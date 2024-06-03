These 2 Zodiac Signs Will Feel The June New Moon Most Intensely

The final weeks of spring have arrived, which means the countdown to summer has officially begun, too. But before springtime ends, a powerful new moon in Gemini swoops in on June 6 giving all zodiac signs an opportunity to lay out the details of their future while appreciating the current moment’s magic. Of course, depending on where this Gemini-heavy lunation hits in your chart, some signs will feel its effects more dramatically than others.

The multi-faceted cosmic twins symbolize clever and chatty Gemini, which inspires people to seek more meaningful social connections and engage with life with a greater sense of curiosity. And with the new moon rising in this mentally-active realm, it’s a great time to initiate new conversations, question things that aren’t working for you, and seek new information that help you make more aligned decisions.

The sun and moon will be in tight conjunction with the amorous planet Venus during this lunation, which pulls matters of love and romance into the lunar mix, too. If you’ve been wanting to kick off a new chapter in your love life or take a new step with a partner, this cosmic energy could be exactly what you need to make it happen. That said, both the new moon and Venus will be in an intense square-off with serious planet Saturn, which could pose a few challenges when starting something new or delay gratification on something you’re working toward. Don’t give up if you hit a roadblock — because with discipline and dedication, the seeds you plant under this lunar moment could keep growing for a long time.

This lunation brings a powerful blast of energy into the Gemini-ruled part of everyone’s birth chart. But for the mutable signs of the zodiac — especially Gemini and Pisces — June’s new moon will be one of the most important of the year.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

This month’s new moon is rising in your zodiacal home turf, so naturally you’re more likely to feel its effects. But this lunation will be especially palpable given that alongside the sun and moon in your sign, you’ll also have Venus, Jupiter, and your cosmic ruler Mercury activating some major energies for you. With seductive Venus and lucky Jupiter on your side, your manifesting powers are at a high right now, so take advantage of this lunar opportunity to embrace a new beginning, hatch a new plan for success, and move toward a more aligned future.

While some abundant opportunities may present themselves to you, that doesn’t mean you should sit back and wait for things to happen. Disciplined Saturn is squaring off with numerous planets in your sign during this lunation, propelling you toward action and reminding you that nothing worth having comes easily. While there’s plenty of potential for you to work with under this new moon, you’ll have to get serious about what you want and commit to making it happen to see real results. Once you do, you’ll feel the lunar momentum kick in and send you sailing.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

As an emotional Pisces, you’re no stranger to being in your feels. But the upcoming new moon is activating one of the most sensitive and personal areas of your chart, so you might feel even more tender-hearted than usual. It’s time to go inward and get real about how you can create a more solid foundation in your life — one that can hold its integrity even amidst life’s constant ebbs and flows. Matters involving your home, family, or even past memories could come up to the surface now, too, so focus on speaking your truth and being real with yourself about your needs.

Another reason why this lunation could feel so powerful is that it’s squaring off with stern planet Saturn, which is currently in your sign. This energy asks you to step up to the plate when it comes to handling your responsibilities and setting stronger boundaries in the areas where you need a little extra space — and it also helps to grant you the discipline needed to handle it all with grace. With Saturn on your side, trust that any work you put into your goals under the new moon will pay off exponentially.