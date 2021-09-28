It’s time to wake up, smell the pumpkin spice, and get into the spooky season spirit — because the astrology of October 2021 is serving up all kinds of cosmic tricks and treats. Retrogrades are raging, energies are shifting, and fall’s first major lunations are bringing us important opportunities to cleanse and reset. Mark your calendars, because all zodiac signs will feel the effects of October’s astrological happenings.

Libra season 2021 is in full effect for most of October — and we’ll feel this breezy and social air sign energy with even more gusto, thanks to communicative Mercury and goal-oriented Mars being in Libra, too. Once Scorpio season begins (just a couple days after the dramatic full moon in Aries) on October 22/23, emotions will deepen and get more introspective, and we’ll be more focused on embracing personal transformations in our lives.

The month also kicks off with a reign of retrograde confusion, as we’ll have Pluto, Neptune, Uranus, Saturn, Jupiter, and Mercury retrograde happening at once. Thankfully, this wonky energy will start to break up after the first week of October, when some of these planetary backspins finally come to an end. The month may start off rocky — but thanks to Pluto, Jupiter, and Mercury going direct and slashing the retrograde count in half, we’ll all be in a more forward-flowing groove by the time Halloween hits.

Read on for your October 2021 astrological overview to get all the juice details.

Shutterstock

Big Libra Energy & A New Moon On Oct. 6

The first few weeks of October make up the bulk of Libra season 2021, which has us focused on building stronger interpersonal connections, bringing harmony to our partnerships, and finding balance amidst the seasonal changes. Action planet Mars and mental planet Mercury are also in Libra for most of the month, which amplifies the diplomatic and communication-oriented vibe. However, thanks to Mercury retrograde fall 2021 (which lasts through October 18), we may have to navigate some mixed signals and social snags. Be sure to take some Mercury retrograde precautions.

On October 6, Libra’s airy energy is coming to a climax with the October 2021 new moon (which happens to be the first new moon of fall). During this lunation, the sun, moon, Mercury, and Mars will all be clustered together in Libra — offering us an empowered fresh start when it comes to pursuing romance, strengthening partnerships, and finding peace within ourselves. With feisty Mars in the new moon mix, this is a great time for setting intentions and being bold about chasing your goals.

Getting Lucky In Love With Venus In Sagittarius

On October 7, love and beauty planet Venus is leaving sultry Scorpio and entering the free-spirited realm of Sagittarius, where it’ll stay for the remainder of the month. When Venus is in Sagittarius, all zodiac signs have a tendency to feel more open-minded and optimistic about love and values, so this is a fabulous transit for broadening your romantic horizons and seeking new experiences in relationships. Because Sagittarius is ruled by lucky planet Jupiter, Venus’ journey here inspires us to take some risks and be a little more adventurous with everything from our personal style to dating. Spice up your life by stepping out of your comfort zone and trying something exciting.

Retrograde Season Coming To An End

If the first week of October feels like trudging through a pit of quicksand, you can blame the planets — because we’re kicking off the month at the height of retrograde season 2021. With a whopping six planetary backspins in full swing simultaneously (including the final Mercury retrograde of the year), it may feel difficult to move forward on our plans or get a clear picture of our future.

However, we’ll be able to breathe a sigh of relief on October 6, as Pluto retrograde ends on the same day as the auspicious new moon in Libra — which collectively brings the feeling of a fresh start. Jupiter and Mercury both follow suit on October 18, at which point communication, thinking, and logistical matters should start running much more smoothly.

The Full “Blood” Moon On Oct. 20

On October 20, during the final days of Libra season, fall’s first full moon will rise in the bold sign of Aries, which puts a fire under our goals and asks our inner leaders to step up and shine. The October 2021 full moon is making some tense connections with several other planets, so try to go with the flow, avoid the drama, and let go of your need to be in control.

This lunation is commonly known as the Hunter’s Moon, and according to Farmer’s Almanac, its other nicknames include the Blood Moon and Sanguine Moon (both very apropos for Halloween time). If you want to get into the spooky season spirit, this is a gorgeous full moon to plan a release ritual and focus on making space for your heart’s true desires.

Deep Emotions Of Scorpio Season

The sun enters Scorpio on October 22 PT/October 23 ET, which launches us into the deep and dark waters of Scorpio season 2021. Get ready to feel your feelings, embrace life’s mysteries, and seek spiritual transformation. At the time of the sun’s ingress, Scorpio’s traditional and modern rulers (Mars and Pluto) will be squaring off against one another, which could make this solar transition feel even more intense.

On October 30, go-getter Mars also enters Scorpio, which brings the watery energy to a swell and inspires us to get a little stealthier and competitive about reaching our goals. Mars in Scorpio lights a fire of desire inside of our hearts and fixes our gaze on getting what we want — just be sure you don’t burn any bridges trying to reach your destination. Because Mars is the planet of carnality, this transit could also heighten our libidos and make for a steamy end of the month.

A Spooky & Mystical Halloween

We wrap up the month on a spooky yet mystical note, as Halloween shares a date with the pagan holiday Samhain — a celebration that’s sometimes referred to as the "Witches' New Year." It's believed that during Samhain, the "veil" between the world of the living and the world of the dead has thinned, making it easier to communicate with spirits and explore realms beyond our own. With both the sun and Mars in spiritual water sign Scorpio, it’s a great time to plan a witchy Halloween ritual and embrace the seasonal magic.