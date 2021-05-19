Get ready for a little cosmic mayhem, because Mercury retrograde spring 2021 begins on May 29 — and as usual, this headache-inducing transit will bring about all sorts of mix-ups when it comes thinking, timing, and socializing. We’ll be dealing with these wonky vibes through June 22, totaling out to three and a half weeks of retrograde antics. Knowing how Mercury retrograde spring 2021 will affect your zodiac sign can help you anticipate what’s to come and skirt around the drama.

Mercury in astrology rules over just about every logistical matter you can think of — which means that when it retrogrades (which it does about three times per year), it can impact our day-to-day lives in a big way. Typical Mercury retrograde effects include botched schedules, unexpected timing delays, and misunderstandings galore. Even our phones and laptops seem more prone to glitches during these periods, given that Mercury also rules technology.

This time around, Mercury will retrograde through the chatty and curious air sign Gemini, which puts an added emphasis on communication issues and information. Expect lots of crossed wires, ghosted texts, and a general struggle to get your point across. Facts can easily get twisted during this Mercury retrograde period — especially given that Mercury will be squaring off with illusionist planet Neptune, causing hazy thoughts and even more confusion. That said, we should all check our sources before believing everything we hear and re-read our own texts and emails before sending to ensure nothing will be lost in translation.

If you know what to expect ahead of time, you can take some basic Mercury retrograde precautions that’ll make this oft-dreaded transit a little less obnoxious. Read on for your Mercury retrograde spring 2021 horoscope so you have a heads up on the vibes.

Aries Zodiac Signs (March 21 - April 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

This Mercury retrograde will be especially dizzying when it comes to communication in your life, Aries. Even the most mundane day-to-day social interactions — like work emails, DMs with your friends, or small talk with your neighbors — could hit retrograde snags and devolve into drama or misunderstandings. That said, take extra care to speak thoughtfully and listen closely.

Taurus Zodiac Signs (April 20 - May 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Money matters could get a little confusing for you during this retrograde, Taurus, so you’ll want to keep a close eye on your bank accounts. Because of the potential for delayed payments or accidental overspending, it’s best to avoid making any big purchases now — but if you need to, be sure you read all the fine print and hold onto receipts in case you need to make a return later on.

Gemini Zodiac Signs (May 21 - June 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

This retrograde is taking place in your sign, Gemini, which means the mix-ups could affect the way you express yourself. It’ll be easy for you to accidentally send people mixed signals, so it’ll help to be extra conscious of how you’re presenting yourself. Our words can easily be misinterpreted during this period, so try to look at yourself through the eyes of others and make sure your points are crystal-clear.

Cancer Zodiac Signs (June 21 - July 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

As a spiritually-minded water sign, being in touch with your higher self is important for you, Cancer — and that’s part of what makes this retrograde extra frustrating. You might find it hard to access your intuition and feel confused about what your subconscious is trying to tell you. Lean on the insight of a trusted friend who can help you talk through some of mixed-up feelings you’re experiencing.

Leo Zodiac Sign (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Group dynamics in your life could get messy under this retrograde, Leo — so if you’re going to have to collaborate with others, you’ll want to take extra care when it comes to organization and clarity. Team projects at work could suffer delays and miscommunications, and the chaos could spill into your social life, too. Steer clear of gossip and rumors, and make sure you’re doing your part to diffuse drama.

Virgo Zodiac Signs (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your work life is being heavily impacted by this retrograde, Virgo, so try to avoid starting any new professional endeavors or signing any binding contracts. Expect for wires to get crossed — whether it’s an overlooked email from your boss, delays on a big project, or a meeting scheduled in the wrong time zone. Be sure to dot your i’s and cross your t’s to avoid any major misunderstandings.

Libra Zodiac Signs (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

While you may be itching for a vacation, Libra, this Mercury retrograde isn’t a great time to travel or set any big trips in stone. You’ll be extra prone to unexpected delays, transportation issues, or other travel snags that can make going out of town feel hectic and stressful. If you can help it, save any major plans for after the retrograde, when things will likely run more smoothly.

Scorpio Zodiac Signs (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It’s hard to be clear on information and fine print during Mercury retrograde, so now isn’t a good time to get involved with any loans or make any binding promises to other people. Honesty is important to you, Scorpio, but even the most straightforward debts and agreements could get complicated under this astro weather. Avoid resentments and bad blood and keep your business to yourself until the retrograde passes.

Sagittarius Zodiac Signs (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Mercury isn’t the planet of love, Sagittarius, but this retrograde could have a big effect on your relationships. Communication with a romantic partner may get messy during this period, and the misunderstandings could easily lead to drama. Take extra care to check in with your partner and clear up any misinterpreted texts or confusing behavior before it turns into something more serious.

Capricorn Zodiac Signs (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

This retrograde is turning your schedule upside down, Capricorn, which could make for a frustrating few weeks. It may feel like the timing of everything is off — perhaps your meetings are running late, you wrote down the wrong time for an appointment, or you’re hitting unexpected traffic every time you leave the house. Triple-checking the details of your plans and leaving extra time to get things done will help avoid snags.

Aquarius Zodiac Signs (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your dating life could get a little messy during this retrograde, Aquarius, so be extra upfront about your feelings to avoid confusion. If you can, avoid making any major decisions in your love life (like starting a new relationship or moving in with a partner), as things we start during Mercury retrograde don’t usually have lasting power. Keep flings temporarily casual and low-stakes to avoid having to backtrack later on.

Pisces Zodiac Signs (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

This retrograde could add some stress to your private life, Pisces, so do your best to keep things drama-free and avoid any major changes to your living situation. You might run into misunderstandings with roommates or family members that up the tension at home, and communication about home repairs or rent payments could take much longer than usual. Up your self-care to help keep you grounded.