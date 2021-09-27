It’s natural to feel defensive or closed off when encountering a radical new idea — especially if you’re used to doing things a certain way or having your personal opinions reinforced by the people you spend time with. But some people seem to have an easier time embracing change and having their comfort zones challenged. While there are plenty of reasons why someone might be particularly amenable to new ways of thinking, their astrological makeup could be a contributing factor. If you’re one of the most open-minded zodiac signs, then hearing new points of view is probably more exciting than threatening.

There are a variety of astrological markers in a birth chart that can contribute to someone’s open-mindedness, but looking at the element and modality of the zodiac signs is a helpful place to start. For example, when it comes to element, air zodiac signs are objective thinkers who approach life using logic — which makes them particularly open to new information. Communication means a lot to them, so considering the value of various viewpoints comes naturally. When it comes to modality, the mutable signs are the most adaptable and responsive personalities of the zodiac, so they’re not overly attached to any one way of thinking. Embracing differences and being flexible are qualities built into their cosmic DNA.

Obviously it takes more than being born on a certain day to open someone’s mind and heart to new ideas, but if you have a lot of air or mutable sign placements in your birth chart, you may be less prone to being dogmatic or stubborn about your views. Read on to find out if you’re one of the most open-minded zodiac signs of the bunch.

Gemini Zodiac Signs (May 21 - June 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Geminis are air signs ruled by mental planet Mercury, so they are all about information and communication. They thrive when they’re learning new things and discussing the ins and outs of ideas with people, and their multifaceted minds can conceptualize situations from all different perspectives. These quick-witted people love to talk as much as they love to learn, so protecting free speech is important to them, even if they don’t agree with someone. As mutable signs, Geminis are are also flexible and unafraid to change their minds — they’ll gladly shift their personal paradigm if presented with a convincing set of facts.

Sagittarius Zodiac Signs (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

There’s no sign that loves experiencing new things and broadening their horizons quite as much as Sagittarius does. As the sign ruled by philosophical planet Jupiter, Sag has a voracious appetite for anything that offers them a chance to expand their minds, evolve themselves spiritually, or challenge their personal beliefs. They’re always open to hearing perspectives that differ from their own and appreciate any opportunity to look at life from someone else’s point of view. For this free-spirited fire sign, life is an adventure — and the many different mindsets they encounter along the way only make it more exciting.

Aquarius Zodiac Signs (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Aquarians are the zodiac’s most unconventional and rebellious characters, as they’re always questioning authority and trying to be more innovative. While they can get a little self-righteous about their views (they’re fixed zodiac signs, after all), they’re still remarkably open-minded and love to think outside the box. These air signs excel at being objective and leading with logic, and they have no problem breaking rules and snubbing tradition. As the most future-oriented zodiac sign, deviating from the norm and embracing more unique ways of doing things is standard for an Aquarius. These forward-thinking intellectuals were born to challenge the status quo.

Pisces Zodiac Signs (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Pisces are the spiritual dreamers of the zodiac, and their ability to stay open-minded and go with the flow is virtually unparalleled. As the fish of the zodiac, Pisces can swim through all sorts of unique schools of thought without prejudice, as their mystical perspective often transcends beyond the need to label things or draw lines in the sand. Their fluid and creative way of thinking also allows them to encounter new ideas without immediately trying to put them in a box. This makes them more receptive to and understanding of what other people say, feel, or do — even if it differs from their own perspective. Pisces aren’t afraid to try new things or immerse themselves in new experiences, which is why they often surround themselves with equally eclectic and open-minded people.