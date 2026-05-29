May 31’s Full Blue Moon Will Feel Low-Key For These 2 Zodiac Signs

Welcome to the final full moon of spring! May is closing out with a gorgeous and rare blue moon on its very last day, and it’s earned this cool-toned moniker for being the second full moon to hit during one calendar month. The May 31 full moon is making some powerful connections to other planets, so it could be a serious turning point for some people. But for the zodiac signs least affected by May’s full moon, it might actually feel like a good time.

The full moon on May 31 is rising in optimistic and open-minded Sagittarius, which is the mutable fire sign of the zodiac. Sagittarius is known for its globe-trotting and rainbow-chasing ways, as it loves to explore the far reaches of the planet just as much as the most foreign corners of its own consciousness. With the full moon rising here, it gives a broader scope and greater sense of adventure to Gemini season’s flighty and moment-to-moment presence. It’s time to take the things you’ve been learning and observing, and then start figuring out what bits actually align with your worldview and can serve your higher growth. Challenge yourself to explore a little farther and wider than you have before.

Some unexpected twists could send a few shockwaves through this lunar moment, as the moon will be facing off with eccentric and unconventional Uranus. However, the full moon is receiving a lot of planetary support too, as it’s positively connecting with down-to-business Saturn, imaginative Neptune, and transformational Pluto. All zodiac signs are being given an opportunity to accelerate their spiritual growth and integrate a deeper sense of wisdom into their journeys. Don’t shy away from the paths that you can hear calling your name. It may be scary to head into a future unknown, but a leap of faith can land you close to where you want to be under this lunation.

This full moon can be intense for some, but the happy-go-lucky and optimistic Sagittarius influence makes it an exciting time to tap into your most aspirational and idealistic dreams. If you’re one of the lucky zodiac signs least affected by the May 31 full moon, it’ll be easy to do.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Gemini season has you in social butterfly mode, connecting with all sorts of new communities and friends. But your true self will only really shine when you’re able to openly express what’s in your heart. This full moon is lighting up your creative side, sending in new sources of inspiration that’ll help you get in touch with the things that truly bring you joy and make you feel like yourself. When you’re tapped into your own passions, you’ll inspire the people around you to be more authentic — making you a better leader, but also a better lover, artist, athlete, or whatever it is you’re devoting yourself to right now.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) Even mundane things can take on a more meaningful glow when you’re looking at life through the lens of your spiritual growth. This lunation will be a mystical one for you, asking you to tune into your own higher frequency. It’s easy to focus on what’s next on your to-do list, but how about what’s next on your soul’s journey? Practice loosening your grip on the tangible for the time being and embracing a more free-spirited relationship to your daily life. The more you’re able to explore your own inner world and sacred beliefs, the more connected you’ll feel to the little things you do on a day-to-day basis.

For more, check out your tarot reading.