Your June Money Horoscope

The astrology of 2026 has been non-stop action, and June is set to unfold in a similarly intense fashion. This month brings some major planetary shifts that’ll redefine everyone’s relationship to money for years to come. Plus, another Mercury retrograde is rolling onto the scene, meaning it’s time to wrap up loose ends on work projects and finalize financial decisions before this pesky backspin comes to cross everyone’s wires. You’ll want to know what your June 2026 money horoscope has to say.

Logistical planet Mercury enters emotional and heart-driven Cancer as the month begins, putting a greater emphasis on intuition and gut feelings when it comes to planning ahead and calculating outcomes. However, it’s still Gemini season, and the sun in this quizzical air sign puts a focus on clear communication and eating up all the information you can find. With this blend of energies, you’ll want to use your head and your heart to make decisions this month.

Mid-month brings some of the best and brightest astrology for taking action and setting intentions — so if you have career or money goals that you’d like to get moving on ahead of summer, this is a prime-time to do so. A highly auspicious day for manifesting abundance comes on June 9, when good-luck planet Jupiter meets with value-oriented Venus for their annual conjunction. These two celestial bodies are celebrated for bringing blessings and good fortune, so having them teamed up offers everyone an opportunity to go big with their desires and expand their material resources. The new moon in Gemini on June 14 is the perfect time to tap into your intuitive vision and start making the connections needed to actualize your goals.

A big shift comes on June 19, when the sensitive and slow-moving comet Chiron changes signs for the first time in eight years, entering the stability-seeking and earthy sign of Taurus. Chiron is known as the “wounded healer” in astrology, so having it in Taurus for the bulk of the next decade could bring up a lot of triggers and tough feelings when it comes to everyone’s relationship to their material resources and ability to follow through. It’s a supportive time to start healing any issues you have with money and rewriting limiting beliefs that are blocking you from acquiring the tangible markers of success that you’re seeking.

Cancer season begins on June 21, which is also the date of the summer solstice in the Northern hemisphere. With mental planet Mercury also in Cancer, there’s more alignment now when it comes to the way people are thinking and communicating, in business and beyond. However, the last week of the month is a mixed bag when it comes to work or money matters, so it’s best to start pumping the brakes on your endeavors instead of scrambling to get ahead — as frantically rushing isn’t likely to yield great results now, anyway.

The sun’s squabble with illusionist planet Neptune on June 25 could drain your motivation levels, leaving you confused about what you need and insecure about your efforts. Meanwhile, Mercury slows to a snail’s pace as it prepares to station retrograde on June 29 — kicking off nearly a month of the stereotypical timing snags and communication struggles that define this frustrating cosmic cycle.

Thankfully, the end of June also brings opportunity, if you work with the energy correctly. The full moon in disciplined and hardworking Capricorn hits on the same day that Mercury retrograde starts, and this lunation can reveal lots of insight into your long-term professional and financial goals. It’s less about speeding to the finish line and more about making a thorough plan that draws on your wisdom and past experiences. Additionally, abundant Jupiter enters Leo on June 29 PT / June 30 ET, beginning a year-long journey that’ll grow everyone’s courage and confidence, allowing you to pursue your freedom with less self-consciousness.

Read on for each zodiac sign’s June 2026 money horoscopes.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) You have a chance to level up your money goals this month, especially if you’re willing to dedicate real time and focus to your cause. Action-packed Mars spends most of this month in your house of finance, bringing motivation and stamina that’ll help you get ahead. It’s a cash-stacking kind of mindset. The full moon on June 29 emphasizes your long-term career trajectory, asking you to trade impulsivity for patience. Quick wins are good, but use this lunar energy to stay locked into the milestones that’ll take more time to reach. If you’ve been pursuing more financial stability this month, you may see some fruitful results now, too.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Gemini season is a fabulous time to assess your finances from a more logical standpoint and dive into the details of your spending habits. You can use the new moon on June 14 as an opportunity to set a business-related intention, do a money manifestation, or start budgeting. Be more communicative about your plans during this first half of the month. A long-term healing journey begins alongside the summer solstice, so some self-reflection around professional leadership and visibility will be especially useful. You’re learning to work through the confidence issues that keep you from unabashedly chasing your material goals.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Logistics-loving Mercury joins the sun in your chart’s finance zone as the month begins, so you’ll be scheming up all sorts of clever and ambitious money-making ideas. You’ll have more access to resources and community than usual, so make as many connections as you can. This is an abundantly fertile time to make an important investment or go all-in on a business plan. Cancer season has you holding the things you value closer, so you may naturally find yourself being less frivolous with cash. Either way, make any important purchases ahead of the end of the month, as Mercury retrograde can mess with financial decision-making.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) You’ve got the gift of mental clarity and a true Midas touch on your side for the whole first half of June, so it’s a great time to make power moves at work or in your financial life. Don’t underestimate your ability to make big things happen. You’re a manifesting magician now. Mid-month has you thinking about what material endeavors are worth your time and focus. Is there an investment that’s not paying out the way you hoped? Have you realized your position at work is more valuable than you thought? Once Jupiter hits your money zone at the end of the month, you’ll have a year-long period during which you can make major changes and invite a lot more abundance into your financial life.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) This is a prime month for action when it comes to your career, so take charge of your professional reputation and start going after the things you want at work. Getting too competitive could cause friction, but harmony-loving Venus will offer your sign some grace starting mid-month, softening the hard edges and turning up your charm. It’s easy to impress the right people when you crank up your ambition factor. The end of June is the most auspicious for you. The full moon on June 29 helps you ditch any bad habits that are hindering productivity, making space for a new work routine to emerge. Once lucky Jupiter hits your sign, you’ll be a magnet for good fortune. Start embracing an abundance mindset.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Gemini season shines a spotlight on your career, and you’ll find that it’s a fabulous time for sparking up professional connections. Whether you’re looking to network with a new circle or create more community with your current colleagues, the second week of the month brings you the perfect opportunity to buzz around and vibe your way into some helpful collaborations. Once Mercury retrograde hits, you may have a chance to revisit past connections, too. The end of the month brings an exciting energy boost that’ll inspire you to take actions toward your professional goals. Some healthy competition at work can be the perfect motivation to push ahead.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Whatever you’ve been working toward in your career could start bearing fruit this month. Letting your intuition do some of the talking will help get you on the most aligned professional path, so trust your gut when it comes to making decisions and focus on building a work environment that feels supportive and comfortable. The second week of June is especially ripe for career growth. Now’s the time to set intentions and reach further. A leap of faith could land you exactly where you want to be. Wrap up big work projects before the end of the month, as Mercury retrograde could make it hard to launch things off the ground.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) This is a month of major spiritual and intellectual expansion — and if you choose to apply this growth spurt to your career or finance goals, it can take you far. The whole first half of June is a powerful time to explore new interests and areas of study, especially if they can push you further along your professional trajectory. Think outside the box and seek mentorship from people in your field who you trust if you’re in need of guidance. The latter half of June sweetens up your working relationships, and collaborating with colleagues to reach your goals could prove very fruitful during the day’s leading up to the full moon.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) If your routine isn’t serving your career or finance goals at the moment, now is a powerful time to make changes. You’ll be extra motivated to get things done and cut out the fluff this month, leaving more space to get ahead on your goals. In fact, you’re embarking on a longer-term period of growth and healing when it comes to how you manage your time. Experiment with what works and what doesn’t — without being hard on yourself or expecting constant productivity. The full moon on June 29 can be a turning point in your financial life, bringing attention to the plans that may need some fine-tuning over time. Fortunes aren’t overnight, so focus on long-term success.

Capricorn (Dec. 31 - Jan. 18) The whole first half of this month gives you the energy necessary to multitask and get granular with your routine, making it a great time to charge forward on your work to-do list and clear out the boring but necessary tasks that have been sitting on the back burner. The new moon on June 14 is the perfect time to implement some new habits or systems that keep you feeling productive, whether that’s a physical workspace revamp or schedule refresh. The full moon in your sign two weeks later allows you to face your own insecurities head-on, bringing the opportunity to shed old skins and level up into a better leader.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) You’ve got big ambitions, but do the routines you partake in on the daily reflect those long-term goals? This month is a fabulous time to examine your day-to-day activities and assess whether they’re actually supporting you in a productive way. You have an opportunity to create more space in your schedule for lucrative and professionally-fulfilling endeavors, but you have to be willing to take a leap of faith and let go of whatever’s no longer serving you. Once Mercury retrograde hits at the end of the month, it’ll be easier to see where mistakes have been made in the past. Instead of being critical, use these as learning experiences that can help you refine your path to success in the future.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) What you love to do and what’s lucrative isn’t always the same thing, but that doesn’t mean you should stop trying to make your creative career goals come alive. In fact, hitting a roadblock is an invitation to redirect yourself onto a path that may be paved with more opportunity. The second week of June asks you to follow your inspiration and have a little more faith in your ambitions and passion projects. You won’t know if something will be successful unless you give it your all. The end of the month kicks off an exciting new era of growth when it comes to your work routines and productivity. It’s time to start developing some new systems that are tailored to you and your goals.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.