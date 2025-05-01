Your May Astrology Forecast

Spring started cosmically shaky, but over the past month, the planets have helped all zodiac signs regain their footing. Now that April’s showers have washed away some of the intensity that kicked off the year, May’s flowers can finally begin to bloom in earnest — and this month’s major astrological events are blossoming with motivational and inspiring energy that’ll help bring everyone’s 2025 goals to fruition.

The sun is in Taurus for the first few weeks of May, and this earth sign’s sensual and steady-footed vibes encourage you to slow down and dedicate yourself to your most tangible goals. However, mental Mercury, relationship-oriented Venus, and ambitious Mars are all in the fierce and feisty fire signs. Venus and Mars are in fire signs for the entirety of the month, and Mercury is for the first third — so there are plenty of red-hot passions burning alongside Taurus season’s down-to-earth pragmatism.

Taurus season feels a little more grounded and true-to-form once Mercury follows the sun into its earthy realm on May 10, but intensity swells when an emotional full moon in Scorpio rises two days later. Expect the unexpected during the week after this lunation, as an electrifying Uranus cazimi hits on May 18. This alignment brings the sun and wild-child planet Uranus together for their once-a-year conjunction. This firework-laden aspect ushers in Gemini season on May 20, which is one of the most socially and mentally stimulating periods of the year, especially once chatty Mercury joins the sun here later that week.

One of the most significant planetary shifts of 2025 occurs on May 24, as tough-love planet Saturn enters Aries for the first time in more than a quarter century. All zodiac signs will set off on a new journey, so you’ll feel the shift. A hopeful new moon in Gemini rises two days later, followed by a buzzy Mercury cazimi on May 30 that’ll bring clarity to all your new moon goals.

There’s plenty of juicy cosmic action to get into this month, so read on for your full May 2025 astrological forecast.

Pluto Retrograde Starts May 4

The beginning of May brings the final retrograde-free days of the year, as Pluto retrograde swoops in to break this forward-flowing cosmic streak on May 4. Pluto is the planet of transformation and subterranean shifts, and it’ll backspin from now until Oct. 13.

Thankfully, because it’s the most distant planet from the sun, Pluto’s retrograde periods are usually more subtle, bringing subconscious reflection rather than outward drama. This is the first backspin this small but mighty planet will complete entirely in its new home of Aquarius, so think of the next few months as the emergent stage of a deep and powerful journey.

Big Taurus Season Energy

Taurus season runs until May 20, meaning this month comprises the bulk of this pleasure-seeking and practical-minded period. As the zodiac’s fixed earth sign, Taurus energy is dedicated and hardworking, but also sensual and grounded in the physical realm, so take things slow and steady, and be sure to savor the moment.

Logistical planet Mercury zooms into Taurus on May 10, so you’ll likely be thinking about things from a more methodical perspective, and it’ll be easier to carry out your plans to their finish line. Communication takes on a more pragmatic tone, so take your time formulating your thoughts into words and practice being a more patient listener.

Fiery Energy For The Love Planets

Amorous planet Venus entered red-hot Aries at the tail end of April, and it’ll stay in this spirited fire sign for May, sparking up the desire to prioritize your pleasures and potentially make the first move in love. Meanwhile, lusty planet Mars spends the whole month in passionate Leo — another fire sign — boosting everyone’s libido and confidence levels.

During the first week of May, Venus will join forces with dreamy planet Neptune in Aries, putting all of your most romantic fantasies within reach. Let your imagination wander to all sorts of seductive places. The most exciting aspect in the love department arrives later in the month, when Venus and Mars form a lucky and fiery trine aspect with one another on May 22. Sparks are flying, and it’ll be easy to follow your heart’s desires, so focus on spicing up your relationships.

A Full Flower Moon On May 12

Also known as the annual Flower Moon, this month’s powerful lunar climax arrives on May 12, blossoming in the mysterious and deep-feeling sign of Scorpio. This intense full moon reminds all zodiac signs to honor their intuitive senses just as seriously as they do their physical ones, as sometimes the heart can pick up on things that the tangible senses miss out on. Use this opportunity to clear away long-buried emotional baggage to find more peace and focus on the present moment.

An Electrifying Uranus Cazimi On May 18

The middle of the month is full of exciting twists and turns, as a thrilling Uranus cazimi peaks on May 18, closing out Taurus season with an electrifying bolt of inspiration. This aspect refers to the annual conjunction between the sun and unpredictable planet Uranus, and this alignment pushes everyone outside the bounds of their comfort zone. It’s time to get innovative and embrace your wild side, especially since this is the final Uranus cazimi that’ll take place in Taurus in this lifetime.

This change-making energy will reverberate through the rest of the month, as clever Mercury will repeat this same connection with Uranus on May 24, bringing even more brilliant and unusual ideas and perspectives your way. Think outside the box and dare to be different.

The Refreshing Breeze Of Gemini Season

It’s time to lighten up and embrace your social side, as the sun enters the quizzical and quick-thinking sign of Gemini on May 20, kicking off Gemini season 2025. This mutable air sign is curious, communicative, and hyper-connected with its surroundings, so look forward to being more mentally energized and able to multitask.

You’ll feel even more social and intellectually stimulated once Gemini’s ruling planet Mercury joins the sun in its home base sign on May 25. You’re processing information at double the speed, so use this vibe to get busy at work, make plans with friends, or otherwise communicate your ideas to the world around you.

Saturn Enters Aries On May 24

Get ready for a powerful collective shift, because the stern and serious planet Saturn is entering trailblazing Aries on May 24 for the first time in almost three decades. Saturn only changes signs once every few years, and it hasn’t been in Aries territory since 1999 — so this marks an important new era for all zodiac signs that’ll unfold over the next three years.

Everyone will have some meaningful and tough lessons to learn when it comes to being patient about their plans, controlling their short-term impulses in favor of their long-term visions, and ultimately developing a stronger sense of independence.

A New Moon & Mercury Cazimi

Gemini season’s magic starts to sparkle come May 26, when a gorgeous new moon rises in this air sign’s realm. This is a fabulous time for making connections, sharing ideas, and taking the small steps necessary to reach your most aspirational goals. Keep your mind and heart open to new information that can inspire some fresh ways of thinking and communicating.

This bright and buzzy vibe continues on May 30, as the sun will join forces with Mercury in Gemini for an exciting Mercury cazimi. This confidence-boosting planetary connection can light up all sorts of creative thoughts and visions, so use it to get crystal clarity on all the new moon manifestations that are still coming to life.