March 18’s New Moon Will Be Gentle On 2 Zodiac Signs

New beginnings are bursting onto the scene this week, as March 20 brings the quadruple whammy of the spring equinox, astrological new year, the beginning of Aries season, and the end of Mercury retrograde all in one go. It’s time to get moving and pick up some momentum toward your goals! However, these aren’t the only fresh starts that’ll jump-start your post-eclipse-season manifestations. The new moon in Pisces on March 18 rises just before these seasonal shifts, helping everyone connect with the transitional energy of the moment and get in alignment with their higher selves. For the signs least affected by the March 18 new moon, this soft and water Pisces energy will be easy to wade through successfully.

Ethereal and emotion-centric Pisces is the last sign of the zodiac, and this month’s new moon rises within the very final degrees of its sensitive cosmic seas. This lunation serves as a hopeful closing act to a Pisces season that’s been full of intensity — this solar season’s usually gentle and tender-hearted vibes have been overrun by a total lunar eclipse, Mercury retrograde, a rare conjunction between Saturn and Neptune, a challenging square-off between Mars and Uranus, and more. If your nerves are a little frayed and your feelings are all over the place, you’re not alone! Thankfully though, this new moon should feel like an exciting reset of your heart and spirit, allowing you to rise above the cosmos’ recent chaos and connect with a more idealistic vision of what you want.

Mercury retrograde is still raging in Pisces at the time of the new moon — for two more days, to be exact — so while this is indeed a fabulous time for a fresh start, you may want to focus more on clarifying your intentions than barreling into action. Keep the likelihood of Mercury retrograde’s mishaps and mix-ups in mind until after the equinox on March 20. Channeling Pisces’ free-spirited and whimsical nature will also be helpful now, as the moon will be making a sweet sextile to unpredictable planet Uranus, adding a thrilling element of surprise to the events surrounding this lunation. A revelation or emotional breakthrough could be in your midst.

The traditional cosmic ruler of Pisces is the abundant and auspicious planet Jupiter, which recently wrapped up its retrograde in the fellow water sign of Cancer. On the same day as the new moon, this luck-bringing planet will be locked into a tense but electrifying square with value-oriented Venus, expanding everyone’s capacity for compassion, care, and connection. Understanding what truly means something to you can sometimes require you to face challenges first — but it’s these very struggles that lead to clarity around where your energy is best spent.

As the first lunation to hit since eclipse season wrapped up, now’s a beautiful time for all zodiac signs to manifest their desires. While the signs least affected by March 18’s new moon in Pisces might have a more subtle experience, they can take advantage of this encouraging new beginning with ease. Read on to find out if you’re one of them.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) This lunation is hitting your mysterious and energetically-entangled eighth house, granting you a little bit of X-ray vision to see through the shallow tensions and immature grudges that have wedged themselves into your close relationships. Instead, it’s time to open your heart to what lies beneath. Anger can be empowering, but so can forgiveness — and while you can’t simply snap your fingers and magically get rid of all your resentments overnight, this new moon might allow you to start dissolving the unnecessary negativity so you can build more compassion and intimacy.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Routines don’t need to be rough and rigid in order to effective. In fact, for a Venusian air sign like you, building a little more free-spiritedness into your schedule could be exactly what you need to foster more inspiration, creativity, and general productivity in your life. With this new moon rising in your schedule-centric sixth house, now’s a fabulous time to add some whimsy to your life by switching up your habits. Bring a little bit of magic to the mundane — a purple gel pen for your planner or a fun color-changing shower lamp can make everyday moments a little more special.

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