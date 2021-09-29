Astrology has a knack for explaining pieces of our personalities, motivations, and unique traits. We can turn to the stars for clarity on collective energy, which can help us get the most out of celestial events such as the full moon and planetary retrogrades. If we want to get a better idea of what drives us, we can use our unique birth chart to give us intuitive insight into our sense of ambition, including our tenacity to persevere in the face of adversity. And when the going gets tough, the most persistent zodiac signs definitely get going — and with tons of cosmic force, I might add.

So, how can you measure your sense of persistency? For starters, you can look into the ruling planet of your sun sign and consider what areas of your personality it governs. For example, Saturn is ruled by discipline and moral convictions, so if your sun sign is Capricorn, there’s a huge chance you’re a powerful force who doesn’t give up even in the most treacherous obstacles. You can also check to see what signs are stationed on this planet in your birth chart and analyze the traits of that zodiac sign. If your Saturn is stationed in the ambitious Aries, you might have a tenacious edge to you.

If you refuse to allow rejection or failure to scare you off from trying again, you may be one of the most persistent zodiac signs. Keep reading to see if you make the cut.

Aries Zodiac Signs (March 21-April 19) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Aries, you’re not one to back down from a challenge, even if you have to try over again to get it right. It’s your competitiveness and strong commitment to excellence that keep you working through rigorous obstacles. You can thank your ruling planet, Mars — aka the planet of determination — for your persistency. “Aries’ fiery and passionate nature makes them determined to succeed,” says astrologist Lindsay Herr. “They do not have a fear of failing or looking foolish, which is why they’re always willing to take a chance on themselves.”

Taurus Zodiac Signs (April 20-May 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle As a fixed earth sign, you’re known to be on the stubborn side, Taurus. But it’s that unwavering steadfastness that names you one of the most persistent zodiac signs. “Represented by the bull, once they have their eye on the prize, they’re ready to make their vision happen at all costs,” Herr explains. You don’t give up very easily, and you’ll persevere, almost stubbornly, through all of the trials that may come your way. This is in large part because Taurus is a fixed Earth sign that’s obsessed with processes and stability, says Herr.