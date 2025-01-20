Your Tarot Reading For Monday, January 20

Today’s tarot card is the Queen of Wands, which represents strength, determination, and optimism. It shows a queen sitting on a throne while looking out across the land. In one hand she holds a wand. In the other, a sunflower. And there’s a cute black cat at her feet.

What does it all mean? First, it’s a sign that you’re going to feel extra powerful today. Like flipping a light switch, you’ll receive a sudden surge of energy. It’ll help you remember who you are. Instead of doom-scrolling for hours on end, let that spiritual momentum inspire you to get up and take action.

The wand on this card is associated with the element of fire, which means today will be about passion, charisma, and the desire for change. Instead of feeling shy, scared, or unsure, you’ll feel big, bold, and brave. If you don’t like something in your life, you’ll feel inspired to start shifting it today. You could take a small step or a giant leap in a new direction. This card is all about having courage, so go for it.

The Queen is also shown looking off into the distance, which is a sign she has hope for the future. She isn’t weighed down by little details, fears, or daily annoyances, but instead sees the bigger picture. While she’s calm and present right now, she’s always thinking ahead.

Imbued with queen energy, you’ll chase after your goals with a thoughtful, caring approach. With her presence in your tarot reading, it means there’s no need to steamroll anyone in the pursuit of your dreams or feel as if you’re in competition. You’ll look for ways to collaborate with others — but you also won’t be afraid to lead or strike out on your own. It could be a hint that it’s time to finally speak up and have your voice heard.

This is also a court card — meaning a queen, king, page, or knight — so the message could be alluding to someone else. This person might be someone you look up to, so why not turn to them for advice or inspiration as you hash out your plans?

The tiny details on this card also deserve a second look. The sunflower represents joy, stability, and resilience, which is important to hang onto if you’re feeling sad or stressed, while the black cat is a symbol of good luck. Ready to feel invigorated?