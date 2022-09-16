These 4 Signs Are The Sarcastic Jokesters Of The Zodiac

Sarcasm comes in different shades. There’s existentially-driven sarcasm, a la The Good Place’s Eleanor Shellstrop, and dry, lighthearted satire reminiscent of Friends’Chandler Bing, just to name a couple. Fortunately, astrology can speak to your keen eye for irony and sardonic sense of humor. It can sometimes be hard to discern whether to take someone’s snide remark as an insult, but you can trust that for the most sarcastic zodiac signs, it’s all in good fun.
Out of the planets in your birth chart, Mercury, aka the messenger planet, is the most likely to determine your satirical wit. That’s because Mercury rules your thought processes and communication style, so it reflects whether you’re humorously ironic or more on the serious side. For instance, if your Mercury sign is stationed in quick-thinking Gemini (the zodiac sign it rules, BTW), you probably have witty responses for days.
If you have a lot of air sign placements in your chart, you’re likely one to initiate playful discourse. That’s because air signs are all about the mind and communication, and they can easily conjure up cheeky replies.
“Every sign has the capacity to be sarcastic, but a few specific signs might consider sarcasm to be a fluent second language,” Erin River Sunday, an astrologer tells Bustle. “Though communicative air signs seem like the most likely bunch, there is actually one sign from every element that has a propensity for sarcasm more than most.”
Whether smart remarks are intentional or come naturally, these folks know how to lighten the mood with laid-back cynicism. Keep reading to find out if you’re one of the most sarcastic zodiac signs — and if you are, I’m sure you’re not very shocked.