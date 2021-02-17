3 Zodiac Signs Leos Will Probably Regret Breaking Up With

When you're the zodiac sign who's known for being the life of the party, do you have time to dwell on a failed relationship? Post-breakup, Leos are the type to Instagram about how much they're loving their new single life. But despite how the zodiac's lion may want to come off post-breakup, some relationships are just difficult to get over. And according to astrologers, there are three zodiac signs Leo will regret breaking up with.

"Leos are Fire signs, so they are extremely passionate, and domineering," Michelle Welch and Ashlie Daniel, astrologers at SoulTopia, LLC, tells Bustle. "Although they look fierce, they are very sensitive and carry many insecurities. Overall, they are attentive, easy going, protective, and loyal, until they don’t get the validation they're looking for in the relationship. Then they flip to the petulant side because their ego has been bruised."

Since it's important for Sun-ruled Leos to feel adored and appreciated by their partner, as astrologer Tara Redfield tells Bustle, they're likely to regret ending a relationship with someone who gave them a lot of attention. But this won't happen often.

As part of their fixed sign nature, Leos don't change their mind too frequently. So if they're missing an ex, it's likely that it was a relationship that has a special place in their heart. Here are the zodiac signs Leo will likely regret breaking up with.

Aries (March 21 — April 19) One zodiac sign that will always linger in Leo's mind is Aries. In fact, Welch and Daniel say the ram is Leo's ultimate "one that got away." They're both Fire signs who love trying new things, so life will never get boring with these two. Both Aries and Leo are independent and strong-willed, so neither will smother the other. And even though they're similar, they'll challenge each other in ways that push them to grow individually. One of the biggest sources of tension between these two is their tendency to be selfish. Aries rules the first house of the self, while Leo is ruled by the Sun. At times, their individual needs will come before the relationship. But even so, astrologers say Leo may look back and miss the excitement of being with Aries.

Sagittarius (November 22 — December 21) Like Aries, Sagittarius is another fiery match for Leo. "They have a great enthusiasm for life and a desire for adventure," Redfield says. "Sagittarius also keeps things interesting enough for Leo, and appreciates Leo's showmanship personality." Creative Leo always comes up with wild ideas to try, and adventurous Sagittarius is always down for the ride. They're true partners in crime, and a couple that others love being around. But Sagittarius' need for freedom and non-committal attitude may cause issues with fixed Leo. Sagittarius' brutal honesty may also be a little too much for the secretly sensitive Leo to handle. Even if Leo knows Sagittarius isn't the best for them long-term, they'll still wonder about what could've been.

Aquarius (January 20 — February 18) According to Redfield, Aquarius is Leo's opposite in the zodiac wheel, which naturally makes them very appealing to the lion. "Aquarius is an air sign, which feeds Leo's fire," she says. "These two are different as Aquarius is more serious than Leo, but they both enjoy being social and seen." Like Leo, Aquarius is a fixed sign who values stability and loyalty. Leo will love how open-minded and unique Aquarius is. They'll feel like they can truly be themselves without being judged. But Aquarius is a highly independent sign who has a reputation for being on the cold side. This can cause uncertainty for Leo, who craves warmth and constant affection. Regardless, Leo will have a hard time ending a relationship with their opposite sign, and may always consider going back.

Sources

Tara Redfield, astrologer

Michelle Welch and Ashlie Daniel, astrologers at SoulTopia, LLC