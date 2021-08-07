Leo and Sagittarius are the type of zodiac signs that will meet in the middle of a dance floor, challenge each other to a dance-off, and wake up in bed together the next morning. They’re two of the most friendly, fun-loving, and outgoing signs in the zodiac. Together, they make a couple that everyone loves being around. Despite them being happy and optimistic, there’s a lot of depth to this pair as well. Leo and Sagittarius’ zodiac compatibility has all the info you need to know about this fiery love match.

“It's always a bright spot as an astrologer to do a reading for someone who’s dating an astrologically compatible person, and my eyes light up whenever I come across a Leo and a Sagittarius together,” astrologer Allison Chamberlain Jones tells Bustle. “These two signs are essentially the best possible match for one another.”

Both signs are “yang” in polarity, meaning their energies are much more active or “masculine.” They’re also Fire signs, which represent vitality, creative expression, and life force. Although each Fire sign has their own set of distinctive traits, Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius tend to be warm, optimistic, outgoing, active, confident, and charismatic. When two signs of the same element first meet, they tend to get along really well from the start and it’s easy for them to understand each other.

In the case of Leo and Sagittarius, this is a relationship that’s inspirational, supportive, and exciting. As astrologer Rachel Lang tells Bustle, they just know how to motivate one another. They make great friends, and even greater partners. “Two fire signs together are a force,” Lang says. “There’s a natural flow with them that makes this an easy relationship and one that’s compatible.”

Leo & Sagittarius’ Sexual Compatibility

Leo and Sagittarius’ chemistry can be felt from the start. Sagittarius will be attracted to Leo’s wild and playful energy, while Leo will love how funny and down for a good time Sagittarius is. These two can spend the entire night getting into all kinds of crazy trouble together. As a bonus, these two share a deep connection, which makes their sex life that much better.

In bed, the adventurous archer is up for anything, anytime, anywhere. Leo, on the other hand, is more of a romantic so having a good ambiance is important for them. Being with someone who puts effort into making them feel special is a huge turn-on for Leo. Sagittarius will happily indulge them from time to time.

“With the fire element at the helm, both Leo and Sagittarius are up for adventure and that's not excluded from the bedroom,” Jones says. “Both Leo and Sagittarius are willing to try new things and discover innovative ways to play.”

Leo & Sagittarius’ Emotional Compatibility

The lion and the archer make a good match emotionally, too. Both signs never get too emotional, and when they do, they get over it fairly quickly. According to Lang, Leo tends to feel things more intensely than the more happy-go-lucky Sagittarius, so they balance each other nicely. Sagittarius is always willing to listen to their partner, and can help them to see the bright side of a situation. While some of the more sensitive signs of the zodiac wouldn’t find this helpful, Leo and Sagittarius both appreciate each other’s ability to see the glass as half full.

As Jones says, “The world is literally their oyster.” These two will be constantly dreaming and visualizing their future together. They inspire each other, and support each other’s dreams, no matter how big or out there they may be.

“Together they are truly a power couple and will likely have many sets of eyes on them,” Jones says. “Their relationship will serve as inspiration for others.”

The Biggest Potential Problem Areas In A Leo-Sagittarius Relationship

When two Fire signs get together, you can expect a lot of heat. Fire signs tend to have big tempers and won’t back down from a fight. Because of that, little arguments or moments of frustration can quickly become explosive and uncomfortable.

Fortunately, Leo and Sagittarius aren’t mean, don’t hold onto grudges, and tend get over things quickly. According to Jones, “These two signs won't let things fester, preferring to repair any ruptures as fast as possible. Neither wants any rain on their ordinarily optimistic parade.”

Commitment is also going to be a key issue in this relationship as Sagittarius is a free-spirited sign, and Leo needs assurance. According to Lang, Leo needs to know where the relationship is going and whether or not there’s a future. If Leo’s insecurities get the best of them, it could push Sagittarius away. But if Leo takes it day by day, Sagittarius will find themselves feeling more and more comfortable with the idea of a long-term commitment.

Despite these minor challenges, Leo and Sagittarius truly are a zodiac match made in heaven. They understand each other, they get along really well, and they have a lot of fun together. As Jones says, “There's no rock they won't look under on their quest for adventure and their ambitions and love for each other literally know no bounds.”

