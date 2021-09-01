The 4 Flirtiest Zodiac Signs, According To An Astrologer

When it comes to our quirks, motivations, and unique traits, astrology can bring a lot of clarity to who we are and why. If you know the basics of astrology, then you’re likely aware of how your astrological birth chart can divulge the deepest parts of ourselves, including your sensual side and your proclivity to flirt. Do you have a natural tendency to get cozy with everyone you meet? If you answered yes, chances are that you’re one of the flirtiest zodiac signs.

One way to investigate your amorous side? Look into your Venus sign, aka the ruler of all things love, harmony, and romance. Having a mutable or cardinal sign (like Aries or Gemini) stationed in your Venus sign can point you in a more flirtatious direction. The reason being that mutable zodiac signs are super adaptable, giving a charming edge to them that shines. They love to socialize and get along with others, so you can expect others to be drawn to their charm.

The houses in astrology can reveal a lot about your flirty nature, too. Where planets indicate parts of your personality, the houses represent various areas of life, including career, values, and relationships. Specifically, you’ll want to look at your fifth and seventh houses. Your fifth house relates to all things pleasure, so it makes sense that it also indicates your coyness. Meanwhile, your seventh house rules your close partnerships, specifically your romantic partners and spouses. When it comes to houses, you can use an online birth chart tool, but you’ll need to know your birthday, birthplace, and the exact time you were born.

If it seems like you tease others with your charisma without trying or even realizing it, then you’re probably one of the most flirty zodiac signs.

Gemini Zodiac Signs (May 21-June 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Gemini, it’s no secret that you’re the social butterfly of the zodiac, which could be a huge reason why you’re flirty by nature. You’re the mutable sign of the air sign bunch, meaning that you’re adaptable and can shapeshift in any situation — and others definitely take notice of your charm. “Geminis love the game of understanding someone’s mind and will take it upon themselves to dabble in some flirtation,” pop culture astrologer Kyle Thomas tells Bustle. “Often utilizing words as a tool to surprise and entertain, Geminis know that connecting with someone is about being in the moment and having fun.” You’re extremely genial and can keep the conversation going with just about anyone, so it’s easy to see why others can sometimes mistake your friendliness with affection.

Leo Zodiac Signs (July 23-Aug. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle You’re a warm-hearted and jovial individual, Leo — and those charming traits attribute to you being effortlessly flirtatious. You’re ruled by the fifth house, which is home to all things pleasure, so your philosophy in life is to empower yourself through activities that make you feel good. And yes, that includes cozying up to others with ease. “As the zodiac sign tied to dating and fertility, Leos are unafraid of roaring to bring themselves attention. This hunger for adventure allows them to attract many suitors,” says Thomas.

Libra Zodiac Signs (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle It might come as no surprise to see your sign on this list, Libra. You’re a classic flirt by design, thanks to your romantic ruling planet, Venus. While you’re known to keep the peace, you’re also famous for your ability to romanticize everything. “Libras live for union — and they often teach us that compromise is essential to life,” says Thomas. “They have an innate irresistible quality to mirror others while captivating their minds. As an air sign, Libras know exactly how to weave their words into an orchestra and leave a lasting impression.” You love to love, and you’re not afraid to show affection.