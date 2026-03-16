March 18’s New Moon Will Transform 3 Zodiac Signs

The last new moon of the winter is rising on March 18, heralding the final days of Pisces season and paving the way for the spring equinox a couple days later. There’s a lot going on with March’s new moon, as it’s the first lunation to hit since eclipse season ended and it peaks as Mercury reaches the end of its first 2026 retrograde, among other things. It’s an astrologically transitional period, full of endings as well as new beginnings — and the signs most affected by March 18’s new moon will feel this intensity on an even deeper level.

This new moon is rising in dreamy and spiritual Pisces, which is the twelfth and final sign of the zodiac. It’s happening at the very last degrees of this sensitive water sign, just shy of the cusp of bold and trailblazing Aries. New moons always denote new beginnings, but this one takes place on the precipice of an even greater fresh start — as the astrological new year, the spring equinox, and the first day of Aries season arrive on March 20. Because of that, this lunation is buzzing with the anticipation of these impending cosmic shifts, but it’s preparing everyone for this energetic reset on a more emotional and spiritual level.

Pisces zodiac energy is idealistic, intuitive, and emotionally attuned, making it a particularly introspective, sensitive, and mystical lunation. The new moon is positively connecting with eccentric planet Uranus, bringing potential for exciting emotional breakthroughs, encouraging changes of heart, or surprising new opportunities that seem to materialize out of nothing. The new moon is also being pulled forward by the tight conjunction of stern Saturn and illusive Neptune, which are currently aligned in the first degrees of Aries — just a few steps across the threshold between last sign of the zodiac and the first. With this conjunction lingering so close by, it’s time to visualize your future by channeling Neptune’s enchanting imagination, but ground your visions in reality by looking through Saturn’s hardworking and pragmatic lens.

If you work with this lunation’s quirks, it can be a beautiful time to manifest some fresh magic into your life — whether that’s something tangible or totally ethereal. However, with Mercury retrograde still raging in Pisces until March 20, you’ll want to take things slow, especially if you’re one of the zodiac signs most affected by the March 2026 new moon. Read on to find out if you’re part of that group.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) These past weeks of Pisces season have brought up a a lot of feelings and energetic insights around your work and career path in general, challenging your idea of what it means to be a leader and an authority in your field (or the field you’re trying to break into). To boot, your ruling planet Mercury has been retrograding in this very same part of your chart, prompting you to look back at past mistakes or unfinished projects and reevaluate what went wrong. While may have had to face some professional frustrations or setbacks, one thing is for sure: You’re learning from every single experience. This lunation reignites a sense of hope about where to steer your career next, bringing a burst of inspiration and creative energy that can help you visualize a path that you’re actually excited to embark on. You have the power to make magic and prove everyone wrong.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Your cosmic ruler Mercury has been retrograding through your relationship zone over these past weeks. On top of this emotional review in your personal life, you’ve also been working through a ton of your own identity struggles, having to shed some old skins and be more vulnerable as you show your new face to the world. Under the rays of this new moon, you’re probably going to find your stride and start to feel a little safer being your true self with the people you care about. Your relationships have been undergoing a lot of growth, and you’ve been clearing out some of the baggage — both within yourself and interpersonally — that may have prevented you from connecting with people on the level you’d have liked to. This new moon shows you the magic you can make when you’re willing to drop the pretenses and be fully authentic with your partners.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) This is one of the most powerful lunations of the year for you, Pisces, as it’s bringing the sun and moon together in the sensitive and anticipation-filled final degrees of your sign. All the revelations and challenges you’ve been facing lately are alchemizing into deep personal growth, and you’re beginning to see the power that these experiences are actually imbuing you with. Now’s a time to dig deep and connect with your higher self, as you’re learning to trust your intuition and own your unique brand of magic. Additionally, with Mercury retrograde on its final days of backspinning through your sign during this lunation, you’ve got the gift of hindsight on your side. This allows you to look back at your recent journey and figure out exactly why and how you got to where you are right now. You don’t have to repeat history if you don’t want to.

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