May 12’s Full Flower Moon Will Be So Chill For These Zodiac Signs

Get ready to dive deep into your feelings because May’s full moon is fast-approaching and can help you transmute your shadows into light. This lunation takes place on May 12 and is traditionally nicknamed the Flower Moon, and it’ll encourage all zodiac signs to push themselves out from beneath the soil and grow into something much greater. Of course, this transformative process will be easier for some signs than others.

Taurus season has been running the show these past few weeks, bringing the general cosmic vibe to a slower and steadier pace and inspiring everyone to be more present with their physical surroundings. In contrast, this upcoming lunation rises directly across the zodiac in incisive and intense Scorpio, balancing out Taurus season’s down-to-earth groundedness with this water sign’s emotional depth. The Flower Moon reminds you that your intuitive senses deserve as much attention as your tangible ones. It’s asking all zodiac signs to transform themselves from the inside out, facing all the tangled webs that lie beneath the surface to create a fresh version of their own reality. There’s big “as above, so below” energy with this lunation.

Whether or not you feel ready to dig through your trunk of emotional baggage right now, this full moon’s energy might demand it. The moon will be locked in an opposition with unpredictable planet Uranus, so look out for curveballs that could push you out of your comfort zone and force you to confront your true feelings, however uncomfortable they may be. Additionally, a square-off between mental Mercury and investigative Pluto asks everyone to dig a little deeper into their thoughts and ideas, and skip the small talk in favor of raw, unfiltered truth.

While this Flower Moon most definitely has its thorns, some people will experience its effects more dramatically than others. Here’s the scoop on the signs least affected by the May 12 full moon.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) This full moon is inherently intense, as it’s in Scorpio’s nature to embrace life’s greatest extremes and cut straight to the heart of things. But in your case, the deep-digging and truth-facing vibe of this lunation will feel more natural than scary. You’ll likely feel called to start untangling some of your messier emotional ties, figuring out what energetic ties need to be cut and what buried feelings need to be brought to the surface. There may be some unexpected changes or exciting surprises happening when it comes to the more material matters in your life, like money and resources. But the real work these unexpected events will catalyze will happen within your heart, where no one else can see. Don’t run from the hard stuff or pull the wool over your eyes when you know what’s really true. Face your fears and set yourself free.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) This full moon isn’t a quiet one, as it’s shaking up all sorts of emotional intensity and forcing all zodiac signs to explore whatever’s hiding in the nooks and crannies of their hearts. But in your case, these lunar ripples will likely be a lot more subtle than they are for most. This lunation is rising in your solitary and restorative twelfth house, prompting you to call your power back to yourself so you can recharge your spiritual batteries. This part of your chart is associated with intuition and dreams, so it’s going to be important to temporarily pull yourself away from your to-do list and ever-growing responsibilities to connect with your higher self. Instead of being distracted by mundane daily happenings, allow yourself to tap into your intuitive and invisible senses. Your subconscious can tell you a lot about what you need, so try to look beyond the veil.

For more, check out your tarot reading.