The Spiritual Meaning Of May's Full Flower Moon

As the saying goes, April showers bring May flowers — and the full Flower Moon on May 12 is one of the most important cosmic events blossoming this month. This lunation is here to help you clear out some of the brush in your emotional garden so that your spirit’s flowers have space to blossom, even if that means getting down in the weeds. The spiritual meaning of the May 12 full moon reminds you that a full transformation is required to go from seed to bloom, and this kind of growth can lead to some unexpected breakthroughs.

Full moons are the brightest and most energetic point of the monthly lunar cycle, and they occur when the sun and moon sit directly opposite one another in the zodiac, creating tension but also bringing forth illumination. And according to the Farmer’s Almanac, the full moon that takes place during May is traditionally dubbed the annual Flower Moon. This floral-themed nickname makes sense, given the abundance of blooming flowers that characterize the lush portion of spring that May brings in the Northern Hemisphere. This lunation has also historically been known by other verdant monikers, such as the Budding Moon or the Planting Moon, all of which highlight the season’s lush, abundant, and growth-oriented energy.

The spiritual meaning of this Flower Moon is as ripe with potential and beauty as its floral moniker implies, and it’s here to remind everyone that growth is possible, whether there’s rain or shine. Here’s everything to know about the May 12 lunation.

The Spiritual Meaning Of May’s Full Moon

Flowers symbolize the alchemical magic of transformation beautifully, as you can watch one grow from a tiny seed to an exquisite blossom over a single season. This mystical energy is reflected in the Flower Moon’s spiritual meaning, as it’s rising in the raw and mysterious waters of Scorpio, bringing hidden power struggles, control issues, and deeply-rooted emotions to the forefront. This lunation takes all the seeds buried in the darkness of your soul’s soil, forcing them to sprout and change form, pushing their way above the surface and into the light. If you’re willing to face the secrets and fears that’ve been shoved into the shadows of your heart, you’ll be able to release yourself from their power — and this full moon is the perfect time to embrace this.

Whether you’re ready or not, you might have no choice but to deal with some emotional baggage under May’s Flower Moon. That’s because the moon will face off with shock-artist planet Uranus, injecting the lunar vibe with surprising twists and turns. An unexpected catalyst could prompt deep self-reflection and the need for emotionally-charged action, challenging your sense of control. Alongside the full moon, intellectual planet Mercury will clash with intensity planet Pluto, making it virtually impossible to ignore the red flags or hard truths you’ve been mentally shoving aside. Prepare to go face-to-face with your feelings and transmute their heaviness into something lighter and freer.

How To Work With The Flower Moon Energy

Scorpio zodiac energy appreciates being in control, but this lunation is a reminder that you can’t always predict how situations will play out or what feelings might get shaken out of your heart at any given time. When you surrender to life’s surprises and accept that things aren’t always going to go how you planned, you’ll feel much more empowered than you would if you tried to tirelessly dominate the winds of fate — a virtually impossible task.

With that in mind, a good way to use the spiritual meaning of May’s full moon to your advantage is to stay present with whatever feelings, facts, or situations rise to the surface during this time — even if they’re scary, ugly, or uncomfortable. This Scorpio-ruled lunation wants to dig deep and get to the heart of the truth, which ultimately gives you a chance to work through whatever’s been lurking menacingly in the dark corners and rid yourself of its presence.

This kind of self-work is necessary for you to evolve, change, and grow into the person you’re meant to be. Just as you must weed your garden to make room for flowers, this lunation asks you to purge away some of the emotional baggage weighing you down so something more beautiful can blossom in its place. Be honest with yourself, be willing to face your truth, and remember that the universe works in mysterious ways. Trust the process.