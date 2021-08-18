The stars have a lot to say about who we are — and if you’ve ever ventured into your astrological birth chart, you’ll know how each planet plays a significant role in our celestial makeup. Our sun sign is our core, our moon sign represents our emotional responses, and our rising sign spotlights our personality at first glance. You can tell a lot about a person’s motivations and antics by understanding the personality traits of each zodiac sign, including the seething and ceaseless need to be in first place at pretty much everything. Your birth chart can reveal why you have a tendency to see life as a competition and, most importantly, how badly you need to be the best. So if your family and friends usually avoid playing board games with you because you take them too seriously, the reason for that is probably written in the stars.

Your sun sign isn’t the only place you can find your competitive tendencies. You can locate a lot of your thirst for first place in both your Mars placement and your first house ruler, aka your rising sign. Mars is the planet of impulses and aggression, so it has a lot of sovereignty over your competitiveness. The first house rules our temperament, instincts, and how we assert ourselves, so lots of the traits of your rising sign are super concentrated. If you have an ambitious earth sign or passionate fire sign in either of these placements, there’s a chance you’re part of the ruthlessly competitive club.

Do your eyes widen at the sight of friendly competition? Maybe you’re the type to make wagers at every turn. In that case, I’m willing to bet you’re probably one of the most competitive zodiac signs. Read on the see if you fit the bill.

Aries Zodiac Signs (March 21 - April 19) Margaret Flatley/Bustle It’s probably no surprise to see that you’re on this list, Aries! After all, you’re the first sign in the zodiac wheel, which means that you pretty much lead the pack. You’re ruled by power-hungry Mars, which governs our impulses and aggression, so you’re always ready for action. “Aries will always challenge themselves to be the best in a room for their own sake because the pride and self-esteem of Mars come from the results of performance,” TikTok-famous astrologer Antonibumba tells Bustle. There’s no hiding your need to be the best and you’re always in the mood for a little friendly competition. Even if there’s no prize, notoriety for being in first place is all the prize you need.

Taurus Zodiac Signs (April 20 - May 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle You love indulging in the finer things in life, Taurus, and you have no problem with letting people know that your taste is superior. You’re ruled by the second house, aka the house of values and possessions, so when you’re set on a material goal, it’s all or nothing. “As the feminine energy of Venus, Taurus becomes very fixed or stubborn because getting their way (manifesting in material things at times) means security,” says Antonibumba. You want to be recognized as the most luxurious and fanciest person within your circle, and you’ll stop at nothing to prove your status.

Libra Zodiac Signs (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle You enjoy impressing others with your charm and cunning attitude, Libra. You’re ruled by the seventh house, aka the house of partnerships, so for you, competition lies within the relationships you keep and how you’re perceived by others. Because you strive to be the most popular and charming person in the room, you try to keep the peace by staying as neutral as possible. “Libras express the more assertive side of Venus. Even if the individual is more easy-going, they will quietly curate the space around them to work for them,” says Antonibumba. “Although done quietly and with a smile, their intentions are strong and direct.” Basically, if you were a contestant on Netflix’s The Circle, you’d probably be ranked a fan favorite.