On the surface, Libra and Sagittarius seem like a couple that shouldn’t really work. After all, the Venus-ruled Libra is one of the biggest romantics of the zodiac and they rule over the 7th House of Partnerships. The fiery archer, on the other hand, is a wanderer. They’re restless, love going on adventures, and hate feeling tied down. However, when these two first meet, their chemistry will be off the charts. Libra and Sagittarius’ zodiac compatibility has everything you need to know about this Air and Fire sign pair.

“By nature, Libras focus on connection via one-on-one relationships,” Rowena Winkler, Ph.D., cosmic catalyst coach and astrologer, tells Bustle. “They thrive off deep connection and require balance and harmony in their relationships. Sagittarius folks, on the other hand, thrive on adventure. They are always on the lookout for new experiences and new things to learn. In a relationship, Libras can help Sagittarius slow down and be a bit more analytical, whereas Sagittarius can help Libras be a bit more spontaneous.”

In general, Air and Fire signs tend to make natural matches. According to astrologer Jacq Dowling, air gives fire space to burn and grow. Libra is also ruled by Venus, who’s all about love, beauty, charm and fairness, while Sagittarius is ruled by Jupiter, the sign of growth, expansion, and adventure.

“This is not a boring couple,” Dowling says. “Libras are flirtatious by nature, and Sagittarius loves to laugh and keep others entertained. These two can find and discover all of the beauty of life together.”

Libra & Sagittarius’ Sexual Compatibility

Libra and Sagittarius’ sex life will be fun and adventurous. Airy Libra is the sign of partnerships, so they love intimately connecting with their boo. As a Venus-ruled sign, they tend to enjoy more romantic sex.

However, they’re more than happy to experiment a bit, especially if it fulfills their partner’s fantasies. When it comes to sex, fiery Sagittarius is down for anything, anytime, anywhere. According to Dowling, “Libras will mirror Sags’ energy and enthusiasm, and reflect all that passion and pizzaz back in the sack.”

Libra & Sagittarius’ Emotional Compatibility

Libra and Sagittarius have very different emotional needs in relationships, which can cause some issues for the pair. Sagittarius is a very independent sign, while Libra is the sign of partnerships. There may be times when Libra needs extra reassurance to feel secure in the relationship, and Sagittarius may find this unnecessary or even borderline clingy.

“Sagittarius needs to understand Libras’ need for quality time and be available for relationship building as needed,” Winkler says. “They also need to watch what they say, because their blunt communication style isn't always the best match for Libra. Likewise, Libras need to allow Sagittarius the space to get their energy out by not being too emotionally clingy or possessive.”

On the plus side, neither sign is very emotional and prefer their relationships to be light and fun. If there are problems in the relationship, both signs are willing to talk it out and come up with a solution.

The Biggest Potential Problem Areas In A Libra-Sagittarius Relationship

The biggest problem Libra and Sagittarius may have to confront is the difference in how they approach relationships. Again, Libra is a true romantic who wants the fairytale love story. While Sagittarius can be a great partner, the archer feels happiest when they’re doing their own thing. Even in relationships, they need space to go off whenever they feel like it. If their relationship isn’t strong and built on a foundation of trust, this can cause Libra to feel insecure. As long as they keep the lines of communication open, and Sagittarius is willing to check in, they should be able to meet each other’s needs.

Additionally, Sagittarius’ penchant for brutal honesty can get them into trouble with Libra. “Because Libras can be indecisive and sensitive, and Sagittarius can get bored easily and say things they might not necessarily mean, this can cause tension in the relationship,” Winkler says. When Libra gets upset, they tend to become very passive-aggressive and will freeze their partner out until Sagittarius goes all out with an apology.

Overall, Libra and Sagittarius make a pretty good match. Although they have their share of differences, they get along really well and have a lot of fun together. “At the end of the day, both signs want a harmonious, thoughtful partnership that will expand their human experience,” Winkler says. If they’re mindful to meet each other’s needs in a relationship, this is a couple who can go the distance.

Sources

Rowena Winkler, Ph.D., cosmic catalyst coach and astrologer

Jacq Dowling, astrologer