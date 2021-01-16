M&S Is Selling A Chocolate Sausage Dog For Easter 2021

Christmas might have only felt like yesterday, but retailers are already getting prepared for Easter, with brand new chocolaty ranges at Tesco, Sainsbury's, Asda, and other supermarket chains. Not to be outdone in the Easter treat category, M&S has launched an adorable chocolate sausage dog, Walter that's kitsch enough to rival Colin The Caterpillar.

Introduced as a part of the new Easter range, Walter the sausage dog is made up of milk chocolate and dark chocolate and retails at £5. Fans we were delighted when a photo of the “pawsitivly delicious” chocolate pooch was shared on NewsfoodUK’s Instagram page, complete with delightful spring packaging. The picture has already racked up more than 4,000 likes and numerous comments from consumers excited to get their hands on the novelty treat.

Alongside Walter, there will also be Bella Bunny, a white-chocolate rabbit and a milk-chocolate Koala bear called Kylie, both of whom also cost £5 each.

Easter sweet treats including the new chocolate dog and friends aren’t yet available online, so if you want to try them for yourself, it’s best to head into your local M&S store.

M&S are pretty well known for their animal-themed sweets and chocolates. One of their most beloved snacks is Percy Pigs, pink chewy sweets. Over the years, M&S has created a number of variations on the original sweet, including ice cream, advent calendars, and even swiss rolls. Last year M&S also launched a Percy Easter eggs stuffed full of fan's favourite gummy sweets, and food fans will be happy to hear they're back for 2021.