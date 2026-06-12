June 14, 2026's New Moon Brings A New Beginning For 3 Zodiac Signs

Spring is coming to an end on the date of the summer solstice, but the last week of spring is still blossoming with new beginnings. That’s because the new moon in Gemini hits on June 14 — exactly one week before the solstice and the end of Gemini season — and it’s offering an exciting, fulfilling, and mentally stimulating fresh start for anyone who wants to take it. If you’re one of the zodiac signs most affected by the June 14 new moon, then it’s extra important to capitalize on the lunar energy of this moment.

The sun has been traveling through the mutable air sign of Gemini for the past few weeks, lighting up everyone’s minds with curiosity, interest, and a desire to connect with other people. These themes culminate with the new moon on June 14, which brings the sun and moon together in this clever and communication-forward sign.

Despite the social nature of this lunation, the new moon itself isn’t making any major cosmic connections — but because Gemini is ruled by fleet-footed Mercury, the moon is reporting to this planet, and thus it’s important to take note of its activities. Mercury is currently in caring and compassionate Cancer, giving everyone a more tender and sentimental mindset. Mercury is positively aspected by go-getter Mars, adding a dose of motivation to whatever mental or social endeavors you undertake at this time.

While Gemini’s airy and objective disposition generally favors veritable observations and intellectual processing, the influence of Mercury in Cancer on this lunation requires everyone to tap into a less tangible information source: your intuition. Sometimes the most important factor in your decisions or intentions could be spiritual or emotional in nature, so challenge yourself to weigh your gut feelings alongside the hard facts. If you neglect to consider one or the other, you can guarantee you won’t be in tune with the full scope of whatever situation you’re currently involved in — and Gemini zodiac energy never wants to be working with only half the story.

Under this inspiring lunation, everyone should take advantage of the buzzy energy and make an effort to find clarity on their pre-summer intentions. For the signs most affected by June’s new moon, starting a new journey feels even more necessary. Read on to find out if you’re one of them.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Happy new moon in your sign, Gemini! This lunation has the potential to bring you a lot of clarity around what you want and don’t want in your orbit right now — as well as a powerful opportunity to create the reality you desire. Your challenge is to make sure your goals are also aligned with your values. Do you feel pride and openness around the things you’d like to bring into your life? Are the ways in which you’re pursuing these goals in line with the person you want to be? Give your heart just as much airtime as your head when deciding on your next steps.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) There’s potential for you to open a lot of new doors in your career right now, especially if you’re willing to crank up your social battery and connect with people. Networking is going to be an especially useful tool for you right now, as you’ll have an abundance of opportunities to make new and well-connected contacts who can get you into the rooms and email inboxes you want to be in — so long as you’re willing to put yourself out there and find points of alignment. Like-minded people in your field are all around you, so at this point, it’s just a matter of you making yourself available.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) Whether you’re looking for romance, friendship, or stronger business collaborations, this new moon allows you to turn over a brand new leaf in relation to your closest personal partnerships. Surface-level chatter and noncommittal attitudes are less interesting to you than ever, so take the lead in communication and set the tone that you expect from others. Speaking with honesty and being confident in your own desire is the best way to bring closeness and new connections now. Why be wishy-washy when you know what you want? No one stays the same forever, but for now, lock down the relationships that are valuable to you.

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