Starting Sept. 9, Mercury will go retrograde, meaning you may need to have a little more patience than usual over the next few weeks through Oct. 2. Mercury retrograde is known for being a period of frustration and drama due to the planet’s association with technology, travel, and communication. While the possibility of lost e-mails and car trouble is higher during this time, Mercury retrograde can affect all aspects of your life, including sex and relationships. If you’re curious to know how Fall 2022’s Mercury retrograde will affect your sex life, astrologers Lisa Stardust and Clarisse Monahan share what you can expect.

For this fall’s Mercury retrograde, patience is key. Knowing how to have balanced conversations that don’t force extreme reactions is going to be important, Stardust says. That’s especially true if you find yourself running into an ex over the next few weeks, which tends to be common during retrograde periods.

“Relationships may be inconsistent at this time due to miscommunications, but that doesn’t mean doom and gloom,” Stardust says. “It’s just part of the up and down cycle of the retrograde.”

When it comes to sex, you may have to be more vocal about what you want. Your partner’s needs might also clash with yours during this time, so you may need to be extra patient with them or set aside time to talk in order to get on the same page.

But of course, Mercury retrograde affects every zodiac sign differently and some won’t have it as bad as others. With that, here’s how fall 2022’s Mercury retrograde will affect your sex life, based on your sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) For Aries, Mercury retrograde in Libra will be cresting your house of relationships from Sept. 9 to Sept. 23, and this may influence you to have a more partnership-oriented mindset. “You are known for your strong minded nature but this transit is asking you to ‘put the other first,’” Monahan says. “Tap into the Libra energy and ask your partner what they want more of.” As an Aries, hard and fast is your default mode, even in bed. This retrograde, Stardust suggests slowing it down with a sensual bubble bath or shower sex.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) If you’re a Taurus, Mercury retrograde will be activating your house of sex and romance from Sept. 23 to Oct. 2. According to Monahan, a ghost from your past may hit you up for a good time during this period. While this can be a fun transit, be sure to remember why it didn't work out in the first place. In addition to a blast from the past, you may be willing to step outside of your comfort zone and try new things. For instance, Stardust says experimenting with a threesome may be on the agenda for you over the next few weeks. “The more the merrier for the hedonistic sign,” she says.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Mercury is Gemini’s ruling planet, so the next few weeks will affect you more than other signs. “From Sept. 9 to Sept. 23, the retrograde occurs in a potent area of your chart for romance,” Monahan says. “As you are the Master Communicator of the zodiac, now is the time to catch up with the ‘one that got away.’” Don’t push, go with the flow, and let things unravel naturally. It may lead to a fun time or something that continues beyond the retrograde.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) As a nostalgic sign, you don’t mind a Mercury retrograde as it gives you an opportunity to walk down memory lane. “Use this time to reminisce and re-bond with your partner over your first date,” Monahan says. It’s a great way to bring some passion and romance back into your relationship, especially if the retrograde period has caused some tension.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) From Sept. 9 to Sept. 23, Mercury will be retrograde in your communication zone, Leo. “You, more than other signs, may need to be more careful with your words, texts, and emails,” Monahan says. “Double check everything before sending.” You don’t want to get into a situation where you accidentally send a sexy text to the wrong person. According to Stardust, it’s also a good time to shake things up a bit. “Let your lover put on a show for you instead of the other way around,” she says. Although you enjoy being in the spotlight, you may find yourself loving it just a tad bit more.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Since Virgo is a Mercury-ruled sign, this retrograde period is going to be more personal for you. “Think of this transit as a chance for you to go over your ideal relationship plan,” Monahan says. “If you’re in a relationship, is there anything you would like to improve? If single, who do you want to call in? Harness the practical energy of Mercury in your sign and make a manifestation love list.” Be sure to include things you like or would like to try in bed.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Mercury will be transiting your house of identity in the later part of the retrograde, so you’ll experience its effects on a personal level. “Ever one to keep the peace to avoid confrontation, this might be time now to speak up for more of what you want,” Monahan says. Be confident, assertive, and trust that your partner will be open to your needs in bed.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) Although Scorpio is a highly passionate and sexual sign, sex may not be at the top of your priority list this Mercury retrograde. However, that doesn’t mean it’s completely off the table. According to Monahan, this retrograde will be highlighting your friendship zone, so you may find yourself wanting to reconnect with old acquaintances. “It's time to finally follow up with that person you said you'd go for a drink with,” she says. If it happens to lead to something more, you’re sure to have a good time.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) For Sagittarius, this Mercury retrograde will put the focus on work and career over sex and relationships. You may find yourself turning down offers for fun weekday plans to get things done, and you may be too tired to really get in the mood. If that’s the case, don’t let it get you down. Instead, keep focus on work. “It’s a great time to tie up any loose ends and renegotiate any contracts you need to,” Monahan says. If you’re in a relationship, it’s also a good time to stick to cuddling and being around your partner.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) For Capricorn, fall’s Mercury retrograde will impact your house of higher knowledge. If you’re single and looking, you may meet people at school or through a class. “If you’re not interested in doing a course, pop into the library,” Monahan says. You may run into a special someone who really sparks your interest. If you’re in a relationship, Stardust recommends initiating more steamy and sexy talk with your partner. Whether you talk fantasies or up the dirty talk in bed, it’s sure to go over well during this time.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) If anyone’s destined for a good time this Mercury retrograde, it’s you Aquarius. Fall 2022’s Mercury retrograde will be activating your eighth house of sex. According to Monahan, “This is a perfect time for your usually aloof self to get more intimate with your partner.” Stardust adds, it’s your time to be the center of attention in the boudoir. Don’t be afraid to take the lead and show your partner exactly what it is you want in bed.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) This is a big relationship-themed retrograde for you, Pisces, as the Mercury retrograde will be activating your house of partnerships. “This can be a time to redefine the relationship or ask for anything you want more of,” Monahan says. You’re very selfless in relationships, and that includes being very giving in bed. Now’s the perfect time to talk to your partner about ways to make your relationship and sex life more balanced.

