The holiday season is kicking off with some serious lunar sparkle thanks to the auspicious November new moon. Rising on Nov. 23 — just one day after the start of Sagittarius season — this fortune-filled lunation is packed with optimism, abundance, and a taste for adventure. This is the best opportunity for manifestation that we’ve had in months, so you’ll definitely want the scoop on how the November 2022 new moon will affect your zodiac sign.

This lunation finds the sun and moon together in spunky and spontaneity-loving Sagittarius, the mutable sign of the archer. Armed with its cosmic bow and arrow, Sagittarius’ zodiac energy is all about aiming high and shooting for the stars. Brimming with fiery optimism and an insatiable thirst for life, this new moon encourages us to broaden our personal horizons, seek higher knowledge, and branch out into exciting and heart-expanding adventures. It’s the perfect time to try something new and open your mind to new ways of thinking.

The sun and moon in Sagittarius will be forming a gorgeous trine aspect with the abundant planet Jupiter — aka Sagittarius’ planetary ruler — bestowing all zodiac signs with good luck, big opportunities, and loads of manifestation power. Our intentions are being supercharged by Jupiter’s expansive influence, and any new moon rituals will feel especially potent and powerful given that we’re finally past the chaos of eclipse season. To add to the magic, Jupiter will also be wrapping up its annual retrograde on the same day of the new moon, which will bring about a sense of liberation and help us all embrace a refreshing new outlook on life.

What better way to kick off a holiday weekend than with a celebratory and mystical new moon? Read on for your November new moon horoscopes.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Your ruling planet Mars may be retrograde, but this fiery lunation will put some pep back into your step, Aries. Your mind is being activated, inspiring you to focus on your broader interests and philosophical beliefs. You might find that you’re craving alternative perspectives or new experiences that can help you break out of your daily routine and expand your way of thinking. Get outside of your comfort zone.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

This past month of eclipses probably rocked your world and shook up your relationships, Taurus — so this new moon is an especially good time to boldly face all your inner truths, fears, and demons. Adjusting to big life changes can make us feel vulnerable, so do an energy check on yourself and set some stronger boundaries where you need to. Give yourself the space and energetic protection you need to process your feelings.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You’re turning over an exciting new leaf in relationships, Gemini, and your chatty air sign self will certainly have a chance to express exactly what you want out of them. A fresh dynamic within a romantic partnership could bring a renewed sense of excitement to your love life, and other non-romantic can benefit from a more adventurous approach, too. Be open to exploring different ways of relating to others.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Your usual routine is getting boring, isn’t it, Cancer? Doing the same old thing day in and day out is growing tired, but this new moon will inspire you to shake up your status quo. Try revamping your schedule and injecting a little bit of whimsy and spontaneity into your daily groove. Take a different route to work than usual, hit a workout class you’ve never been to, or schedule a coffee date with a friend you haven’t seen in a while. If you change your habits, you change your life.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

With the new moon in a fellow fire sign’s territory, you can bet things will be heating up for you, Leo. After a tough eclipse season, this lunation is finally re-lighting the sparks in your life and bringing you an exciting burst of inspiration, romance, and joy. Your dating life could take on some fun and exciting new turns, and you may find that you’re feeling more creative than usual. Chase these lunar rainbows straight into some adventures.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

The new moon is rising in the most domestic and personal part of your chart, Virgo — but that doesn’t mean it’s not going to be exciting. Focus on bringing more fun to your home and family life by hosting a spontaneous gathering at your place or cooking a special homemade meal for a beloved friend or family member. This is also a good time to spruce up your living quarters with some new decor, so a Black Friday shopping trip could be astrologically warranted.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Speak your dreams into reality under this new moon, Libra. This lunation is bringing some spunk, spontaneity, and magic to your communication sector, giving you the ability to boldly say exactly what you mean. Have some inspired conversations with the people around you or just state your own new moon intentions privately — either way, let your ideas flow. The more you speak your truth, the more you’ll attract the energy that matches yours.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Scorpio season was pretty brutal this past month, and the eclipses were especially potent for you. Thankfully, the gorgeous new moon is bringing so much abundance to your life that it might offset some of those struggles. Right now, you have an opportunity to expand your income or boost your bank account in a big way, so be bold about asking for what you know you deserve. Do a money manifestation ritual to seal the deal.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Happy birthday season and new moon to you, Sagittarius! This mystical lunation finds the sun, moon, Mercury, and Venus clustered together in your sign — which means your energy is probably buzzing and all kinds of opportunities are knocking at your door. This is one of the most powerful manifestation moments of the year for you, so bust out your crystals, candles, and vision-boarding tools and get to it. You have every reason to feel optimistic.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Work life is important, Capricorn, especially to an earth sign like you — but this fun-loving lunation serves as a reminder that you deserve to fully enjoy your downtime, too. Spiritual awakenings are aplenty now, but you’ll only be able to relish in and develop them if you give yourself the space necessary to explore. Clear your schedule for some new moon solitude where you can recharge your batteries and embrace your free-spirited side.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Eclipse season was especially harsh on you and your fellow fixed signs, Aquarius — but this auspicious lunation will make you feel like your free-spirited and energized self again. An exciting breeze of change is blowing within your social groups and community on the whole, so it’s a great time to get out and connect with others. New friendships are blossoming and collaborations are coming into focus, so embrace teamwork and stay open-minded to fresh connections.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

It just so happens that abundant planet Jupiter is ending its retrograde in your sign today, Pisces, and it’s also supporting this new moon with a mystical trine aspect. Lucky for you, this boost of auspicious energy most definitely spells abundance. Professional opportunities are cropping up left and right, and your public-facing talents appear larger than life — so stop playing small and start making yourself visible. The spotlight is waiting for you to grace the center stage.