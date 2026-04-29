May 1's Full Flower Moon Will Shake Up 3 Zodiac Signs

May 1 is the cross-quarter day known as Beltane, May Day, and the first day of springtime’s most iconic month. This year, it also happens to be the date of the annual full Flower Moon, which blooms at exactly 1:23 p.m. ET. in the deep and enigmatic sign of Scorpio. This is the first of double full moons in the month of May — the latter of which is a Blue Moon that rises on the very last day of the month — so it brings a powerful opportunity to work through stagnant situations, repressed feelings, and surrender to inevitable changes. If you’re one of the signs most affected by May 1’s full Flower Moon, then this lunation could be a massive catalyst when it comes to facing your truth and letting go of emotional baggage.

It’s currently Taurus season, and having the sun in this sensual and stability-loving fixed earth sign encourages the enjoyment of all spring’s delights. It’s generally a time to focus on tangible endeavors and material pleasures, as well as finding grounding in the physical realm. However, on May 1, the moon will reach peak fullness directly across the sky in stealthy and secretive Scorpio — a member of the zodiac that cares little for Taurus season’s creature comforts. Instead, this fixed water sign craves emotional depth, unfiltered truth, and all the complexity that’s hidden beneath the surface of things. This incisive cosmic influence can make the already-climactic energy of the full moon feel especially intense.

Full moons have a tendency to illuminate things in general, but because Scorpio zodiac energy is so unafraid of extremes, having May’s full moon here is likely to expose the underbelly of every fear, desire, and feeling that’s buried inside of you — no matter how raw or uncomfortable. It’s a ruthless but necessary check-in point that’ll shine a light on all the skeletons in your closet, making it virtually impossible to continue running from what you know is real. If you’ve been lying to yourself or trying to survive an emotionally unsustainable situation, you can use this lunation as fuel to help you take a stand, own your truth, and cut off what’s draining you.

Everyone is going to feel this lunation with the strength of a scorpion’s stinger, but the signs most affected by May 1’s full Flower Moon will get an extra heavy dose of its alchemical lunar magic. Read on to find out if you’re one of them.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Birthday seasons can sometimes be an introspective time for people, as embarking on a new year of your life can make you think about how far you’ve come, what you’ve accomplished recently, and where you want to be in the future. But this lunation is particularly revealing when it comes to seeing your relationships for what they truly are — whether that means developing a newfound gratitude for a ride-or-die loved one or acknowledging a toxic dynamic that’s developed with someone else. No one’s interpersonal connections are free of baggage. Emotional complications and tangled energies are a virtually inevitable part of being close to others. But if you don’t acknolwedge these realities, then they’ll control you from within.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) Happy full moon in your sign, Scorpio! Taurus season is typically a time for you to enjoy the pleasure and positivity of having one-on-one connections with others. However, under this full moon, your closest relationships are likely to feel more like a mirror than an escape. The people you surround yourself with are reflecting your truth back to you. Are you willing to acknowledge the person looking back at you? You know yourself better than anyone, but other people’s perspectives might offer a little more insight into your multi-faceted existence than you’d expect. Sometimes it takes an outsider to see what’s really going on inside.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) You’re no stranger to extremes and transformations these days, as power-hungry Pluto has been slowly excavating its way through your sign for the past year and a half now. This full moon in Scorpio is activating all that Plutonian intensity, asking you to integrate all changes, endings, and new beginnings that have unfolded within you as of late — even if these shifts still feel raw and sensitive. This lunation is lighting up your ambitions, so it’s time to take a deeper look at what you’re really working toward and why. Examine what you’re seeking power around and where you’re feeling most competitive. Understanding your desires and emotions when it comes to your public-facing trajectory is a must. Otherwise, you could find yourself being motivated by all the wrong things, which could ultimately lead you astray.

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