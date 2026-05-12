May 16’s New Moon Is Taking These 3 Zodiac Signs On A Journey

If your May flowers have yet to bloom, the upcoming new moon in Taurus might very well be your time to blossom. Rising on May 16, this lunation brings the sun and moon together in the hardworking and slightly indulgent sign of Taurus, offering the perfect combination of focus and desire that can launch your springtime goals into existence. This is a powerful opportunity to plant seeds that have real potential, especially if you’re one of the signs most affected by the May 16 new moon.

Taurus is the zodiac’s fixed earth sign, and its energy is equal parts hardworking and hedonistic. Its steady Taurean diligence enables it to get things done thoroughly, but its desire for pleasure guarantees that it’ll enjoy every last drop of juice squeezed from the fruits of its labor. Having the luminaries join forces in Taurus territory creates the ideal cosmic conditions for laying out a solid and pragmatic foundation for a new endeavor. Take whatever intentions have been swirling through your mind lately and make the first move.

The new moon will be in a tight alignment with logistical planet Mercury, activating everyone’s intellectual side and lighting up creativity. It’s a great time to lay out step-by-step plans and make some new connections — whether those are social or simply tying together mental strings. All of this energy is being positively supported by abundant planet Jupiter, which makes a sweet sextile to the sun, moon, and Mercury at the time of this lunation. This sprinkles some good juju over every move you make, bringing an extra boost of magic that can help your budding ideas start to take root in reality.

Under this lunation, it’s time to stop fantasizing and start creating the reality you want. The fixed signs of the zodiac are going to want to pay close attention — so if you’re one of the three signs most affected by May 16’s new moon, you won’t want to sleep on this chance to manifest.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) If there were ever a new moon to turn over a new leaf and embody a fresh version of yourself, now’s the time. All the ideas that have come to you lately as well as the connections you’ve made are starting to click into place, helping you to see a path forward that feels exciting — but most importantly, one that feels more in line with the most current version of yourself. You know how to put hard work into something, but right now, it’s on your terms. Allow your desires, goals, and visions to take priority and act accordingly.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) As the singular sign ruled by the sun, Leos are meant to shine — and under this new moon, you won’t want to dial down your radiance for anyone. This lunation hits your career zone, highlighting your most ambitious professional goals and reminding you that they’re indeed within your reach. All you need to do is step up your game, turn up your confidence, and make a solid plan toward success. You can reach the top of virtually any mountain if you work your way there slowly and steadily. Build your way up to where you want to be in your career by putting one foot in front of the other. If you start your journey today, you’ll be that much closer to your destination tomorrow.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) There’s an element of surrender that comes into play anytime you’re in partership with someone else. Because at the end of the day, no one can control anything or anyone but themselves, and that’s exactly why it can be difficult for a Scorpio to let people in. However, this new moon is teaching you that not only can you trust other people to have your back — you can also get further and create something even more powerful when you do so in conjunction with someone you care about. Now’s a meaningful time to level up a commitment in an existing relationship or perhaps even launch something with someone new.

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