How forgiving you are can be determined by different factors like past experiences, the specific situation you’re dealing with, how much empathy you have, and even your zodiac sign. In astrology, some zodiac signs are known for being much more forgiving than others. According to astrologers, the most forgiving zodiac signs have a few key traits in common.

“Some signs are simply more compassionate by nature, while others have a stronger sense of justice and believe everyone deserves a second chance,” astrologist Sofia Celestino, tells Bustle. “But a common thread among all the forgiving signs is that they tend to be more positive and optimistic in their outlook on life, which makes them quicker to forgive and move on from any negative experience.”

In general, cardinal signs and water signs tend to be more forgiving than the rest, says Emily Newman, an astrologer and psychic reader. Cardinal signs, in particular, are constantly moving forward. They’re the “initiators” of the zodiac who bring in fresh, new energy. They’re not interested in dwelling on past hurts, which makes it much easier for them to forgive and move forward.

Water signs, on the other hand, are pretty go-with-the-flow. They’re also very sensitive, intuitive, and empathetic, which it makes it easier for them to understand where a person is coming from. They recognize that sometimes hurt people hurt other people.

While cardinal and water signs tend to be the most forgiving, there are three zodiac signs who stand above the rest. With that, here are the most forgiving zodiac signs, according to Celestino and Newman.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Cancer makes the list because they’re a cardinal sign with a water element. According to Newman, Cancerians are always willing to forgive because they value others over their own egos. However, it mostly applies to those who are closest to them. It usually takes a while for a Cancer to let others into their inner circle. Once you’re in, there’s a good chance you’ll be there for life. “Cancerians can forgive for the silliest of reasons and will always accept genuine apologies,” Newman says. “However, they may sometimes become burnt by their tendency to forgive.”

Libra (September 23 - October 22) Gentle Libra is represented by the scales, and is the sign of balance and justice. According to Celestino, it should be no surprise that this sign is one of the most forgiving in the zodiac. “Libras are compassionate and fair-minded, and they believe everyone deserves a second chance,” she says. “If you've wronged a Libra, they'll forgive you as long as you show sincere remorse and take steps to make things right.”

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Sagittarius is a fun-loving fire sign who has no interest in holding grudges. According to Celestino, the archer always looks for the best in others and truly believes that everyone is capable of change. They’re very optimistic, have a great sense of humor, and don’t like being weighed down by anything, including negativity. According to Newman, Sagittarius are also the problem solvers among their friend group. In fact, “they believe resolving the problems of the world is their duty,” she says. Because of that, they tend to keep their hearts open at all times. “If you want an apology, they will immediately forgive you,” Newman says. “They’ll always be there for you, even if you don't want them to.”

Pisces (February 19 - March 20) Both Newman and Celestino agree that Pisces is the most forgiving zodiac sign of them all. They’re highly sensitive water signs who see life through rose-colored glasses. They believe everyone is inherently good, so they deserve forgiveness and a second chance. “Even if someone does them wrong, they will strive to rectify the situation,” Newman says. “They will sometimes forgive just because they do not want others to suffer, regardless of how much they have to suffer. They are kind and want to help everyone.”

Sources

Emily Newman, astrologer and psychic reader

Sofia Celestino, an astrologist from destinyawakens.com