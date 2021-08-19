If you’re the type of person who turns to the cosmos for your most pressing questions, there’s a good chance that you find solace in astrology’s insights. Learning how to read your birth chart can answer any questions about your zodiac sign’s personality traits, but there’s a lot more to astrology than that. The planets stationed in one’s birth chart can offer clarity to any tendencies and dispositions, such as our proclivity to security. Turns out, there’s an astrological reason why some zodiac signs prefer to go by the book rather than go off script or heed extra caution in their lives. If you’re one of the most cautious zodiac signs, you’re probably clutching onto your natal chart as we speak.

A deep nosedive into your birth chart can divulge super intimate parts of ourselves, including our cautiousness. Your caginess can be revealed by looking at the qualities of your sun sign, but another good way to tell if you have a particularly watchful eye is looking at the sign ruling your Saturn placement. As the planet that governs restriction, responsibility, and discipline, Saturn is always ready to give us a wake-up call when we’ve strayed too far from reality. Saturn also goes by aliases like the “Time Lord” and “Lord of Karma” — and there’s a reason for that! This planet represents the more cynic and resistant parts of ourselves, which means it governs that little voice in our heads that tells us to be careful.

Does this all sound familiar? If so, tread lightly as you read on to find out if you’re one of the most cautious zodiac signs.

Taurus Zodiac Signs (April 20-May 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle There are a million reasons why you might proceed with extra caution in your daily life, Taurus, but let’s start with your ruling house, shall we? You’re ruled by the second house of material possessions and personal values, so your moves tend to be super calculated simply because you usually don’t vibe with anything outside of your comfort zone. “Taureans don’t like to make mistakes, avoid danger at all costs, and like to keep surprises to a minimum,” pop culture astrologer Kyle Thomas tells Bustle. “They’re happy to go the long way around an obstacle rather than face chaos or conflict head-on.”

Cancer Zodiac Signs (June 21 - July 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Your ruling planet is the moon, Cancer, so you’re deeply connected to other people’s emotions. “The moon holds ties to domesticity, the past, and the soul. This leads Cancers to be very tied to their bubble, wanting to stay in a safety net without rocking the boat,” says Thomas. “They will hide or run away rather than handling something that’s too harsh or shocking to their hearts.” And because you’re a natural empath, you tread with extreme caution when it comes to giving sincere advice or dealing with someone’s feelings. As an ultra-sensitive Cancer, you strive to make others feel safe and guarded, and you emulate that nurturing energy in many other facets of your life.

Virgo Zodiac Signs (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle You’re meticulous in your planning, Virgo, but you like to calculate in other ways, specifically in the way you communicate. Ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication, you’re usually very honest with your opinions, but you often think before you speak in order to sustain that perfectionist aesthetic. “While Virgos are more open to change than the other earth signs, they still have an exceptional ability to avoid confrontation, danger, or uncomfortable situations,” says Thomas. “They tend to use intellect and communication skills rather than calculated strategy alone, so they can slowly but carefully move in new directions.”