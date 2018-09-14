These Are The Zodiac Signs That Make The Most Compatible BFFs

When we think about the zodiac signs that are most compatible, it's often in the context of romantic relationships. But do you ever wonder why certain friendships seem more challenging than others? We have so many other types of relationships in our lives, from friends to siblings to co-workers. Zodiac compatibility can be used to help you navigate your relationship with anyone. If you look at zodiac friendship compatibility, some sign combinations are destined to be BFFs while others are meant to stay forever frenemies.

"When it comes to everyday relationships — those we work with, chum up with, or just have daily contact with — we find something out very quickly that we either click or we don't," astrologer Cindy Mckean, tells Bustle. "While astrology is popular for helping you discover more about yourself and sharing romantic compatibility, it also extends to other areas of life including friendship compatibility. In astrology, 'favorable' connections between two people can make a pair more dynamic and get along better."

Although there's no guarantee that, if you're a Libra, you're going to be BFF with every Aquarius or Gemini who comes your way, there's still something to be said about how the stars affect our friendships. "There's more to making friends than just one factor," says Mckean, "but looking at your compatibility can help you determine who is likely to be compatible as friends based on your zodiac sign."

Here are the most compatible zodiac signs when it comes to being friends, according to McKean.

Aries Zodiac Signs (March 21 - April 19): Libra Margaret Flatley/Bustle In general, fire signs, like Aries, and air signs, like Libra, tend to get along well as they both have a way of helping each other grow. So an air sign like Gemini, Libra, or Aquarius, would make a good friend match for the ram. With the Venus-ruled Libra, in particular, Mars-ruled Aries has a partner who can complement them really well. That is, if they choose to become friends. According to Mckean, there's no middle ground with Aries and Libra: you'll either complement each other or clash. But when you do find someone you connect with, it's your enthusiasm that's the best part about being friends with you. Though Mckean warns to be wary of being impatient or self-centered. Libra, who’s represented by the scales, values harmony and balance. If Aries start being selfish, Libra will have no problem calling them out on it. Another potential friendship connection for Aries is a fellow fire sign. "Your ideal friend is going to need a high amount of energy," says Mckean. "As the first sign of the western zodiac, your energy levels are always going to be high with a quick recovery time when you need to rest. Being a fire element, you're going to get along with other fire signs Leo and Sagittarius.”

Taurus Zodiac Signs (April 20 - May 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Although you're known for being dependable and generous, Taurus, you can also be stubborn (hello, bull!) and lean toward being possessive, even with your friends. While this is the case, you'll still find friendships in other earth signs like Virgo and Capricorn. In general, earth signs are grounded, dependable, practical, hard working, and loyal. They tend to move slow, and will take their time getting to know a person before letting them into their inner circle. But once you’re in, you have a friend for life. The bull values security in their friendships. With either Virgo or Capricorn, they will have a friend who they can always rely on. Besides other earth signs, Taurus tends to get along with water signs. "Cancer and Pisces will flow well with you too," says Mckean. "Cancer may have the same values as you and accommodating Pisces enjoys your rock-steadiness." Taurus and Cancer are two zodiac signs who enjoy good food and the comfort of home. These two will have a lot of fun hanging out at each other’s places and swapping recipes. Taurus and Pisces also make a pair of compatible zodiac friends as these two will invest a lot of energy into their relationship, and will always make each other feel seen and heard. When it comes to a maybe it will work, maybe it won't friendship, that would be Scorpio. "Scorpio will either complement or clash with you," says Mckean, "but they're a safe bet as a friend so long both of you can give each other more leeway."

Gemini Zodiac Signs (May 21 - June 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle When it comes to friendships, Gemini, your ability to adapt gives you the chance to have connections with more than a few zodiac signs. The twins are multi-faceted and very adaptable by nature. They tend to make friends easily as they’re curious, love meeting new people, and can adjust their personality to fit in with the people they’re interacting with. But where you sort of, well, suck as a friend is your need for a good time all the time. According to Mckean, this could lead you to canceling plans if something better and more exciting comes along. Luckily, the zodiac signs most compatible with Gemini for friendship who won’t be too put off by this. "As an air element, communication is essential for you, so other air signs such as Libra and Aquarius are going to keep the conversations, thoughts, and ideas flowing in your friendships with them," says Mckean. Gemini and Libra will become best friends from the moment they meet. They’re both highly sociable, fun, and easy-going. These two will get into all kinds of trouble together. Gemini and Aquarius make a great intellectual match, and will never run out of things to talk about. They’re also highly independent. The twins and the water bearer are the type of friends who can go months without talking but can easily pick up where they left off like it’s no big deal. In addition to air signs, Geminis tend to get along well with fire signs. "Geminis like excitement and you can get that with Aries and Leo. Sagittarius will either complement or clash with you, but you'll both naturally deal with each other in small doses."

Cancer Zodiac Signs (June 21 - July 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Cancer may be sensitive, but sometimes they're a bit shy about opening up and letting their feelings show. Mckean suggests reminding yourself, Cancer, that's what friend are for — to be there for you. Also, your fellow water signs, Scorpio and Pisces, are right there with you in understanding your sensitivity. “They will get you without any words being exchanged," says Mckean. Cancer and Scorpio make a great friendship match because you know how to deal with each other’s emotions in a way that others can’t. The crab and the scorpion will understand when the other needs space or a shoulder to cry on. These two will have the kind of friendship where they truly know each other inside and out. Cancer and Pisces can also be good friends as they’re emotionally compatible and will always make each other feel safe. Both signs signs enjoy taking care of the people they love, and will always be there for each other when they need it. "You'll also get along well with Taurus and Virgo as they'll share a lot of the same values as you do,” Mckean says. While you might hit it off with a Capricorn, they won't understand your changing moods and that might hurt your feelings." Cancer, it's normal to be emotional and have feelings. So if a friend can't handle that part of you, let them go... because that part of you isn't going anywhere.

Leo Zodiac Signs (July 23 - August 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Ultimately, Leo looks for friends who enhance all the things they think are so great about themselves. According to Mckean, fellow fire signs, Aries and Sagittarius are right there to deliver. Leo and Aries are two zodiac signs who get along really well because of how energetic and outgoing they are. Both signs are spontaneous and always down for a good time. Together, these two are the life of the party. Leo and Sagittarius are another pair of fun-loving friends. The lion and the archer will go on a ton of wild adventures together, share a ton of laughs, and have what it takes to be best friends for a long time. Besides fire signs, Leo could become good friends with air signs. According to Mckean, the lion has good friendship compatibility with Gemini and Libra due to your similar sense of style and confidence. While you may have some difficulties with your polar opposite, Aquarius, they can also provide you with the fresh insight you need. If you can work through your differences, a friendship with Aquarius can be pretty well balanced.

Virgo Zodiac Signs (August 23 - September 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle As an earth sign who enjoys stability and routine, Virgo typically goes well with their fellow earth signs. According to Mckean, "Your ability to predict Taurus' steady choices will be comforting, and Capricorn's pragmatism aligns well with yours.” A Virgo and Taurus friendship is one that will last a long time. Both the bull and the virgin share a lot of the same core values, they’re consistent, and they’re both extremely loyal. No matter what these two go through, they will always have each other’s back. Virgo and Capricorn also make a good friendship match due to their ambitious and hard working natures. When these two put their minds together, they can conquer the world. Virgo and Capricorn will always encourage and support each other’s goals. In addition to earth signs, Virgo could become good friends with Water signs, Cancer and Scorpio. According to Mckean, these friendships work because Virgo is careful in their approach and has a tendency to look before they leap. Both water signs tend to the same. Where you might find an issue, Virgo, will be in Pisces, as they're the polar opposite of you on the zodiac. But that doesn't mean you should run out and ditch every Pisces you know. It means your friendship might require more work than your other friendships.

Libra Zodiac Signs (September 23 - October 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Even if there isn't a friendship connection, Libras enjoy being liked by everyone. This is even the case if they don't necessarily like that person back. It makes a lot of sense considering that Libra is represented by the scales. They value peace, harmony, and balance in all aspects of their life, especially their relationships. As an air sign, Libra tends to be particularly good at friendships due to their communication skills. "Libras will get along with Gemini and Aquarius, fellow air signs that can keep a conversation going," says Mckean. Libra and Gemini are two highly social signs who love going out and being around their friends. As two of the best and biggest flirts in the zodiac, these two will definitely rack up their fair share of admirers when they’re out together. Libra and Gemini have a very fun and lighthearted friendship. These two know how to pick each other up when one is feeling down. A Libra-Aquarius friendship can also work well because they both value communication. There isn’t a problem these two won’t be able to solve together. The unconventional Aquarius can also help Libra break out of their people-pleasing tendencies. Truth be told, this is a friendship that can have its share of challenges as they’re both so different. However, it’s definitely one that can help Libra, in particular, grow as a person. According to Mckean, there are a few other signs Libras tend to get along really well with. "They'll also get along well with Leo, sharing a love of trends, and Sagittarius, because of the positive energy they have with Libra,” she says. “Though they'll get along with Aries... Aries also likes to have their way and would be assertive about it." Libras often need friends to step in and make a decision for them, because making up their mind isn't their strong suit. Interestingly, the assertiveness of Aries can help a lot here.

Scorpio Zodiac Signs (October 23 - November 21) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Although you play it close to the chest, when it comes to your feelings so you don't rock the boat, nothing throws you for a loop quite like shallow people. You truly have no time for them. So for Scorpio, the best zodiac friend matches are your sister water signs. According to Mckean, "Fellow water element signs such as Cancer and Pisces won't need you to explain that to them and will understand how you feel.” Scorpio and Cancer are two signs who have potential to stay really good friends for a long time. Both the scorpion and the crab are deeply emotional signs who enjoy talking through their feelings. It helps them process things. These two will develop a strong bond through their time spent talking to each other about their goals, the future, and just how they’re doing. When Scorpio and Cancer are in each other’s lives, they will always feel seen and heard. Scorpio and Pisces also make a compatible zodiac match for friendship because they complement each other well. Pisces is creative, go with the flow, and loves to daydream. Scorpio is more serious, tends to keep to themselves, and is highly intellectual. Although their personalities may be different, these two share the same core values and understand each other very well. Scorpio will appreciate having a friend who will encourage them to dream big. In addition to Cancer and Pisces, earth signs like Virgo and Capricorn are also compatible matches. "Virgos aren't one to make waves and a good friend for that reason, while Capricorn's pragmatic approach toward goals is something you'd admire and they will admire your strength,” Mckean says. But where you can go the deepest with a friendship is with Taurus. "Taurus and you can go deeper together than any other zodiac pair, but be very careful of what you wish for," says McKean. "Unmonitored, the combination of you two as friends can take you out of this world or to the lowest dredges."

Sagittarius Zodiac Signs (November 22 - December 21) Margaret Flatley/Bustle The fiery, outgoing, and fun-loving Sagittarius has no problem making friends. "Always seeking to go beyond the horizon, your sense of adventure will fare very well with fellow fire element signs Aries and Leo," says McKean. "As an added plus, even if they don't go as far as you do with your adventures, none of you hold it against the other when you follow your own paths — as a matter of fact, you all gleefully celebrate each other's choices." Sagittarius and Aries will become fast friends as they’re both energetic, active, and love trying new things. There’s never a dull moment between these two. Aries will always be the first person Sagittarius calls when they’re itching to go on a spontaneous road trip. These two are true partners in crime, and will continue to share a lot of laughs and adventure for a long time. Leo and Sagittarius are also a good match for friendship because they will always keep each other entertained. Leo will appreciate Sagittarius’ sense of humor, while Sagittarius will love Leo’s creativity. These two will always encourage and support each other. Their personalities match well, and it’s easy for them to trust each other. Sagittarius will especially love having a friend who’s independent, yet always there for them when they need it. Additionally, Libra and Aquarius also make good friends for Sagittarius. The latter, similar to Aries and Leo, really appreciates Sagittarius' willingness to push boundaries and try new things. "The one thing Sagittarius has to be aware of is their frankness," says Mckean. "While truth is beautiful, sometimes it's better to keep it to yourself."

Capricorn Zodiac Signs (December 22 - January 19) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Capricorn, the serious, ambitious, and hard working sea goat, may not have a huge circle of friends like some other signs in the zodiac. However, the friends they do have are definitely keepers. "Efficiency and economy are key pillars in the life of a Capricorn,” Mckean says. “Therefore, people that also have those qualities as key pillars in their lives are a great practical combination for the Capricorn. Namely, fellow earth element signs Taurus and Virgo will naturally be aligned with those pragmatic ideals." Although Capricorn and Taurus are notoriously slow earth signs, they will find themselves bonding right away. Capricorn will feel at ease around the bull, who won’t ever push them to open up or do something they don’t really want to do. But one thing that will really solidify their friendship is their shared love of luxury and the finer things in life. These two will enjoy shopping, dining out at the fanciest restaurants, and going on luxe weekend getaways together without any shame. Capricorn and Virgo will also have a solid friendship as they’re both goal-oriented and practical. Virgo, the zodiac’s “perfectionist,” is known for being a little bit on the critical side. While that may be off putting for some, Capricorn will appreciate Virgo’s feedback. They understand that Virgo comes from a loving place, not a judgmental one. As someone who’s always looking to move up the ladder or better themselves, Capricorn will like having someone in their life who can honestly tell them where they can improve. But like all zodiac signs, Capricorn has multiple qualities. Because of this, they can also find friendships with Scorpio, Pisces, and even Cancer — in limited doses. "Scorpio can easily match their intensity towards goals and Pisces is a friend that brings calmness to Capricorns," says Mckean. "While Cancer can help bring balance to their rigid side, the emotional spectrum Cancers are comfortable expressing are too colorful for the monochrome preference Capricorn works best with." Also, if you're a Capricorn or friends with a Capricorn, know that the fun side is still to come. "Capricorns are known for reverse aging," says Mckean. "While younger, they'll be serious, but as they get older, they're more carefree." They're also known to really look out for their friends, even if they're sometimes regarded as bossy.

Aquarius Zodiac Signs (January 20 - February 18) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Aquarius, the zodiac’s most unique and unconventional sign, loves meeting new people and making friends. In fact, Mckean says, Aquarius tends to see everyone as their friend. "This is because they view everyone as equals,” she says. “In their eyes, we're all humans, thus nothing should stand in the way of being friends.” For Aquarius, friendships tend to be more important to them than romantic relationships. As an air element, Aquarius will get along well with the other Air signs, Gemini and Libra. Aquarius and Gemini, in particular, would make the best of friends. These two love learning about the world, and will enjoy exchanging their knowledge with each other. Gemini and Aquarius will help inspire each other as well. The best part is, they’re both highly independent, and won’t need to check in with each other every single day to feel secure in their friendship. This friendship works well because they have a good understanding of how the other works. Aquarius will also get along well with Aries, as they enjoy the Aries' fresh energy, and Sagittarius as they appreciate their will to step outside their comfort zones. But, on the flip side, Aquarius is known for their black and white perspectives, which can be a problem when it comes to Taurus, Leo, and Scorpio. "Aquarius may be called to be more emotionally involved, but their emotional detachment sets them apart as the most objective sign in the zodiac, a quality anyone can use in a friend," says Mckean.

Pisces Zodiac Signs (February 19 - March 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Pisces, the Neptune-ruled daydreamer of the zodiac, is very good at making and keeping friends. They’re the type of sign who will fight to save a friendship even if it isn’t going well. "Marked as one of the most sensitive signs in the zodiac, if not the most sensitive, [Pisces] are also the most compassionate and willing to make sacrifices," says Mckean. For Pisces, fellow water signs, Cancer and Scorpio make highly compatible friendship matches. According to Mckean, both signs will intuitively know what’s on the Pisces’ heart and mind. Cancer and Pisces are the type of friends who will always be there for each other as both signs enjoy taking care of the ones they love. A Scorpio-Pisces friendship, on the other hand, will be very deep. These two will spend a lot of time talking through their emotions, and will know each other in a way that no one else can. Pisces will appreciate Scorpio’s loyalty and dedication to their friendship. In addition to water signs, Pisces can find friends in Taurus and Capricorn. "Taurus is loyal and dependable, while Capricorn brings clearly defined structure that Pisces often lack," says Mckean. However, as is usually the case when it comes to polar opposites on the zodiac wheel, Virgo can turn Pisces away from them, making them feel like Virgo is somehow trying to limit them. Pisces is a free spirit and surrounding themselves with fellow free spirits will fill them with happiness. So if you've been wondering why you and a certain friend just can't get it together, it just might have something to do with your zodiac signs. Although, as Mckean points out, there is no one factor that makes a friendship work or not work; it takes a multitude of qualities, characteristics, and traits, in addition to astrology.

Source

Cindy Mckean, astrologer and psychic