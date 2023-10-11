It may be Libra season, but the vibes are about to feel anything but balanced and peaceful. That’s because we have a new moon that doubles as a solar eclipse on Oct. 14, and once it arrives, the lunar event will mark the beginning of a new chapter in our lives.

Of course, major shifts like this don’t come without their complications and they aren’t always easy to navigate. But if you know how the Oct. 14 new moon will affect your zodiac sign, you’ll be able to enter this lunation — and your next era — with ease.

According to NASA, the eclipse will create a “ring of fire” effect as the moon passes between the sun and Earth and will be visible in select areas of the US, including cities in Oregon, New Mexico, and Texas. But even if you don’t experience the astrological event firsthand, that doesn’t mean you won’t feel the effects of the powerful lunation.

Eclipses are known for ushering in changes at high speeds, so don’t be surprised if your next chapter unfolds without a ceremonious ending to your current phase. As Bustle previously reported, the release-oriented South Node will be significant this lunation. And because eclipses tend to cause fateful twists, you can expect the new moon to be equal parts intense and healing.

Though transformation can be scary, this new moon horoscope from astrologer Catherine Gerdes can help you embrace the shake-ups headed toward your relationships, career, and home life.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Rifka Hayati/E+/Getty Images According to Gerdes, the Oct. 14 eclipse will illuminate Aries’ sixth house of partnerships. For this reason, you’ll likely want to reevaluate your relationships or revisit a conversation that ended poorly, dear Aries. “With this eclipse, you can feel the pressure building,” the astrologer says. “While a conversation can clear the air, keeping your cool is a theme.”

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Daniel de la Hoz/Moment/Getty Images If you’re a Taurus, you probably value stability more than anything. Unfortunately for you, the eclipse will take place in your house of daily routine, which means it may be time to say goodbye to the habits and rituals you’ve become so comfortable with. “Which energy investment isn’t serving you anymore?”, Gerdes wonders. “Fortunately, it’s likely to be an obvious choice to surrender it.”

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images Gerdes warns that pregnancy may be a theme for Geminis this eclipse. Understandably, this might cause a “sudden change” in your relationship, but if you’re not ready to be a parent anytime soon, don’t be alarmed. The expert also shares that updates regarding children may also be prevalent, so perhaps your friends or family members will be the ones preparing a nursery instead of you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) MementoJpeg/Moment/Getty Images Cancers feel most comfortable at home, so they likely won’t be too happy to hear their home lives will be under the microscope this new moon. Per Gerdes, this means you could be “sacrificing something in your personal life to better accommodate your hopes and long-term aspirations.” But don’t worry, because a little change now will go a long way in the end.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) SolStock/E+/Getty Images Leos adore their circle of friends, but perhaps it’s time the fire sign reexamines their relationships this eclipse — specifically, how they support the members of their community and vice versa. “Energy exchange is a theme for you, and the giving and receiving must be mutual,” Gerdes advises.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Xavier Lorenzo/Moment/Getty Images Career will be a big theme for you this lunation, Virgo. This could mean releasing self-sufficiency or embracing new contracts in your work and business life, per Gerdes. But whatever happens, your “sense of personal value” is sure to be accentuated.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) sarote pruksachat/Moment/Getty Images The new moon will take place in your sign, dear Libra, so you’ll likely feel the effects of the lunar event the most. According to Gerdes, the Oct. 14 eclipse will highlight the differences between you and your partner’s needs. During this time, it’s important to remember that wants and needs are not always the same, and acknowledging that distinction is key. If you feel you’ve reached your limit, don’t hesitate to talk through your feelings, as being vulnerable can help bring you closer to the people in your life. “No more covering the truth to make everyone comfortable, or confiding in people to avoid direct conversations,” says the expert. “Honesty is key.”

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22) Oleg Breslavtsev/Moment/Getty Images With the eclipse stimulating your 12th house, be prepared for some deep truths to make their way to the surface, Scorpio. To navigate this tricky time, Gerdes suggests using this time to nest at home and practice self-care. “If you have a lightbulb moment, allow it to propel you into a better direction or channel your newfound awareness into a creative project,” says the astrologer.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Mindful Media/E+/Getty Images Sagittarians may feel a shift in their communities and friendships during this eclipse. The changing dynamics might sting at first, but according to Gerdes, it’ll all work out in the end, as the emphasis on your networks will help you lay the groundwork for “building a solid foundation” for a supportive community.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) ljubaphoto/E+/Getty Images Capricorns are naturally career-oriented individuals, but this eclipse will likely illuminate this part of their lives even more. Gerdes warns an employer or authority figure may be significant, as a “power struggle could become inevitable.” If you feel frustrated at work, having productive conversations would be “mutually beneficial” for both parties, per the expert.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) FreshSplash/E+/Getty Images School may play a big role in your eclipse season, dear Aquarius. Whether you’re in contact with an old mentor or teacher, or completing a course to “satiate your curiosity,” allow yourself to learn and grow. Gerdes also shares a “long-held philosophy” of yours may be called into question, which might be painful at first, but try to view it as another opportunity for evolution.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) Hiraman/E+/Getty Images A shift in a contract may be headed your way this lunation, Pisces. The term “contract” is a bit loose here, as this could impact your business or romantic relationships. If a previous arrangement is overdue for an update, the opportunity to alter it will be presented, per Gerdes. Sure, negotiations can be stressful, but don’t let it break you down. “Through this process, there's a theme of surrender, and a call for gentleness towards yourself,” says the expert.

Source:

Catherine Gerdes, astrologer