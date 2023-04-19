The 3 Zodiac Signs That Will Be Most Impacted By April’s Mercury Retrograde

Brace yourself for chaos, because it’s that time of year again. Mercury goes into retrograde on April 21, which means emotions will be high and patience will be low until May 14. The astrological event gets its infamous reputation for causing problems for everyone, but according to an astrologer, April’s Mercury retrograde is expected to affect these three zodiac signs the most.

Get ready to blame everything on Mercury retrograde — if you’re one of these signs, that is. By now you probably know that the astrological event is bad vibes all around, but you might not know why. According to the Farmer’s Almanac, Mercury retrograde occurs when the planet appears to “travel backward across the sky,” in what is considered to be a “retrograde motion.” It’s not uncommon to experience issues related to travel, technology, and communication during this time, as they are all ruled by the planet. Because of this, there’s a lot that can go wrong — flights may be delayed, email correspondences may get lost, phone screens might crack, and the list goes on.

“Mercury retrograde can be a challenging period for many zodiac signs, particularly those that value stability, communication, and emotional depth,” says astrologer Brilla Samay. While many people are sure to have their limits tested this retrograde season, the expert shares which signs should prepare to have the worst luck.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Though Mercury retrograde takes place during Taurus season, the earth sign appears to have a rough next few weeks ahead. “Taureans may experience challenges related to their finances, including unexpected expenses or disruptions in their income,” says Samay. “This may cause stress and anxiety, as Taureans prefer to have a clear plan and financial stability. It is important to remain grounded and patient during this period and work towards attainable financial goals for the rest of 2023.”

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) You might want to think before you swipe your credit card, dear Gemini, because Samay warns that your sign should “exercise caution in financial matters” this Mercury retrograde. “There may be delays or setbacks in financial transactions, contracts, and negotiations, requiring extra attention to detail and careful planning,” explains to the astrologer. Samay also emphasizes the importance of reevaluating your “values and priorities, especially in areas related to material comforts.” Though Mercury retrograde has its challenges, the expert also believes that it can be a “time for reflection and reassessment of what truly matters to [you].”

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22) Scorpios have a reputation for being emotional and moody already, but it looks like you can expect your feelings to intensify even more once Mercury goes retrograde. “Scorpios may experience challenges related to their emotional well-being and connection with their bodies,” Samay tells Bustle. “This may manifest as feelings of restlessness or a sense of disconnection.” Instead of worrying about what’s to come, though, the astrologer assures that “Mercury retrograde is providing an opportunity to ground [yourself] and become more embodied. By focusing on self-care and needed upgrades in [your] self-care and home, Scorpios will process the true message of this retrograde.”

Brilla Samay, astrologer, mentor, and spiritual advisor