, it’s important to act fast but not necessarily expect instant results. Capricorn energy would much rather move with sustainability rather than haste — and additionally, the full moon is almost perfectly conjoined with transformational planet Pluto, which catalyzes change on a deep and long-term level. Jumping into gear and making headway on your goals is an ideal plan right now, but make sure you’re not rushing into anything without thinking and considering what lies ahead.