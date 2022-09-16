These 4 Signs Are The Sarcastic Jokesters Of The Zodiac

Sarcasm comes in different shades. There’s existentially-driven sarcasm, a la The Good Place’s Eleanor Shellstrop, and dry, lighthearted satire reminiscent of Friends’ Chandler Bing, just to name a couple. Fortunately, astrology can speak to your keen eye for irony and sardonic sense of humor. It can sometimes be hard to discern whether to take someone’s snide remark as an insult, but you can trust that for the most sarcastic zodiac signs, it’s all in good fun.

Out of the planets in your birth chart, Mercury, aka the messenger planet, is the most likely to determine your satirical wit. That’s because Mercury rules your thought processes and communication style, so it reflects whether you’re humorously ironic or more on the serious side. For instance, if your Mercury sign is stationed in quick-thinking Gemini (the zodiac sign it rules, BTW), you probably have witty responses for days.

If you have a lot of air sign placements in your chart, you’re likely one to initiate playful discourse. That’s because air signs are all about the mind and communication, and they can easily conjure up cheeky replies.

“Every sign has the capacity to be sarcastic, but a few specific signs might consider sarcasm to be a fluent second language,” Erin River Sunday, an astrologer tells Bustle. “Though communicative air signs seem like the most likely bunch, there is actually one sign from every element that has a propensity for sarcasm more than most.”

Whether smart remarks are intentional or come naturally, these folks know how to lighten the mood with laid-back cynicism. Keep reading to find out if you’re one of the most sarcastic zodiac signs — and if you are, I’m sure you’re not very shocked.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Geminis appreciate any opportunity for witty banter. They rule the third house of thought processes, so they’re lightning on their feet. No matter the weather, you can always count on these chatterboxes to have a smart clap back ready to fire. “Gemini, ruled by the communication planet Mercury, is the most traditionally sarcastic sign,” says Sunday. “They have an outrageously funny and dry wit that can quickly amuse even the most serious types.”

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Scorpios are often a mystery, but they’ll let everyone know how they feel with their biting comments. They’re associated with all things taboo, and their sardonic humor affords them the sharpness that walks a fine line between cynical and clever. “A Scorpio is sarcastic the way Wednesday Addams is sarcastic: darkly,” explains Sunday. “Because they’re ruled by Pluto, they have an innate way to connect with what people are feeling deeply inside — and their sarcasm hits different when it resonates personally.”

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Jovial and impeccably bright, Sagittarius is a pro at delivering ironic comments on the fly. They have a wicked sense of humor and a way of satirizing everything — including themselves. Take Sagittarius Taylor Swift’s sarcastic self-drags for example. Only a Sagittarius would take public criticisms and turn it into a platinum hit. “Because these fiery people are ruled by Jupiter, when it comes to sarcasm, the more, the better,” says Sunday. “They’re also unafraid to say funny things that no one else will!”

Capricorn(Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Don’t let Capricorn’s cool demeanor fool you. These know-it-alls can play on words in a sophisticated way and have a variety of snide remarks on hand. And most of their incisive comments go unnoticed, because “Capricorn’s flavor of sarcasm is as dry as a desert mountain,” explains Sunday. “They’re ruled by Saturn, so while you might not call them funny they have a special way of getting their point across while lacing in some highbrow humor.”

Sources

Erin River Sunday, astrologer