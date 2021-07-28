We can all get caught up in a good drama from time to time. If you’ve ever scrolled mercilessly through Twitter beef, you probably understand the rush of dopamine you get from watching juicy scandals go down in real-time (and there’s no shame in that!). And while your astrological make-up can provide answers to why you’re overly practical or blindly optimistic, it can also provide an answer to why the most dramatic zodiac signs have such an appetite for delicious scandal.

Different planets in your natal chart can influence your allure for theatrics. Some planets are simply built to handle it better than others, boosting your likelihood of getting caught up in the middle of the latest gossip (or playing a central role in it). For instance, let’s say your zodiac sign is ruled by Venus or Mercury — these planets are all about luxury and communication. If you have a sign known to overreact to conflict or other melodramatic tendencies (hello, Leo) hanging out in your Venus or Mercury, you can bet this cooks up a tasteful recipe for hot gossip and unapologetic extra-ness. On the flip side, you could have traits in your sun sign with a tendency to overexaggerate, creating your own outrageous soap opera and fully convinced you’re living in one.

Does this sound familiar? If life for you is as serious as a daytime soap opera, then chances are that you’re one of these most dramatic zodiac signs.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle If you get caught up in a scandalous spectacle, it’s likely because you accidentally let something slip, Gemini. Whether you were an instigator or just caught in the middle between friends, you’re no stranger to word vomit. “Since Gemini’s ruling planet is Mercury, which rules over things like communication, their nonstop conversation makes them susceptible to saying too much, too fast,” astrologer Nautica Flowers, also known as Lil Astro Angel, tells Bustle.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle It might not come as a shock to you, Leo, but you’re often center stage when it comes to histrionic outbursts — but who can blame you? I mean, you’re ruled by the sun, making you a natural performer and energetic soul who loves to put on a show, even if that show is a melodrama. “It’s hard for Leos not to be perceived as dramatic when they are walking reincarnations of the sun,” says Flowers. “Whether they mean to or not, they naturally draw everyone’s attention and their energy can be almost overwhelmingly contagious.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Your love for luxury and pleasure easily makes you one of the most dramatic zodiac signs, and you’re not shy about it, Libra! You fully embrace your extra-ness through over-the-top ensembles. “Libra is ruled by the planet Venus of pleasure, luxury, and beauty, meaning that they can often have a very ‘all or nothing’ attitude,” says Flowers. “They want the best of the best and carry themselves like they are among the brightest of stars.” It doesn’t help that Libras are social butterflies, keeping them in a constant loop of juicy scandals.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Sagittarius is usually the first to know what’s going on when it comes to the latest gossip. Your bold and fiery attitude paired with a staunch commitment to all things entertaining heightens your thirst for the theatrics. “Sagittarius is known as the trickster of the zodiac, which tends to get them involved in drama more often than not,” says Flowers. Sometimes your natural inquisitiveness can unveil itself as nosiness. And with Jupiter, the planet of intellectual expansion and curiosity, as your ruling planet, it’s no wonder you find yourself in someone else’s business.