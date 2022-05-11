Ready or not, May’s full moon is bestowing endings and intense transformations. Peaking on May 15 in the metamorphic sign of Scorpio, the May 2022 full flower moon lunar eclipse is revealing hidden truths and offers an opportunity to release things that are holding us back. While the lunar eclipse brings intense shifts for the collective, the zodiac signs most affected by the May 2022 full flower moon lunar eclipse will feel these radical changes get especially rocky before they get better.

Lunar eclipses can only happen during full moons, which is a period of high emotional energy. A lunar eclipse, which tends to fog up our intentions, emphasizes suppressed feeling and brings about radical change and endings. Since the emotional transit is taking place in the sensitive water sign Scorpio, those who are most affected can expect disruptions to their identity, a sudden change of heart, or the end of relationships.

“With this lunation occurring alongside Mercury retrograde in Gemini, it’s time to set fear aside and speak your truth,” Lauren Ash, an astrologer tells Bustle. “The collective is being asked to dig deep and prepare for the twists fate has in store for us.”

Will you be met with life-changing shifts during this lunation? Keep reading to find out if you’re one of the zodiac signs most affected by the May 2022 full moon lunar eclipse.

Aries Zodiac Signs (March 21 - April 19) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Prepare yourself for major transformations, Aries. This lunation is forcing you to confront your karma. The lunar eclipse is also inviting radical changes — think finances, resources, and an end of an era. “This lunation is all about endings, but also the subsequent new beginnings that they bring,” Ash explains. What is your gut telling you to let go of right now? It’s a good time to assess what changes you need to bring to your life right now. “The eclipse is your time to rebalance the karmic scales and clear space for the next chapter in your life,” says Ash.

Taurus Zodiac Signs (April 20 - May 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Things are getting turbulent in your partnerships right now, Taurus, and the eclipse is obscuring your vision. This lunation is getting you to peel back the layers of your relationships and decide if they’re aligned with your objectives. “With all the changes you’ve been making, you may have failed to notice how your goals have shifted as well. Now is the time to ask yourself, is this really what you want?” says Ash. Lunar eclipses are all about parting ways with your conventions to grow. “This lunation is letting you know that the old way of doing things won’t work moving forward,” Ash explains.