An Astrologer Says These Are The 3 Most Talkative Zodiac Signs

Most of us have that one gabby friend who can talk for hours about pretty much anything. Whether they’re well-versed about a certain topic or just have tons of hot takes (ahem, fire signs), these verbose chatterboxes can probably thank the stars for their communication style. Your birth chart breaks down your motivations and quirks, but it also shows you how you connect with others. So if you can relate to being the colloquial type, astrology might say it’s because you’re one of the most talkative zodiac signs.

While your sun sign, which reflects your core personality and defining traits, is a good place to start when discerning your chatty tendencies, there are other elements of your chart to consider. Your Mercury sign is what dictates how we process, understand, and communicate information. For that reason, knowing the personality of the sign that Mercury is stationed in your chart is key. If your Mercury sign is exalted in Gemini or Virgo — aka the zodiac signs ruled by that heavenly body— there’s a good chance that you’re part of the loquacious bunch.

You might also be particularly talkative if you have a lot of air or fire sign energy in your chart. Air signs are the thinkers of the zodiac, and they love to relay ideas, thoughts, and theories — no matter how out there or strange. On the other hand, fire signs tend to have less of a filter, and these motor mouths will let you know what they’re thinking without putting much thought into it first.

Do you struggle with holding your tongue? If so, you might be one of the most talkative zodiac signs.

Aries Zodiac Signs (March 21 - April 19) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Aries zodiac signs are known for their impulsivity and brash tone. It’s their short temper mixed with their fire sign enthusiasm that gets them sucked into (OK, initiating) heated debates. The audacious ram isn’t afraid to ask questions or insert itself into any discussion. “Ruled by Mars, their passion will get the better of them, and you will know their opinion on any subject they are fired up about,” Megan Michelena, astrologer and co-host of the Zenchronicity podcast tells Bustle. “Their passion is palpable and has to be seen and heard, or they won’t be satisfied till it is. This makes them bold and blunt talkers, but talkers nonetheless!”

Gemini Zodiac Signs (May 21 - June 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle There’s a reason why Geminis are known for being gabby, thanks to their planetary ruler, Mercury, aka the planet of communication. When the chatty air signs aren’t tossing around abstract ideas in their head, they’re detailing every step of their reasoning with anyone who will listen. “Gemini sees the world through words, and so they express them with ease and, most times, grace,” explains Michelena. “This great debater and true seer of all sides are the people who are always up for a chat on any subject and will have something intelligent to add to any conversation.”

Leo Zodiac Signs (July 23 - Aug. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Leos are as feisty as they are chatty, especially when they have an audience. You can find these brave-hearted lions livening up any party or leading the discussion at work, since these talkative signs love to insert themselves into any conversation. “This fixed fire sign is noticed when they walk in the room, and their voices help them hold the attention of the room, making them very chatty and friendly to everyone they meet,” Michelena says. “They are the holders of the light, conversation, and attention to all they meet or come into contact with.”

