Your March Astrology Forecast

February brought some serious astrological intensity, including eclipse season, the start of Mercury retrograde, and some rare planetary alignments — and the astrology of March kicks off with all of these elements still heavily at play. Mercury retrograde rages on for the first few weeks of the month, and eclipse season carries on, too. However, by the end of March, it will feel like someone hit a reset button and brought about some refreshing new beginnings. The major astrological events of March 2026 are not to be missed.

As always, March begins in the midst of Pisces season, flushing everyone into a flurry of feelings and fantasies — especially during the first week of the month, during which action-oriented Mars, lover Venus, and pesky Mercury retrograde will all be traveling alongside the sun in this emotionally-driven water sign, forming a big ol’ Pisces stellium. An important lesson of Pisces season is surrendering to the flow and accepting things you can’t control, and the total lunar eclipse in Virgo on March 3 is a great time to put that into practice. Let go of what’s not working for you instead of letting it clutter up your mind, heart, and physical environment.

Dimensions/E+/Getty Images

Mercury retrograde is still rearing its confusion-riddled head for the first three weeks of the month, but you’ll have a little more clarity to look forward to during the Mercury cazimi on March 7. Old ideas could yield fresh inspiration, but don’t rush head-first into anything just yet. Mercury’s collision with impulsive Mars mid-month could make it hard to resist acting on whatever plan pops into your head, even if it’s more of a fantasy than a reality. However, the new moon in Pisces on March 18 gives your visions of sugarplums a fresh spin and the chance to manifest your dreams. Open your heart to a whole new paradigm.

The vernal equinox hits in the Northern hemisphere on March 20, meaning it’s the first official day of spring. This new beginning isn’t just astronomically symbolic — it also coincides with the first day of Aries season, which happens to be the start of the astrological new year. Mercury retrograde ends on the same day, making this an incredibly energized, refreshing, and momentous time to move forward and write yourself a new chapter.

By the time the month comes to an end, spring will have sprung, the year’s first eclipse season will be behind us, and Mercury will be moving forward again. Read on for your full March 2026 astrological forecast.

parichat wongyai/E+/Getty Images

A Cleansing Total Lunar Eclipse

The month opens with a cosmic banger, as the year’s first and only total lunar eclipse occurs on March 3. Lunar eclipses have the energetic power of numerous full moons packed into one, and this one is no exception. Rising in observant and orderly Virgo, this lunation is here to clean house — spiritually, mentally, emotionally, and literally. It’s time to assess whatever messes have gotten scattered around your psyche and start making sense of how to tidy things up. Sounds lighthearted enough, but eclipses can be intense, so expect for this energy to continue reverberating until the last-quarter moon on March 11, which marks the official end of eclipse season.

A Love Refresh With Mars & Venus

The first week of March also brings sign changes for bold planet Mars and romantic planet Venus — the resident cosmic rulers of sex and love, among other things. Ambitious and action-oriented Mars dives into Pisces on March 2, so expect to be more motivated by emotions than usual. Remind yourself not to react out of sensitivity, especially with Mercury retrograde in Pisces adding to the chaos. You’ll want to be especially cautious of this when these two planets meet on March 15.

Life could surprise you, or maybe you’ll surprise yourself.

Mars and Venus share a few days in Pisces together, but on March 6, the love planet zooms into hot and fiery Aries. Commitment-oriented Saturn and illusive Neptune greet Venus as it reaches the first degree of Aries, inspiring you to reassess some relationship boundaries and reimagine what love should look like. Venus in Aries is headstrong and bold, so don’t be afraid to make the first move or prioritize the things that bring you pleasure.

A Mid-Retrograde Mercury Cazimi

Mercury retrograde is reaching its midpoint on March 7, at which time it will align with the sun and form a Mercury cazimi. This mid-retrograde alignment always serves as a bright spot amid the backspin’s confusion, allowing you to see the lessons you’re learning a little more clearly. This cazimi should be especially enlightening, as the sun and Mercury are lighting up a glitzy trine aspect to lucky planet Jupiter, which is also retrograding.

KALA STUDIO/Moment/Getty Images

Right now, you’re seeing the silver lining in the moment’s challenges, and some things should finally start clicking into place. Sometimes having a reason to slow down and reassess your situation is a good thing — and ultimately, that’s what Mercury retrogrades are best for.

Jupiter Retrograde Ends

On March 10, just after Jupiter blows a kiss to the Mercury cazimi, this mighty and fortuitous planet will wrap up its annual four-month-long retrograde. Thus kicking off the second portion of Jupiter’s forward-moving journey through the soft-hearted sign of Cancer, bringing a greater capacity for care and compassion at a time when everyone could likely use some. People’s philosophies are always changing and their worldviews are always evolving, and this is what expansive Jupiter is all about — so with Jupiter moving direct, you’ll be able to move more confidently in your new and improved system of beliefs.

A Heart-Opening New Moon in Pisces

As always, Pisces season has been full of feelings, and its final days are no exception. A Pisces new moon peaks on March 18, bringing to life new dreams, fresh emotional journeys, and perhaps even a few far-fetched fantasies, too. The sun and moon in Pisces will make a sextile to eccentric Uranus, bringing an unexpected flair to every new beginning that sprouts from this lunation. Life could surprise you, or maybe you’ll surprise yourself — but either way, how things unfold will be hard to foresee, and you should expect the unexpected. Between the Uranian influence and Pisces’ whimsical and fantasy-driven perspective, anything is possible under this new moon.

South_agency/E+/Getty Images

The Astrological New Year

March 20 is a big day for new beginnings, as it simultaneously heralds the vernal equinox, the first day of Aries season, and the astrological New Year. The equinox puts a wrap on winter in the Northern hemisphere and marks the first official day of spring, so put away those heavy coats and boots and get ready to embrace the lighter, brighter, and more fertile vibes of spring.

On the astrological front, this equinox aligns with sun’s entry into bold and trailblazing Aries, meaning that Aries season has arrived. After the deep sensitivity and emotion of Pisces season, Aries’ headstrong, brave, and self-starting energy will feel especially energizing and exciting. Use this fire sign’s heat to motivate you in whatever endeavors you choose to focus on next.

Trailblazing Aries happens to be the first sign of the zodiac, so the start of Aries season is also the kickoff to the astrological year new. On this day, the sun begins a fresh rotation through the zodiac, so think of this as a second chance to set some New Year’s intentions.

RgStudio/E+/Getty Images

Goodbye, Mercury Retrograde

The refreshing vibes of the spring equinox aren’t the only thing putting some pep in your step on March 20. Mercury retrograde is coming to an end on the very same day. Congrats on surviving the first Mercurial backspin of the year! Mercury’s post-retrograde shadow lasts until April 9, so continue taking things slow through the rest of this month and take your time integrating whatever you learned over the past few weeks. That said, you officially have the green light to launch new things and push for forward progress on all things logistical.

Neptune & Saturn Cazimis

Cazimis occur whenever the sun meets with another planet at the same degree of the zodiac. The Mercury cazimi on March 7 is a time for meaningful mental breakthroughs, but the latter third of the month brings two more of these special solar alignments. The annual Neptune cazimi takes place on March 22, heightening imaginative visions and deepening spiritual connections.

Don’t deny yourself the sweetness of romance.

A few days later, on March 25, the Saturn cazimi hits, allowing you to set stronger boundaries and bring some structure to your goals and dreams. Combined, these few days activate the still-potent energy of the rare Saturn-Neptune conjunction that peaked back on Feb. 20, so pay attention to the collective vibes.

A Sensual Homecoming For Venus

The final days of the month take a sensual turn, so don’t be surprised if you’re suddenly caught up in a juicy spring fling. Love planet Venus enters its home sign of Taurus on March 30, making this a maximally prime time to indulge in any and all pleasures of the senses. Decadence is in, and finding luxury in the little things is a must. Don’t deny yourself the sweetness of romance, touch, and earthly delights.