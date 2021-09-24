Great news: Our sex lives might be unscathed by the drama caused by Mercury retrograde, which begins on September 27 in the indecisive sign of Libra and lasts until October 18. Since Libra rules romance and balance, knowing exactly how Mercury retrograde fall 2021 will affect your zodiac sign’s sex life can help you prepare for any intense changes that could be heading your way.

Mercury is the planetary ruler of communication, technology, and the mind. When direct, Mercury allows us to speak our truth, but when in retrograde, our communication gets hazy and causes misunderstandings. It also causes a karmic ripple, so situations and people (yes, even that dreaded ex) from our past can make an unwelcome cameo sometimes during Mercury’s tri-annual backspin.

Per the cosmos, our sex lives just might be immune to Mercury retrograde’s drama, especially since Venus will be in sultry Scorpio until October 7. “We’ll yearn for connections that unite our body and soul with another,” pop culture astrologer Kyle Thomas tells Bustle. “Relationships will become deeply passionate, and our hunger for love will become ravenous.” Phew, talk about sexual healing.

Read on if you want to know how fall’s Mercury retrograde affects your zodiac sign’s sex life, so you can immerse yourself in some well-deserved pleasure.

Mercury retrograde is eyeing your partnerships, Aries, so that explains your fixated focus on nourishing a deeper connection with another. Because of that, you may feel sexier than usual, so don’t be afraid to use your sex appeal to attract the passion you seek. “Now’s a great time to lure someone in who has romantic long-term potential if single, or get back together with the one who got away,” says Thomas. Warning: Be cautious if you choose to rekindle, and make a list of pros and cons before proceeding.

If you’re in a rut as it pertains to your sex life, that might be because your focus has been on material things, Taurus. “You’re highly busy at this time, and you could find that your career is pulling you away from your romantic and sex life now, which could cause friction with your partner,” says Thomas. “Keep them up-to-date with any changes happening on the job so they feel included in your life.” And if you’re struggling to get in the mood, set aside a night to yourself to explore your sensual side. Remember: Sexual healing doesn’t always need to involve another person.

Pleasure is on your mind, so embrace it! Mercury retrograde can often cause missteps for you since this is your ruling planet, but you’ll find an oasis in the bedroom. “Expect to be gushing about your newest crush, or the scintillating details about your love and sex life,” says Thomas. “If things suddenly seem to be amiss in your relationships, you can blame it on Mercury’s backspin, but don’t rush into anything at this time.” While your sex life may be heating up, it’s still a time for miscommunication — so you don’t want to slip up or spill all of the spicy details so much so that it causes issues, especially when things are going great. Sometimes, it’s better not to kiss and tell, Gem!

Sex is probably the last thing on your mind right now, Cancer. You may be thinking about taking your relationship to the next level, so you’ll be more preoccupied with those next steps. If you’re experiencing drama at your place, consider ways to make your sanctuary more comfortable. Spice up your space with decor, lighting, or unique collectibles so you feel more at home.

Leo, you’re the talk of the town, or rather, you’re the messenger. But with Mercury retrograde, there’s a higher risk of misspeaking, so take heed when you get together to chat over drinks with your partner. This transit is testing your communication skills, so if you tend to be reckless with your words around your partner, it may cause problems in the bedroom. “Plus, it’s likely that you’re thinking about someone from the past or someone you meant to say something to before but didn’t,” says Thomas. “Your chance to do so is now.”

Virgo, Mercury retrograde may be causing you to be preoccupied with your finances, but you’ll be surprised to know that sex and money can go hand in hand. “You’re managing your finances and planning ahead so that you can afford investments, like fancy dates or lavish getaways in your relationship,” says Thomas. “This could also be a time when you’re focusing more on ‘splitting the bill’ with your partner or investing in some sex toys or possessions,” says Thomas.

It’s your season, Libra, and you’ll find yourself a hot commodity, including among people you haven’t heard from in a while. However, you may feel less in touch with your sensual prowess, as you’re focused more on spiritual maintenance. “With Mercury stationed in your zodiac sign, you’re definitely in the mood to catch up with people — but expect lovers or people from the past to return during this backspin,” says Thomas. “Don’t be surprised if you find yourself reflecting on past relationships and suddenly realizing that you feel uncomfortable with something a previous partner said or did.” Use this time to reflect on your sexual desires, including what you like and don’t like, and work on communicating these needs to your current partner.

Mercury retrograde is bound to rock the boat for you, Scorpio, but not in the sensual way you might prefer. There’s a lot of tension in the air, and this transit may reveal skeletons in the closet. “Secrets or gossip could suddenly be popping up as it pertains to your love and sex life. You’re naturally choosey about who you open up to, because you fear that your vulnerability will be used against you, but you’ll find it cathartic to open up to at least one person you trust. For now, it might be a good idea to stay tight-lipped, avoid gossip, and think before acting on your sexual impulses.

You might find yourself looking at your friends in a different light, Sag, causing you to be a little confused yet exhilarated by the possibility of graduating from friends to lovers. “There’s a chance that you could meet a crush through long-lost friends, or you could suddenly realize an acquaintance has romantic potential,” says Thomas. Already in a relationship? It could be less about sex and more about garnering a stronger friendship between you two. Try out some non-sexual forms of intimacy with your partner, like painting, thrifting, or enjoying a picnic in the park.

You may have friends in high places, Cap, but you may be dealing with a friends with benefits situation in your professional life. Conversely, if you’re in a relationship, you could be struggling with balancing your work and sex life. “You could start dating or flirting with someone who has success or popularity — perhaps someone you’ve previously met,” says Thomas. “Conversely, your work life could be demanding so much of your attention right now that your partner finds themselves missing you.” Don’t be afraid to step away from work and explore new things in the bedroom with your partner. Some advice? Make it extra intimate with candles and toys.

You’re broadening your horizons, Aqua, and that includes the bedroom. You may be attracting people who are the complete opposite of you — and you may be open to trying new things when it comes to pleasure and sex. Maybe your mind is wandering about a new friend or acquaintance — or maybe a potential partner has shown up that you haven’t thought of in a sexual way until recently. Now’s the time to explore that. If you’re in a relationship, this might be your cue to explore new sexual play or moves that bring you pleasure in ways you never had before.

Sexual intimacy is hitting you especially hard, Pisces, and that might bring you sexual revelations or setbacks. “Expect to open up about your intimate and sexual needs — possibly even some taboos,” says Thomas. “Don’t shy away from voicing your fears about relationships or asking for advice on how to improve them.” This transit is testing the limits of vulnerability and encouraging you to be transparent with your needs so you can strike a positive balance. What new forms of intimacy or sexual play do you want to explore? Now’s the time to explore your fantasies with your partner and lay it all out on the table.